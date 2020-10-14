Watch Now: Jimmy G Expected to Start Week 6 ( 2:06 )

Just as a reminder, NFL Week 6 has four teams on a bye week, so your Fantasy football team will be without Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Drew Brees, and Derek Carr this week. Dak Prescott's injury will also keep him out for the rest of the season, so that's two top-five quarterbacks and at least two other starters off the board.

There's still enough depth at the position, of course, that you probably don't feel too bad about your options, but when you're missing high-end options, that usually means you've got decisions to make between two similar options. That's what we're looking at right with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column for quarterbacks. Here's who to get in and out of your lineup for Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1016 RUYDS 2 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.5 Roethlisberger's comeback from last year's elbow injury has been fantastic so far, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in all four games this year. He should stay hot this week against the Browns, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in four of five games, including two 300-yard passers. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 25 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1344 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 Philip Rivers is the only quarterback without multiple touchdowns this year against the Jets, who have also allowed two 300-yard passers. Fitzpatrick has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including three games with at least 28 points. He's rolling right now, so continue to start him in all leagues. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1017 RUYDS 45 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.3 Stafford went into his Week 5 bye averaging 25.0 Fantasy points in his previous two games, and he should stay hot against the Jaguars. Every quarterback against Jacksonville this year has either multiple touchdowns or 300 passing yards, and this defense has allowed 659 yards in the past two games against Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1004 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.7 Tannehill has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 12 of 14 games since becoming the Titans starting quarterback in Week 7 last year, and he's scored at least 34 points in two of his past three outings. The Texans have allowed nine passing touchdowns with no interceptions this year, and Tannehill averaged 24.5 Fantasy points in two games against Houston in 2019. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1375 RUYDS 6 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5 It appears like Brady could have Chris Godwin (hamstring) back for this game after Godwin missed the past two outings. The last time we saw Brady with a healthy Godwin and Mike Evans for most of the game together was Week 3 at Denver, and Brady had 297 passing yards and three touchdowns. This game should be a high-scoring affair between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and Brady also went for 369 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception the last time he was home in Week 4 against the Chargers.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1439 RUYDS 87 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.1 Minshew might not have D.J. Chark (ankle) this week, but he should still be a low-end starting option against the Lions, who have allowed at least 240 passing yards and two touchdowns to all four opposing quarterbacks this year. And Minshew has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of five games in 2020. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.2 Dalton gets his first start for the Cowboys in place of Dak Prescott (ankle), and it's a favorable matchup against the Cardinals at home, especially with Chandler Jones (biceps) now out. Three of five quarterbacks against the Cardinals have at least 259 passing yards and two touchdowns this year, and the two who failed to accomplish that were Dwayne Haskins and Joe Flacco. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1132 RUYDS 55 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.3 The Falcons defense has been so bad against opposing quarterbacks that Teddy Bridgewater's 313 passing yards and two touchdowns last week was the worst performance against Atlanta this year. Cousins might not have a huge game given his typical low volume of passes, but he should be a decent streamer in deeper leagues. And Cousins does have multiple touchdowns in two of his past three games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1188 RUYDS 122 TD 9 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.2 Despite some tough matchups the past two games against San Francisco and Pittsburgh on the road, Wentz has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. And he also had 23 Fantasy points against Cincinnati in Week 3, so he's been a low-end starter for three weeks in a row. Still, I would avoid him against Baltimore at home, and the only quarterback with multiple touchdowns against the Ravens this year was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1304 RUYDS 85 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.7 Burrow comes into Week 6 against the Colts with a combined 21 Fantasy points in his past two games against Jacksonville and Baltimore, and he should struggle again this week. The Colts are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and they are the only team in the NFL with more interceptions (nine) than passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.8 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 976 RUYDS 32 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Mayfield has scored exactly 18 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he has yet to score more than that in any game this season. In three career games against the Steelers, Mayfield has averaged 17.0 Fantasy points per game, including 26 total points in two outings at Pittsburgh. He's also dealing with a rib injury coming into this game, which could hinder his performance. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 6.9 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 467 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Garoppolo is expected to play this week despite leaving Week 5 against Miami with his lingering ankle injury. As a result, I'd be hesitant to use Garoppolo even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. It's also a tough matchup against the Rams, who have allowed just Josh Allen in Week 3 to score multiple touchdowns against them this year. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1472 RUYDS 23 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Ryan will hopefully have a healthy Julio Jones (hamstring) this week, which could change this posting. Without Jones, Ryan has struggled, and he's combined for just 32 Fantasy points in his past three games against Chicago, Green Bay and Carolina. He hasn't thrown a touchdown since the first quarter in Week 3 against the Bears, a span of 11 quarters. Keep an eye on Jones, and that could determine if you start or sit Ryan this week.