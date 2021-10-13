Now that the bye weeks are here, we get to see which Fantasy managers have enough depth on their rosters to survive with plenty of star players being out. And we're also dealing with several key injuries as well. This is when the fun begins.

The teams on a bye are New Orleans, Atlanta, the 49ers and the Jets. That means you don't have Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Deebo Samuel, among others. And we also just lost guys like Russell Wilson (finger), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), Kenny Golladay (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) due to injury, along with many other standout players dealing with ailments.

You might find yourself starting players you never expected because of a desperate situation. Some quarterbacks to consider include Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz because of positive matchups. Darrel Williams, Devontae Booker and Brandon Bolden are potential running back replacements. At wide receiver, Tim Patrick, Rondale Moore and Amon-Ra St. Brown are in good spots. And we have tight ends like Dan Arnold and Ricky Seals-Jones who could be reliable.

Your Fantasy rosters will be tested this week. Hopefully, the players you have available to use -- and the ones you are forced to start -- help lead you to a victory.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 7 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7

Darrel Williams has been here before for the Chiefs. Just last season in the NFL playoffs, Williams was the lead running back for Kansas City when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was dealing with hip and ankle injuries, while Le'Veon Bell was struggling.

In the Divisional Round against Cleveland, Williams had 13 carries for 78 yards, along with four catches for 16 yards on four targets. Then in the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo, Williams had 13 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 9 yards on one target.

He scored 12 PPR points in each outing and proved to be a serviceable option. And that's what I'm expecting from him in Week 6 at Washington with Edwards-Helaire out again.

Williams isn't going to be a superstar Fantasy running back this week or for however long Edwards-Helaire is out. But he can be a potential top-15 Fantasy running back this week in all formats, and I would start him with confidence.

He was already playing in tandem with Edwards-Helaire, and Williams has two rushing touchdowns and three games with at least two receptions on the season. He should be looking at around 15 total touches, and he should have the chance to score against Washington.

It's not an easy matchup since Washington has allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, and only Zack Moss, Cordarrelle Patterson (if you count him as a running back) and Alvin Kamara have scored more than 11 PPR points against this defense. But I'm trusting Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense to have a big performance this week after a down game against Buffalo, and Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite on the road.

Washington will likely dare the Chiefs to run in an attempt to slow down Patrick Mahomes, and that should benefit Williams. We also could see Jerick McKinnon get work, but Williams should be the lead running back with Edwards-Helaire out.

"We have trust in the other two guys," Reid said Wednesday. "Particularly Darrel, he's been productive since he's been here."

This should be another chance for Williams to prove himself as the lead running back for the Chiefs. And he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1365 RUYDS 256 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 27.2 I'm not sure what more Hurts has to do to gain your trust, but he's only started in 60 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in every game this year, including two outings with at least 31 points, and he's been great with his rushing production with an average of 51.2 yards per game on the ground. This week he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed an average of 25.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I expect Hurts to be above that number. He has top-five upside in this matchup Thursday night. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1587 RUYDS 14 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 26.3 Stafford scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points for the first time all year in Week 5 at Seattle, but he passed for a season-high 365 yards in that outing. He should get back on track with his Fantasy production this week against the Giants, who allow an average of 24.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Stafford finally got Robert Woods going against the Seahawks, and this Rams passing attack might be unstoppable if Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Co. are all clicking in the same game. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 23.5 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1269 RUYDS 24 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.8 Thankfully, Burrow is fine despite hurting his neck in Week 5 against Green Bay, and hopefully he continues his recent stretch of quality Fantasy production this week against Detroit. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's reached that mark four times in five outings this year. He's been at 32 pass attempts or more in each of the past two games, and we like it when his volume is high. The Lions have only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season and just held Kirk Cousins to 15 Fantasy points, but I like Burrow as a low-end starter in this matchup. It will be hard for Detroit to slow down Burrow's trio of top-tier receivers this week. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1208 RUYDS 127 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.2 Heinicke has a dream matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks since Week 1. Four quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Hurts and Josh Allen) have scored at least 31 Fantasy points against Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed 10 total touchdowns with no turnovers from a quarterback in their past three games. Heinicke has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1146 RUYDS 110 TD 8 INT 8 FPTS/G 17 Lawrence took advantage of a great matchup in Week 5 against Tennessee with 22 Fantasy points, and he has another quality matchup in Week 6 against Miami in London. The Dolphins are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the last three quarterbacks against them (Derek Carr, Carson Wentz and Tom Brady) have combined for 1,025 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Lawrence is a borderline starter in all leagues this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1180 RUYDS 57 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.6 Bridgewater more than held up against the Steelers in Week 5 when he scored 22 Fantasy points, and he now has at least 22 points in three of four complete games this year. His best games have come when he's had at least 34 pass attempts, and he should be able to throw on the Raiders in Week 6. He's not a must-start Fantasy quarterback this week, but he's a decent replacement option for Russell Wilson (finger) if you need some help. Carson Wentz QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1322 RUYDS 73 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.6 Wentz played great in Week 5 at Baltimore with 402 passing yards and two touchdowns, although he lost a fumble. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in back-to-back games, and he should have the chance for another positive outing in Week 6 against the Texans. Houston has allowed three of five quarterbacks this year to score at least 25 Fantasy points, including Lawrence, Sam Darnold and Allen. Wentz is a good streaming option in all leagues. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1286 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Roethlisberger just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Denver with 20 Fantasy points, and he has a good matchup in Week 6 against Seattle. Hopefully he can take advantage of this defense, even without JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), who is out for the rest of the season. It's tough to trust Roethlisberger in anything but deeper leagues, but hopefully last week's outing against the Broncos is the start of some positive performances for him this year. And Seattle has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 322 yards, while three quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points against the Seahawks this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1251 RUYDS 130 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.9 We'll see if Julio Jones (hamstring) can return this week, but even if he's back it should be tough for Tannehill to have success against the Bills. Buffalo is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 11.4 per game. The Bills have allowed five passing touchdowns with nine interceptions, and Tannehill has been held to 19 Fantasy points or less in all but one game this year. He's a questionable starter even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 458 RUYDS 59 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Fields might benefit with a negative game script for the Bears if the Packers are playing with a big lead, forcing him to throw and play free. He's only scored a combined 28 Fantasy points on the season, with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. We're waiting for him to rely on his legs more, and that could be an issue in Week 6 since he banged up his knee in Week 5 at Las Vegas. The Packers do allow an average of 23.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and are beat up on defense, but Fields has to prove himself before Fantasy managers can trust him, even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1605 RUYDS 29 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.4 Carr went from a reliable Fantasy quarterback to a questionable option the past two games against the Chargers and Bears when he combined for just 24 Fantasy points. This was after he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in each of his first three games. The Broncos have yet to allow more than 22 Fantasy points to any quarterback this year, including matchups with Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson and Roethlisberger. And Carr only has four touchdowns in his past five meetings with Denver going back to 2018. He's only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 67 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.5 Mayfield just had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 at the Chargers with 26 points. Prior to that, he's been at 19 Fantasy points or less in each of his first four games. The Cardinals allow an average of just 18.0 Fantasy points per game this year, and only Kirk Cousins in Week 2 and Stafford in Week 4 have been over that number. The Browns will likely go back to relying on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in this matchup, and Mayfield is only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIN -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1396 RUYDS 41 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2 Cousins now has two bad Fantasy outings in a row after he scored 12 points in Week 4 against Cleveland and 15 points in Week 5 against Detroit. We'll see if he can get back on track this week against the Panthers, but I would only start him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Panthers have been stingy against opposing quarterbacks, with only Dak Prescott scoring more than 22 Fantasy points against Carolina. Aside from Prescott, opposing quarterbacks have three touchdowns and four interceptions against the Panthers, including Jameis Winston and Hurts. I hope Cousins snaps out of his two-game scoring funk this week, but I wouldn't be surprised if he has another down outing against this defense.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 16.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 8 REYDS 31 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.5 Mixon gave us a scare last week when he almost didn't play against the Packers with his ankle injury, but he got out there with 10 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 2 yards. We'd like to see him more involved in the passing game, and maybe that happens this week at Detroit if Samaje Perine isn't cleared off the reserve/COVID-19 list. But even if Perine plays, this should be a quality outing for Mixon against the Lions, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Detroit has allowed a running back to score a touchdown (10 in total) in all but one game this year. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 22 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 I'll bite on Gaskin playing well again after his breakout performance last week. You can say it was just the game plan to use him in the passing game because you can't run on Tampa Bay, which is why he had 10 targets and finished with 10 catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. But he also averaged 5.0 yards per carry on just five carries, and he needs to touch the ball at least 15 times for the Dolphins to be successful. Forget Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed, Gaskin is Miami's best offensive player. The Dolphins might feed him targets again if DeVante Parker (shoulder) remains out with Will Fuller (finger) sidelined. And the Jaguars have allowed a running back to score a touchdown (nine in total) in all but one game this year. You can even consider Brown a sleeper if you think he can vulture a touchdown this week. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI TB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 19 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Fournette came up big as the Start of the Week against Miami in Week 5. I said he would score his first touchdown of the season, and he did, along with 12 carries for 67 yards and four catches for 43 yards on five targets. He's now scored at least 16 PPR points in consecutive games, and the Eagles likely won't slow him down this week. Philadelphia has allowed three running backs in a row -- Ezekiel Elliott, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Chuba Hubbard -- to gain more than 100 total yards, and the Eagles have given up four total touchdowns to running backs in the past three weeks. Damien Williams RB CHI Chicago • #8

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 10 REYDS 61 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Williams will hopefully have a big role in the passing game this week, especially if the Bears are chasing points against Green Bay. He was solid in Week 5 at Las Vegas in the first game without David Montgomery (knee) with 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards on three targets. He gave up plenty of work to Khalil Herbert, who ran well with 18 carries for 75 yards. But this game should be more about Williams if the Bears fall behind, and the Packers have already allowed three receiving touchdowns to running backs. They also are tied for the seventh-most receptions allowed to running backs with 32, and Green Bay has allowed five touchdowns overall to running backs in the past three weeks. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 8 REYDS 94 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Moss has started to distance himself as the best running back in Buffalo, which is what I expected to happen this season. He played a season-high 74 percent of the snaps in Week 5 at Kansas City compared to 26 percent for Devin Singletary. Moss failed to score for the first time against the Chiefs, but he still managed 11 PPR points, which will hopefully remain his floor. He should do much better against the Titans, who have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 11 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 It feels like we're on the cusp of a big game for Williams, who has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has three catches in three games in a row, and you're starting to see some explosive plays, including a 31-yard run in Week 4 against Baltimore and a 49-yard run in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. Melvin Gordon remains a problem for Williams, and Gordon is worth using as a flex this week. But hopefully Williams breaks out against the Raiders, who have allowed four total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games. And the Chargers and Bears backfields had over 130 rushing yards and 150 total yards against Las Vegas in the past two games. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 166 REC 9 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Dillon has consecutive games with at least 12 total touches, and he was heavily involved in the passing game in Week 5 at Cincinnati with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Coach Matt LaFleur praised Dillon's hands after the game and said "we've got to continue to find ways to get him the ball." That hopefully doesn't come at the expense of Aaron Jones, but Dillon has flex appeal this week against the Bears. Chicago has allowed three running backs to catch at least four passes in the past three weeks. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 55 REC 13 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 McKissic is worth using as a flex this week with the chance Washington is chasing points against the Chiefs. And he could benefit with Curtis Samuel (groin) not expected to play, along with Logan Thomas (hamstring) out. McKissic has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past four games, and the Chiefs have allowed two running backs to catch six passes in their past three games. Antonio Gibson is a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but McKissic can be useful in PPR given the matchup. Brandon Bolden RB NE New England • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 13 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 The Cowboys are third in receptions allowed to running backs, and the Patriots could be chasing points this week. And if Damien Harris (ribs) isn't 100 percent then maybe Bolden takes on more work aside from just the passing game. He has taken over for James White (hip), and Bolden has 10 catches in the past two games on 10 targets. Three running backs (Austin Ekeler, Rodney Smith and Devontae Booker) have already scored at least nine PPR points with just their receiving totals alone against Dallas this year. Bolden is a quality flex play in PPR.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 16 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 I hope the usage we got from Sanders last week is a sign of things to come because he had 16 total touches against the Panthers and played 75 percent of the snaps. But he's now gone four games in a row with nine PPR points or less, and he should struggle to run against the Buccaneers like most teams do. If the Eagles keep him involved in the passing game -- he had five catches on five targets in Week 5 but only 6 yards -- then he could have some success this week since Tampa Bay is No. 2 in receptions allowed to running backs. But we could see Kenneth Gainwell as the one catching passes in this matchup, which is why Sanders is just a flex at best. Latavius Murray RB BAL Baltimore • #28

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BAL -3 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 2 REYDS 13 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 The best approach with the Ravens backfield is likely to stay away, and the only chance Murray will help your Fantasy roster this week is if he finds the end zone. Baltimore will continue to rotate three running backs, and in Week 5 against the Colts it was Murray, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman. Murray actually caught a season-high two passes against Indianapolis, but he managed just 30 total yards for the game. Now, there have been four running backs to gain more than 100 total yards against the Chargers (Gibson, Tony Pollard, Edwards-Helaire and Nick Chubb), but Murray has topped out at 59 yards in a game this season. At best, he's a flex play in non-PPR leagues. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 230 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Harris hurt his ribs in Week 5 at Houston, but he's expected to play this week against Dallas. At best, he should be considered a flex option, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. The Cowboys just allowed their first touchdowns to a running back last week when Devontae Booker scored twice, and Harris could be limited in his production if New England is chasing points. Bolden is the better Patriots running back this week in PPR, and Harris could also lose carries to Rhamondre Stevenson, especially if Harris is at less than 100 percent. Alex Collins RB SEA Seattle • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 4 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Chris Carson (neck) might return this week, and if he does then you can slot him here in this posting. But if Collins starts again for the Seahawks then I would only use him as a flex option. Pittsburgh has yet to allow a touchdown to a running back, including matchups with Mixon and Aaron Jones. And Seattle is going with Geno Smith in place of the injured Russell Wilson (finger), which could be bad for the entire offense. Collins had 17 total touches in Week 5 against the Rams with Carson out, and he scored eight PPR points. I would expect similar production this week against the Steelers if Collins starts again.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Devontae Booker RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 64 REC 6 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Booker is starting for the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), and Booker was worth adding in all leagues where available. But I would only consider him a flex option at best this week against the Rams. While he scored twice against the Cowboys in Week 5, he only managed 58 total yards, including three catches. The Giants could be a mess offensively this week if Daniel Jones (concussion) is out, along with Kenny Golladay (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Booker might be the focal point of the Rams defense, and it could be a rough outing for him even with the increased workload.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 341 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 There should be some big games ahead for Claypool with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) out for the season, and we've already seen a glimpse of that this year. Smith-Schuster hurt his ribs in Week 3 against Cincinnati, and Claypool went off for nine catches for 96 yards on 15 targets, although Diontae Johnson was also out for that game with a knee injury. Then last week against Denver when Smith-Schuster hurt his shoulder, Claypool had five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Seattle has already allowed seven receivers to score at least 16 PPR points this year, and Claypool and Johnson should do well this week. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 368 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 T.Y. Hilton (neck) might return this week, but Pittman should continue to remain the go-to receiver for Carson Wentz for the time being -- and maybe all year. He's taken off in the past four games with at least seven targets and six catches in every game over that span, and he just scored his first touchdown in Week 5 at Baltimore. The Texans have only allowed two touchdowns to receivers all year, but six guys have scored at least 12 PPR points. I can see that being the floor for Pittman, with the chance for another standout outing if Wentz continues to lean on him as expected. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 314 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Smith has done a nice job in the past two games against Kansas City and Carolina with at least eight targets and seven catches in each outing. He's scored at least 14 PPR points in both of those games, and he should have the chance for another quality performance this week. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in receptions allowed to receivers with 91, and they are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Smith has three games this year with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in all three. That trend should continue Thursday night. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 392 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 I expected Cooks to struggle in Week 5 against the Patriots, and he did with three catches for 23 yards on five targets. He's now been at nine PPR points or less in each of his past two games against Buffalo and New England, but the secondary for Indianapolis will be much easier to expose. The Colts are tied with Washington for most touchdowns allowed to opposing receivers with 10, and six receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against Indianapolis this year. Cooks, who had at least 18 PPR points in each of his first three games, will get back on track in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -4 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 302 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.6 Last week, the Patriots trailed the Texans 15-9 at halftime and 22-15 after three quarters, and if you told me that prior to the game I would have thought Meyers had a big outing with New England chasing points. Instead, he finished with just four catches for 56 yards on five targets. He should rebound this week against the Cowboys with the Patriots likely trailing again. Prior to Week 5, Meyers had consecutive games with at least 12 targets, eight catches and 16 PPR points. I expect him to return to that range again this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Higgins was a letdown in Week 5 against Green Bay with just 10 PPR points, but I'm hopeful that was him just shaking the rust off from a two-game absence from a shoulder injury. He still had seven targets from Joe Burrow, and hopefully Higgins gets that kind of volume again. Going back to last year, that's now nine times Burrow has targeted Higgins at least seven times in a game, and it's only the second time over that span that he's failed to score at least 12 PPR points. Ja'Marr Chase remains the go-to receiver for Burrow, but Higgins should also be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 36 REYDS 231 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Waddle disappointed last week at Tampa Bay with only two catches for 31 yards on six targets, and he's combined for just 11 PPR points in the past two games against the Colts and Buccaneers. But I'll give him one more shot as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week with Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) potentially back, as well as DeVante Parker (shoulder) still hurt. The Jaguars have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 302 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Patrick's time as a top-two receiver for the Broncos could be running out with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) close to a return, but he should continue to have a prominent role this week against the Raiders. Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in every game Teddy Bridgewater has completed, and Patrick just had season highs in targets (nine) and receptions (seven) in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. He also added 89 receiving yards, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in all leagues. Courtland Sutton is a borderline starter in all formats, but Patrick should also play well against the Raiders at home. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 24 REYDS 270 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Moore is going to have inconsistent performances because the Cardinals have a crowded receiving corps, but you have to hope Arizona continues to find ways to get him the ball. That happened in Week 5 against San Francisco when he had five catches for 59 yards on six targets, along with three carries for 38 yards, and he played a season-high 48 percent of the snaps. Moore has two games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings. Let's get him at least six targets against the Browns this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 St. Brown was my favorite Lions receiver coming into the season, and he's finally starting to show why with his performance the past two weeks. He's scored 13 PPR points in each game against the Bears and Vikings, and he has eight targets in each outing. The Lions just lost Quintez Cephus (collarbone) for an extended period of time, and teams are trying to take away T.J. Hockenson. St. Brown should continue to get targets from Jared Goff, and he should be considered a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Bengals.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 29 REYDS 181 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 This could be the week Robinson breaks out with the Packers secondary down Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and potentially Kevin King (shoulder), and I'm hopeful that's what happens. You can make a case for Darnell Mooney as a sleeper this week as well. But so far we've seen Robinson struggle with Justin Fields under center, and he's been at six targets or less in four games in a row, with 10 PPR points or less in each outing. Until his volume goes up and there's evidence he's on the same page with Fields, it's hard to justify starting Robinson in most leagues, even with a good matchup at home. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 35 REYDS 390 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.4 I'm only going to use Lockett as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week because I'm nervous about his connection with Geno Smith since Russell Wilson (finger) is out. We're also in the midst of another slump for Lockett, which he's prone to, and he's scored 10 PPR points or less in three games in a row. And even though the matchup with the Steelers seems favorable since Pittsburgh is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, I expect this defense to make things tough on Smith, which in turn could be bad for Lockett. DK Metcalf is also downgraded this week, but he's still a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 19 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Beckham looked like he was going to be a useful Fantasy receiver when he scored 13 PPR points in Week 3 against Chicago in his 2021 debut. Since then, in two games, he's combined for just eight PPR points with four catches, 47 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. Jarvis Landry (knee) has an outside chance to return this week, which would further hinder Beckham's potential of getting the targets he needs from Baker Mayfield. I would only use Beckham as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in deeper leagues. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 25 REYDS 130 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Brown is a tremendous buy-low candidate right now because better days are ahead, but it's been a rough start for him this season. He's battled knee and hamstring injuries since training camp and has just one game with more than seven PPR points on the year, which was Week 1. This week should be another rough outing for him against the Bills, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers. So far this season only Diontae Johnson in Week 1 and Byron Pringle last year have scored against Buffalo, including matchups with Terry McLaurin, Brandin Cooks and Tyreek Hill. Brown is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, but make offers for him now because he'll be a must-start option in all leagues once again as the season goes on. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 252 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Shenault had a great catch-and-run in Week 3 against Tennessee for 58 yards, but that was his lone reception on just three targets. It was a huge letdown after Shenault had six catches for 99 yards on seven targets in Week 4 at Cincinnati, along with D.J. Chark (ankle) out. Dan Arnold was more involved for Trevor Lawrence with eight targets, and Marvin Jones also had five targets. We'll see if Lawrence goes back to Shenault this week against the Dolphins, but I would only use him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kadarius Toney WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #89

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 281 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 It's hard to bench Toney in most leagues after he just had 10 catches for 189 yards on 13 targets in Week 5 at Dallas, but I'm skeptical of him having another big outing against the Rams. You have Mike Glennon likely starting for Daniel Jones (concussion), and while Glennon helped Toney get most of his stats against the Cowboys, the Rams will be prepared to slow him down. You also have Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) expected to return this week, so targets could be an issue. Toney should still be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, but don't be surprised if there's serious regression after his breakout game against Dallas.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Gesicki didn't have a big game in Week 5 at Tampa Bay with four catches for 43 yards, but he still had seven targets and now has at least six targets in four games in a row. He should benefit from the potential return of Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), and DeVante Parker (shoulder) is still banged up. Gesicki also has a good matchup against the Jaguars in London, and Jacksonville has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two weeks. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 26 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Henry has taken over as the top tight end for the Patriots, and he's been great the past two weeks against Tampa Bay and Houston. He has 13 targets over that span for 10 catches, 107 yards and two touchdowns, and he should continue to be a prominent target for Mac Jones. Henry is emerging as a must-start option in all leagues, and he should stay hot this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 9 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year. Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 25 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Ertz will be the lead tight end for the Eagles on Thursday night against Tampa Bay with Dallas Goedert (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ertz should see an uptick in targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) is out this week, which should help Ertz, and Tampa Bay has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -9.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Higbee only has one game since Week 1 with more than nine PPR points, and hopefully he can start being more consistent with his production. He did score in Week 5 at Seattle, but he only had two catches for 14 yards on two targets. Matthew Stafford will hopefully give him more chances this week against the Giants, who have allowed a tight end to score in all but one game this year. Keep Higbee active as a low-end starter in all leagues this week. Dan Arnold TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 177 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 In Jacksonville's first game without D.J. Chark (ankle), Arnold had a big role with six catches for 64 yards on eight targets against the Titans in Week 5. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come for Arnold, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against Miami in London. The Dolphins have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games coming into Week 6. Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Washington • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 79 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Seals-Jones should continue to benefit with Logan Thomas (hamstring) out, and Seals-Jones played well in Week 5 against New Orleans with five catches for 41 yards on eight targets. Curtis Samuel (groin) could be out in Week 6 against Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games against the Eagles and Bills. Seals-Jones is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues in Week 6.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 Tonyan has just one touchdown on the season and one game with more than four targets. It's hard to trust him in most leagues if he's not finding the end zone, and the Bears are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Chicago has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end, which was Austin Hooper in Week 3, including matchups with Higbee, T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller. Tyler Conklin TE MIN Minnesota • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIN -1 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 25 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Conklin scored 20 PPR points in Week 3 against Seattle and looked on the verge of being a breakout tight end. Then he scored just nine PPR points combined in his next two games against Cleveland and Detroit, and it's hard to trust him when he's not posting consistent production. The Panthers gave up touchdowns to Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin in Week 4 but then held Ertz and Goedert to three catches for 35 yards on nine targets in Week 5. Carolina should be able to contain Conklin this week. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 0 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Njoku was amazing in Week 4 at the Chargers with seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but it's hard to trust him. He had three catches for 76 yards in Week 1 at Kansas City on five targets but then combined for four catches for 35 yards and no touchdowns on five targets in his next three games combined. He's dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 6, and he's also facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. I'm staying away from Njoku this week in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Do we have to start worrying about Hockenson at this point? After two huge games to open the season against San Francisco and Green Bay with a combined 45 PPR points, he's only scored 15 PPR points in his past three outings against Baltimore, Chicago and Minnesota. The Bengals have been solid against tight ends so far this year and allow the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to the position, and Hockenson is dealing with a knee injury that's forcing him to miss practice time. It's hard to bench Hockenson in most leagues, but he might not be a top-tier Fantasy tight end like we thought to open the year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Colts (vs. HOU): The Texans come into this game having averaged 10.3 points in their past three games against Carolina, Buffalo and New England. Davis Mills has four interceptions over that span, and he's been sacked 10 times in those outings. The Colts had a good first half against the Ravens in Week 5 before falling apart, but the defense also played well against the Dolphins in Week 4. The Colts DST is a top-10 Fantasy option for Week 6.

Sleepers

Packers (at CHI) Dolphins (at JAC) Bengals (at DET)

Sit 'Em

Ravens (vs. LAC): The Ravens DST has been a letdown so far this season, and this is not a unit to trust in Week 6 against the Chargers. Baltimore only has five turnovers on the year, and the Chargers are averaging 35 points per game in their past three outings. Justin Herbert has no interceptions in his past three games, and the team has just two fumbles on the year. It should be a rough outing for the Ravens DST this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR MIN -1 O/U 46 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 4th Joseph has scored at least 12 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he made two kicks from 50-plus yards in Week 5 against Detroit. For the season, he's 5-of-5 on kicks of plus 50 yards, and it's great to see him performing well with the Vikings. Carolina has been stingy against opposing kickers this season, but Jake Elliott just made two field goals against the Panthers in Week 5.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Chase McLaughlin K CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 11th Evan McPherson K CIN Cincinnati • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CIN -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 14th Zane Gonzalez K CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1 O/U 46 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 18th