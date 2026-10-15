Welcome to Week 6, which is the most challenging scoring period so far this season. That's because it's the first week with four teams on a bye, and we have plenty of stars missing from Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami and Minnesota.

At quarterback, we're down two must-start players in Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. The running backs missing are Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones and Ollie Gordon II.

The receiver corps is decimated, with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Justin Jefferson, and Malik Washington on a bye. And we don't have Sam LaPorta, Mike Gesicki or T.J. Hockenson.

It was already tough for some Fantasy managers to fill out a starting lineup because of the injuries, but now it's even more challenging in Week 6. But that's why you're here.

We've got you covered with all the starts, sits, and sleepers you need to win in Week 6. And don't be surprised when players like Dameon Pierce, Germie Bernard and Kendrick Bourne help you earn a victory.

It's about to get crazy in a lot of Fantasy leagues with four teams on a bye. So let's make sure those lineups are ready to go.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1408 RUYDS -2 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.1 Love had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Chicago with 28-of-31 completions for 367 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored 29.3 Fantasy points. He has the chance to go off again in Week 6 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three guys -- Jaxson Dart, Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud -- all scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points against Dallas this season. The combination of Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota also scored 27.5 Fantasy points against the Cowboys in Week 2, and only Jalon Daniels in Week 5 failed to have a big game (15.9 Fantasy points) against this defense. This game is projected for the highest total of the week at 51.5 points, and I love when Love is throwing a lot. He has 30 games in his career with at least 30 pass attempts, and he scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in 19 of those contests. Love should be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against Dallas.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1037 RUYDS 41 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.4 Mahomes went into his bye in Week 5 having scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points in each of his first four games, including two outings with at least 25.7 points. We hope he gets Rashee Rice (hamstring) healthy for this matchup with the Chargers, who have only allowed Kirk Cousins in Week 2 to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL against the Chargers in Week 15 last season, but he is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points per game in his past 10 meetings with the Chargers. And Mahomes has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of eight games in his career coming off a bye in the regular season. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1299 RUYDS 72 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Shough was miserable in Week 5 against Minnesota when he scored minus-1 Fantasy point with 96 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. That's now consecutive games with fewer than 18 Fantasy points after opening the season with three games in a row with at least 24.4 points, but he should rebound in Week 6 at the Giants, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of five quarterbacks this season against the Giants have scored multiple touchdowns, and Shough has scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in seven consecutive road games going back to last season. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 459 RUYDS 203 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.5 Daniels excelled as a rusher in Week 5 against the Giants with nine attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 199 passing yards on 17-of-25 completions. Daniels has now scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in his two complete games this year, and he had 16.7 points in the first half against Dallas in Week 2 before injuring his left elbow. We hope he gets Stefon Diggs (hamstring) back for Week 6 at San Francisco, and Daniels should continue to use his legs against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 to score more than 20 Fantasy points, but the 49ers have faced Malik Willis, Brissett, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold in their past four games. I'm willing to trust Daniels as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 407 RUYDS 107 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Williams (hamstring) appears on track to return in Week 6 at Atlanta after missing the past three games, and I'm willing to trust him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues if he's healthy. He scored 41.3 Fantasy points in his lone complete game in Week 1 against Carolina, and the Falcons are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Bryce Young, Jordan Love and Tyler Huntley each scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points against Atlanta in three of the past four games, and Williams will hopefully have no restrictions with his mobility. He's rushed 107 yards and two touchdowns in his two appearances so far this season before getting hurt in Week 2 against Minnesota. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1268 RUYDS 19 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 27.1 Young went into his bye in Week 5 having scored at least 25.5 Fantasy points in three of his first four games, and he should stay hot against the Eagles in Week 6. I like Young as a borderline top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Philadelphia has allowed four of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points, and Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence combined for 648 yards in the past two games against the Eagles. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) should return in Week 6 after sitting out Week 5, which gives Young an added boost in this matchup, as well as the potential return of right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots).

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. My only fear with Cousins is that if the Bills build a big lead early in Week 6 then the Raiders could turn to Fernando Mendoza to get playing time like we saw in Week 5 at New England. But based on the matchup, Cousins should do well against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford all scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against this defense. Cousins has scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in four of five games this season, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers is hot coming into Week 6 at Tampa Bay, having scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Indianapolis, and he has three touchdown passes in each outing. Tampa Bay will be a tough test since the Buccaneers have limited Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love and Dak Prescott to 17.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, and only Deshaun Watson scored more than 20 points against this defense. Rodgers might not throw three touchdown passes in this matchup, but he should still perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have all scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points against the Saints this season, and Winston should be in a similar range in Week 6. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Winston comes into Week 6 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Washington. It's not always pretty with Winston -- he had two interceptions against the Cardinals and a mediocre first half against the Commanders -- but when he's on he's capable of a solid Fantasy performance. Ideally, this is a shootout between Winston and Tyler Shough, and it's also a revenge game for Winston, who spent four years in New Orleans from 2020-2023.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1110 RUYDS 62 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.4 I loved the setup for Brissett in Week 5 against Detroit since I expected the Lions to score on the Cardinals, and then Brissett would take advantage of a mediocre defense in garbage time. He finished the game with 31.3 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 29.6 points in two of this past three outings. This week, the Rams should also score plenty of points against Arizona, but Brissett will face a tougher test in his comeback effort. The Rams have held Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen to a combined 489 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the past three games. Brissett should get close to 20 Fantasy points in this game, but I expect him to fall short of that mark. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 755 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.9 Darnold has struggled as a Fantasy quarterback in each of his past two games against the Chargers and 49ers with a combined 27.6 Fantasy points over that span. He's passed for less than 200 yards in each outing and has three total touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos are banged up defensively heading into Week 6, but Denver should be able to keep Darnold in check in what should be a low-scoring game with a projected total of 43.5 points. I would only start Darnold in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 942 RUYDS 35 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett and Justin Herbert all scored 11.8 Fantasy points or less against Seattle, and Brock Purdy only scored 20.2 points against the Seahawks in Week 5. Marcus Mariota somehow scored 26.4 Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 3, but it would be a surprise if Nix had a productive game in this matchup. He's scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in four of five games, and he combined for 25.4 points in his past two outings against the 49ers and Chargers. His first NFL start was against the Seahawks in Week 1 of 2024, and he scored 11.1 Fantasy points. I could see a repeat performance in the Week 6 rematch. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 937 RUYDS 142 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.7 Herbert has scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in every game this season, and he might not have Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest) or Tre Harris (hamstring) in Week 6 against the Chiefs, who are coming off a bye. Kansas City is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Chiefs held Bo Nix, Daniel Jones and Malik Willis to 13.4 Fantasy points or less this season. Herbert, who is also working behind a makeshift offensive line, is tough to trust even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1174 RUYDS 59 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.3 Lawrence is having an MVP-caliber season, and he has scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points in three of five games this year, including Week 5 against Philadelphia in London. He's back in London again in Week 6 against the Texans, and this should be a tough game for him. He has only scored 20-plus Fantasy points against Houston twice in 10 career meetings, including once in six outings against Demeco Ryans. The Texans are allowing an average of 13.8 Fantasy points in their past four games against Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Cam Ward, and the high mark during that stretch is Burrow at 20.2 points. Lawrence should be considered a low-end starter at best in Week 6, but I would prefer to only use him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It doesn't help that left tackle Anton Harrison (knee) is out for this game, and Walker Little will have to protect Lawrence against Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 17 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 306 REC 10 REYDS 84 TD 5 FPTS/G 19.8 Hubbard has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all four games this season prior to his bye in Week 5, and he should remain productive against the Eagles in Week 6. It's not an easy matchup, but Philadelphia has allowed Kyren Williams and Bhayshul Tuten to score at least 11.6 PPR points in each of the past two weeks. Right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) could also return in Week 6, which would be a boost for the entire offense. Hubbard should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 6. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 227 REC 15 REYDS 111 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss Week 6 against the Jets, which means Stevenson is headed for a heavy workload. I like Stevenson as a borderline top-10 running back in all leagues. He already played one game without Henderson in Week 1 at Seattle and had 23 total touches (18 carries and five catches on six targets) for 14.5 PPR points, but that was a tough matchup. The Jets are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Stevenson has combined for 50.7 PPR points in his past two meetings with the Jets going back to 2024. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 5 REYDS 50 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Wilson continues to excel in a featured role for the Seahawks, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues heading into Week 6 at Denver. In his past two games against the Chargers and 49ers, Wilson has at least 22 total touches in each outing, and he has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each contest. The Broncos are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Denver in every game this season (Kenneth Walker III, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyren Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Kimani Vidal). Wilson should keep that streak alive in Week 6. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 7 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 If Breece Hall (hamstring) remains out in Week 6 at New England then consider Allen a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. He just had a standout game against Cleveland in Week 5 with 24 carries for 116 yads and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on four targets. The Patriots are tough to run against, but a running back has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row with Bhayshul Tuten, James Cook and Dylan Laube. In Week 5, Laube and Ashton Jeanty combined for 14 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 66 yards on nine targets against New England. Allen should once again get plenty of work since he's played at least 86 percent of the snaps in the past two games without Hall. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 11 REYDS 54 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 I hate the matchup for Marks against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jonah Coleman in Week 2 and Chase Brown in Week 4 each scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Jacksonville, but those are the only two running backs to reach double digits in PPR against this defense. Marks will hopefully add his name to that list, and he's headed for a heavy workload with David Montgomery (groin) out. Marks just had 19 total touches (15 carries and four catches on four targets) in Week 5 at Tennessee, and he scored a season-high 12.5 PPR points. Given the expected workload -- and despite the matchup -- I would still start Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 8 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Pollard had a rough game in Week 5 against Houston with 14 carries for 52 yards and no catches on one target, and Tyjae Spears ended up with nine catches for 28 yards on nine targets. I'm expecting a better performance for Pollard in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Prior to facing the Texans, Pollard had scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Giants and Baltimore, and he has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Colts going back to 2022. Indianapolis is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III and Jaylen Warren have scored at least 23.8 PPR points against the Colts this season. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL GB -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 112 REC 10 REYDS 55 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Lloyd had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 5 against Chicago with 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. It was the first game with Christopher Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve, and Lloyd led the Packers in snaps (44 percent), which will hopefully continue in Week 6 against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five guys (Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Rachaad White, Derrick Henry and Bucky Irving) have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Dallas. I like Lloyd as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Dameon Pierce RB PHI Philadelphia • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 If Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is out in Week 6 against Carolina then Pierce is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Pierce was forced into action in Week 5 at Jacksonville after Will Shipley (foot) was injured, and Pierce had 11 carries for 14 yards and two catches for minus-2 yards on two targets. The Jaguars are a tough matchup, but Pierce should do better against the Panthers if he's the starter. Carolina is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four guys have already scored at least 11.1 PPR points this season, including D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Pierce's expected workload should give him the chance to be a productive Fantasy running back in this matchup. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt has played two full games with Jayden Daniels, and Croskey-Merritt has scored at least 12.6 PPR points in each outing. It happens to be the only two games where he's scored a touchdown, but Daniels' presence is clearly great for the offense. Croskey-Merritt will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value in Week 6 at San Francisco since he has just five catches for 40 yards on seven targets for the season, but the 49ers have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in three of five games this year. I like Croskey-Merritt as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 229 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Dobbins just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Chargers with 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards on two targets for 15.4 PPR points. I'm not expecting him to build on that performance in Week 6 against Seattle, and I would only use Dobbins as a flex option in the majority of leagues. This could be a game where RJ Harvey has a big role since the Seahawks struggle with pass-catching running backs. Six running backs this season have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Seattle, and the majority of that production has come through the air. Harvey, who has at least four catches in three of four games this season, is worth using as a flex option in PPR in Week 6. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 271 REC 5 REYDS 35 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Hampton had another rough outing in Week 5 against Denver with 14 carries for 33 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. He's now scored 8.3 PPR points or less in three of five games, and he continues to share touches with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who led the backfield in snaps against the Broncos. Mitchell led the backfield in snaps in Week 4 against Seattle, and Hampton is tough to trust as even a flex option against the Chiefs in Week 6. Kansas City has allowed some big games to running backs this season as Jonathan Taylor, Ollie Gordon II and Ashton Jeanty each scored at least 14.5 PPR points, and I hope Hampton does something similar. But given his lack of production through five games, I'm hesitant to trust Hampton in the majority of leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 13 REYDS 41 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Kamara struggled in Week 5 against Minnesota with three carries for 12 yards and two catches for minus-6 yards on two targets. He dealt with a back issue prior to Week 5, and he could be playing through an injury. Keep an eye on the injury report prior to Week 6, but I would only use Kamara as a flex option in most leagues against the Giants. I would rather start Kendre Miller if you need a New Orleans running back, and Miller had 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings with no targets. Miller is also just a flex option, but I expect him to get the majority of carries against the Giants, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in every game this season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 245 REC 11 REYDS 36 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Love just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against Detroit with 12 carries for 22 yards and no catches on one target. Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said protection issues are keeping Love from being more involved in the passing game, and he continues to share touches with Tyler Allgeier. Love has been held to 7.5 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and the Rams just allowed their first touchdown to a running back this season in Week 5 with James Cook. I would only use Love as a flex option in the majority of leagues.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI CAR -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 Coker (quadriceps) is expected to return in Week 6 at Philadelphia after missing Week 4 against Detroit. He should be rested and ready after a bye in Week 5, and Coker scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each of his first two healthy games this season, with nine targets in each outing. The Eagles are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have already scored at least 15.5 PPR points against this defense. Tetairoa McMillan and Coker should both excel in this matchup, and I like Coker as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 29 REYDS 330 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.8 Boston continues to make plays for the Browns and Fantasy managers, and he could see an uptick in targets in Week 6 against Baltimore if KC Concepcion (concussion) is out. Boston has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of five games, and he has consecutive outings against Pittsburgh and the Jets with seven targets. The Ravens are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have already scored at least 11 PPR points against this defense. I would start Boston as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Concepcion plays in Week 6. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 252 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Vele was bad in Week 5 against Minnestoa with four catches for 26 yards on six targets, but the entire Saints offense struggled against the Vikings. Vele still has three games in five outings with at least 11.4 PPR points, and I would consider him a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 6 at the Giants. Five receivers have scored at least 11.8 PPR points against the Giants this season, and I expect Vele and Chris Olave to get back on track against this defense in Week 6. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 266 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 273 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Caleb Williams (hamstring) is expected to return for Chicago in Week 6 at Atlanta after being out for the past three games, and hopefully that leads to quality production for Burden and Odunze. Kalif Raymond and Colston Loveland should benefit as well, but I'm hoping Williams leans on Burden and Odunze in this game. Burden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three outings. And Odunze has only scored double digits in PPR once this season, which was Week 4 against the Jets, but he has 16 targets in his past two contests. I like Odunze as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four times this season a pair of receivers on the same team have scored at least 11.2 PPR points, including Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Week 2, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 3, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 4 and Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in Week 5. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 37 REYDS 225 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Metcalf and Bernard should both get plenty of chances to make plays in Week 6 against Tampa Bay. I like Metcalf as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, and Bernard is a high-end No. 3 option. Metcalf saw a season-low four targets in Week 5 against Indianapolis and finished with three catches for 12 yards, but he scored at least 12.1 PPR points in each of his previous two games and has three outings this season with at least nine targets. Bernard just had his breakout game against the Colts with six catches for 80 yards on nine targets, and it helps that Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman (foot) are out. The Buccaneers just allowed George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy to each score at least 12 PPR points in Week 5, and Metcalf and Bernard should have similar success in Week 6. Germie Bernard WR PIT Pittsburgh • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kendrick Bourne WR ARI Arizona • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 22 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Bourne just had five catches for 70 yards on eight targets in Week 5 against Detroit, and he should continue to get plenty of chances to make plays now that Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to Houston. Bourne has two games this season with eight targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in both. The Rams are tough against opposing receivers, but six guys have already scored at least 11 PPR points against Los Angeles this season, with seven touchdowns. Michael Wilson and Bourne should both get a hefty amount of targets, especially if the Cardinals are chasing points, and Bournce should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Carnell Tate WR TEN Tennessee • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 274 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Tate had a down game in Week 5 against Houston with only one catch for 6 yards on five targets, but he should rebound against the Colts in Week 6. Prior to facing the Texans, Tate had scored at least 11.8 PPR points in his two previous outings against the Giants and Ravens. And Robinson has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span. He's also averaging 7.7 targets in his past three games. I like Tate as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Robinson is a No. 3 Fantasy option. The Colts have already allowed six receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 176 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV BUF -4.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 224 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 D.J. Moore (shoulder) missed Week 5 at the Rams, and his status for Week 6 at Las Vegas is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon. Coleman didn't have a big game in place of Moore against the Rams, but he scored a touchdown on one catch for 7 yards on two targets. He also had two catches negated by penalties in Week 5, and I like Coleman as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders if Moore remains out. Las Vegas just allowed Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III to all score at least 10.9 PPR points in Week 5, and seven receivers this season have reached that level of production. Khalil Shakir, who had three catches for 80 yards on three targets against the Rams, would also be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Moore is out in Week 6. And Moore would be a top-20 Fantasy receiver if he plays. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Rashee Rice (hamstring) missed practice Wednesday, which is a bad sign coming off a bye in Week 5. He was originally injured in Week 4 at Las Vegas, and we'll see if he can play in Week 6 against the Chargers. If Rice is out then Worthy should be considered a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He had four catches for 70 yards on seven targets against the Raiders when Rice and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) were hurt, and Thornton is on injured reserve. Worthy has two games this season with seven targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. The Chargers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season, and Worthy could be a top target for Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 if Rice can't play.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Emeka Egbuka WR TB Tampa Bay • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Egbuka had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 at Dallas with 17.2 PPR points, but he needed a 14-yard rushing touchdown to boost his production. He only had six catches for 38 yards on nine targets, and he's been held to fewer than 40 receiving yards in three of five games this season. The Steelers defense is tougher than the Cowboys, and Pittsburgh has allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all season. I would only use Egbuka in three-receiver leagues in Week 6. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR HOU Houston • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 6.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 13 REYDS 85 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 We're excited that Harrison was traded from Arizona to Houston, and he should have the chance to make plenty of plays for C.J. Stroud. But I wouldn't start Harrison in most leagues in Week 6 at Jacksonville in London. He might play a limited amount of snaps, and I'd like to see how he fits in with Nico Collins and the rest of the Texans' receiving corps. That said, the Jaguars are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have already scored at least 11.3 PPR points this season. Harrison could make an immediate impact with enough targets, but I'm skeptical that will happen in his Houston debut. Romeo Doubs WR NE New England • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 A.J. Brown (ankle) could play in Week 6 against the Jets after being out since Week 1, which would make it easy to sit Doubs in the majority of leagues. But I would only use Doubs in three-receiver formats against the Jets even if Brown remains out. Doubs has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three of five games this season, and Drake Maye clearly has no problem leaning on Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, who all scored at least 10.9 PPR points in Week 5. The Jets are also No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Doubs should struggle once again in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 202 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Meyers had two catches for 37 yards on three targets in Week 5 against Philadelphia, and he's now scored 6.3 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. He has four games this season with four targets or less, and his only productive outing was in Week 3 against New England when he had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Parker Washington and Brenton Strange are the lone pass catchers to trust for the Jaguars right now, and Meyers only had three catches for 41 yards on three targets in his lone meeting with the Texans in 2025. Meyers is only worth using as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 204 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 It was a disappointing performance for Waddle in Week 5 at the Chargers, in what has become a frustrating season so far. Against Los Angeles, Waddle was limited to two catches for 19 yards on five targets. He has now scored 6.4 PPR points or less in three of five games, but this felt like the biggest letdown of the season. I was hoping that, with Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties against the Chargers, Waddle would be heavily featured, but that didn't happen. Maybe it's a Bo Nix problem, and he's reluctant to hyper-target his No. 1 receiver. Maybe Payton just doesn't trust Waddle. Or maybe Waddle isn't getting open. He's only averaging 6.2 targets per game, and I'd love to see him get more chances to succeed. For now, heading into a tough matchup against Seattle in Week 6, Waddle should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 32 REYDS 248 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Johnson's four-game streak of scoring at least 10.6 PPR points ended in Week 5 against Minnesota when he had four catches for 16 yards on five targets. But he should rebound in Week 6 against the Giants. A tight end has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of the past four games against the Giants, and Johnson should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 37 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 246 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Kelce had his worst game of the season in Week 4 at Las Vegas with two catches for 15 yards on four targets. He should rebound after Kansas City's bye in Week 5 with a strong game against the Chargers in Week 6. Rashee Rice (hamstring) could be out against the Chargers, and safety Derwin James (hamstring) has missed the past two games for Los Angeles. Kelce scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each of the first three games this season, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 6. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 119 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Goedert returned in Week 5 against Jacksonville from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, and he had six catches for 38 yards on nine targets. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could remain out again in Week 6 against Carolina, which would make Goedert the No. 1 option in the passing game for Jalen Hurts against the Panthers. Carolina is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Harold Fannin Jr. and Sam LaPorta combined for 15 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers in their past two games. Goedert has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Strange has scored at least 13.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Bengals, and it's time to consider him a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 6 against Houston. He had eight targets and seven catches in both games against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, and he combined for 168 yards over that span. The Texans have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but Dalton Kincaid in Week 1 and Tyler Warren in Week 3 each scored at least 14.7 PPR points. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Higbee had five catches for 83 yards on six targets against the Bills in Week 5, and he has now scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three games in a row. Colby Parkinson played in Week 5 against Buffalo after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury, but that didn't matter for Higbee. He has a great matchup in Week 6 against the Cardinals, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Higbee is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Four tight ends have already scored at least 10.8 PPR points against Arizona this season. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Michael Pittman (foot) was out in Week 5 against Indianapolis, and Roman Wilson (finger) was injured against the Colts. Freiermuth stepped up with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three of five games this year. I like Freiermuth as a low-end starter in Week 6 against the Buccaneers, who have already allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 102 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) practiced in full Wednesday, which means he's on track to play in Week 6 against Green Bay. That makes it tough to trust Ferguson in the majority of leagues. He'll still be a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but he hasn't scored in the past two games against Houston and Tampa Bay and combined for 9.0 PPR points over that span. The Packers are also No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 244 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Schultz was already trending in the wrong direction heading into Week 6 against Jacksonville in London, and then the Texans traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. Schultz will now struggle for targets, with just 9 combined over his past 3 games. He's also scored 7.5 PPR points or less in four of five games this season, and the Jaguars are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI CAR -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 148 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I had high hopes for Waller in Week 4 against Detroit since the Lions were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. But Waller had the worst game for a tight end against Detroit this season with three catches for 36 yards on six targets. That doesn't mean Waller can't perform well in Week 6 at Philadelphia, and he has two games this season with at least 10.1 PPR points. But with Jalen Coker (quadriceps) expected to play, Waller will be third at best in targets for Carolina, and the Eagles are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

DST Projections powered by Sportsline

Chiefs (vs. LAC)

The Chargers could be without Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest) and Tre Harris (hamstring) in Week 6 against the Chiefs, who are coming off a bye. The Chargers also have a makeshift offensive line due to injuries and have scored 17 points or less in four of five games. Justin Herbert has also been sacked nine times in his past two games against Seattle and Denver, and the Chargers have four fumbles and three interceptions over that span. This should be a big week for the Chiefs DST.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline

Ravens (at CLE)

49ers (vs. WAS)

Colts (vs. TEN)

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline

Jaguars (vs. HOU)

I thought the Jaguars' DST had a chance to be dominant in Week 5 against Philadelphia, but Jacksonville managed just one sack and no turnovers, even though the Eagles scored just 17 points. The Jaguars have allowed 20 points or less in every game this season, but the Texans have scored 56 points in the past two games against Dallas and Tennessee. Houston hasn't had a turnover in four games in a row, and C.J. Stroud has been sacked just seven times in his past three outings.

Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 9th Boswell has played well of late, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. He made three field goals and three PATs in Week 3 against Cincinnati for 13 Fantasy points, and he also scored 13 points in Week 5 against Indianapolis with two made field goals and four PATs. The Buccaneers have allowed three kickers this season to make at least three field goals in a game, and I like Boswell as a top-10 Fantasy kicker in all leagues in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dominic Zvada K NYG N.Y. Giants • #34

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 12th Harrison Butker K KC Kansas City • #7

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 9.8 K RNK 5th Eddy Pineiro K SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 7th

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Dicker only made one field goal and two PATs in Week 5 against Denver, but he had six field goals on seven attempts and three made PATs in his previous two games against Buffalo and Seattle. For the season, Dicker has scored six Fantasy points or less in three of five games, and he should struggle again in Week 6 at Kansas City. He has not had more than two PATs in any game this season.