I'm excited to see what Caleb Williams and the Bears offense looks like coming off the bye in Week 5. I hope that Williams continues to play well and can remain a must-start Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Now, the last time we saw Williams, he had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 13.8 points, which snapped a three-game streak where he scored at least 20.9 points. But he should get back on track this week against the Commanders, who have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 22.7 Fantasy points.

Last year, Williams faced Washington in Week 8 and scored just 9.9 Fantasy points in the game where the Bears lost on a Hail Mary. Williams will be much better in the rematch this week and has top-10 upside in all leagues.

Let's see what other quarterbacks you should start and sit in Week 6. And, don't forget to check out the full-length Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for this week, which includes my Start of the Week.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1503 RUYDS -4 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 Stafford is hot heading into Week 6 at Baltimore, and the Ravens defense is struggling due to injuries. In his past two games against the Colts and 49ers, Stafford passed for 764 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in each outing. Those two games were at home, but Baltimore is limping into this matchup after allowing Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud to each score at least 35 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Stafford has top-10 upside in all leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1229 RUYDS 153 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.9 Herbert will likely have to carry the Chargers offense with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out, and this is the perfect matchup for him to thrive. The Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Bryce Young in Week 5 is the lone quarterback who failed to score at least 29 Fantasy points against Miami this year. Herbert has scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm expecting him to get back on track in this matchup on the road. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1261 RUYDS 110 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Maye had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 at Buffalo with 12.1 points, but it was in the biggest win of his career, so we'll give him a pass since he played well in reality. This week, he should bounce back in Fantasy against the Saints, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. All five opposing quarterbacks against New Orleans have thrown at least two touchdowns, and three quarterbacks against the Saints have rushed for at least 38 yards (Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Jaxson Dart). Maye should return as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 6 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1356 RUYDS 50 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.2 Prescott is on fire coming into Week 6 at Carolina with at least 26.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 36.3 points. The Panthers have allowed Drake Maye and Tua Tagovailoa to each score at least 27 Fantasy points in the past two games, and Prescott should follow suit. Even though CeeDee Lamb (ankle) remains out for the Cowboys, Prescott has been a Fantasy star, which should continue in this road matchup. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -14.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1000 RUYDS 62 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Love had his best Fantasy outing of the season prior to Green Bay's bye in Week 5 with 32.3 points in Week 4 at Dallas. He should stay hot in Week 6 against the Bengals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Cincinnati, including Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, and Jared Goff, each going over 25 points. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones had another solid outing in Week 5 against the Raiders with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 20.7 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all three home games this season and is averaging 25.7 points in Indianapolis this year. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 18.1 Fantasy points this season, but they've had the easiest schedule this season of opposing passers with Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, and Cam Ward. I like Jones as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues at home this week. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold finally had the breakout game we were waiting for with 35.6 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 5, and he had a season-high 34 pass attempts. I hope he continues to throw more because that will help his production, and he has scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row. The Jaguars allow an average of 39.4 pass attempts per game this year, which bodes well for Darnold, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes. I like Darnold as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues this week. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jones is expected to start again in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with Brock Purdy (toe) injured, and Jones has been a solid replacement option so far, with at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts. The Buccaneers are beat up defensively and come into this game at No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, including Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold each scoring at least 23.4 points. We'll see if Jones gets help in the receiving corps with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (toe), but I'll still trust Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues even if Pearsall and Jennings remain out in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1187 RUYDS 9 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 Goff was excellent outdoors in Week 5 at Cincinnati with 26.1 Fantasy points, but he faced a terrible defense and thrived. In his other two games outdoors at Green Bay in Week 1 and at Baltimore in Week 3, he combined for 27.5 Fantasy points, and I expect him to struggle this week at Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game just once this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 1. And Herbert is the lone quarterback with more than 225 passing yards against Kansas City this year. Goff also passed for just 253 yards and one touchdown in his lone visit to Kansas City in his career in 2023. He is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 962 RUYDS 173 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.9 Murray has struggled as a Fantasy quarterback this season and scored more than 20 points just twice. He's now dealing with a foot injury heading into Week 6, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Colts are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year, and Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 13.9 points against Indianapolis. Hopefully, Murray can still run despite his foot injury, but without his mobility, it will be tough to trust him in all formats in this matchup on the road. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA JAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1066 RUYDS 86 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.4 Lawrence was great in leading the Jaguars to a comeback victory against the Chiefs in Week 5 with 28.2 Fantasy points, but that's only his second outing this season with more than 13.7 points. And he only has one game this season with multiple touchdown passes and more than 225 passing yards. This week, he's facing a Seattle defense that should be able to keep Lawrence in check, and the Seahawks allow an average of just 19.6 Fantasy points per game. I expect Lawrence to come in under that number, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1008 RUYDS 28 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 19 Tagovailoa ironically had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Carolina with 28.7 Fantasy points in the first outing without Tyreek Hill (knee). But in Week 6, I expect Tagovailoa to struggle against the Chargers, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has thrown for multiple touchdowns against the Chargers this season, including Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels. And Mahomes and Daniels are the only quarterbacks with more than 225 passing yards against Los Angeles this year. Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 754 RUYDS 204 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.6 Fields struggled through most of Week 5 against Dallas before two fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed him to finish with 29.9 Fantasy points as the Start of the Week. He's now scored at least 29.1 Fantasy points in three of four starts, but I'm concerned about his production in Week 6 against Denver in London. The Broncos are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Denver does not allow rushing yards to the position. Including matchups with Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts, the Broncos have allowed a combined 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and no quarterback ran for more than 6 yards. Garrett Wilson should struggle in this game against Patrick Surtain II, so Fields could be limited in his running and without the help of his best receiver. He's a borderline starter at best in one-quarterback leagues in Week 6.