Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1045 RUYDS 10 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 13 I wrote in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em last week that I needed to see Burrow look like Burrow again before we could start him with confidence. Well, he's back, and hopefully the best is yet to come. Burrow lit up the Cardinals for 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 5, with all three scores going to Ja'Marr Chase. For the first time this season, Burrow didn't seem to be bothered by the calf he originally injured at the beginning of training camp, and he should have another quality outing against Seattle on Sunday. Two of the past three quarterbacks to face the Seahawks (Jared Goff and Andy Dalton) have scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1258 RUYDS 132 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Lawrence only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 5 against Buffalo in London, but he had his best game throwing the ball this season with 315 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and he added 31 rushing yards. He lost two fumbles, his trend of failing to throw for multiple touchdowns continued, as it has happened in four games in a row. His best Fantasy output of the season was Week 1 at Indianapolis when he had 21.7 points -- and threw two touchdowns -- and he should have another quality outing in the rematch. Two other quarterbacks have topped what Lawrence did against the Colts, who allow an average of 20.7 Fantasy points per game to the position. And Lawrence is averaging 23.4 Fantasy points per game in his past four meetings with Indianapolis.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1498 RUYDS 22 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.2 Cousins lost Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but Cousins should still be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback against Chicago in Week 6. He has enough weapons in T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn to score well against the Bears, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 27.2 Fantasy points per game. All five quarterbacks against Chicago have scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson and Sam Howell. Cousins only has one game this year with fewer than 20.5 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in four of his past six games against the Bears going back to 2020.