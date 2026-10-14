C.J. Stroud is off to a good start this season as a Fantasy quarterback, and things just got better for him heading into Week 6 against Jacksonville in London with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. Stroud is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

He has played three games this year with Nico Collins, and Stroud has scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in all three outings, including two in a row against Dallas and Tennessee. Now, Stroud gets to throw passes to Collins and Harrison, who was acquired from Arizona via trade.

It should help that Stroud and Harrison were teammates at Ohio State, and both performed well together in 2022. During that year, Harrison had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Stroud threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stroud doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 6 against the Jaguars, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is the lone quarterback with more than 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, which includes matchups against Deshaun Watson, Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts.

But Stroud has scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in three of five career meetings with the Jaguars. And now he has an upgraded receiving corps with Harrison joining the Texans. This should be another productive game for Stroud in Week 6.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1037 RUYDS 41 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.4 Mahomes went into his bye in Week 5 having scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points in each of his first four games, including two outings with at least 25.7 points. We hope he gets Rashee Rice (hamstring) healthy for this matchup with the Chargers, who have only allowed Kirk Cousins in Week 2 to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL against the Chargers in Week 15 last season, but he is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points per game in his past 10 meetings with the Chargers. And Mahomes has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of eight games in his career coming off a bye in the regular season. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1299 RUYDS 72 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Shough was miserable in Week 5 against Minnesota when he scored minus-1 Fantasy point with 96 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. That's now consecutive games with fewer than 18 Fantasy points after opening the season with three games in a row with at least 24.4 points, but he should rebound in Week 6 at the Giants, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of five quarterbacks this season against the Giants have scored multiple touchdowns, and Shough has scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in seven consecutive road games going back to last season. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 459 RUYDS 203 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.5 Daniels excelled as a rusher in Week 5 against the Giants with nine attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 199 passing yards on 17-of-25 completions. Daniels has now scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in his two complete games this year, and he had 16.7 points in the first half against Dallas in Week 2 before injuring his left elbow. We hope he gets Stefon Diggs (hamstring) back for Week 6 at San Francisco, and Daniels should continue to use his legs against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 to score more than 20 Fantasy points, but the 49ers have faced Malik Willis, Brissett, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold in their past four games. I'm willing to trust Daniels as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 407 RUYDS 107 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.5 Williams (hamstring) appears on track to return in Week 6 at Atlanta after missing the past three games, and I'm willing to trust him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues if he's healthy. He scored 41.3 Fantasy points in his lone complete game in Week 1 against Carolina, and the Falcons are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Bryce Young, Jordan Love and Tyler Huntley each scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points against Atlanta in three of the past four games, and Williams will hopefully have no restrictions with his mobility. He's rushed 107 yards and two touchdowns in his two appearances so far this season before getting hurt in Week 2 against Minnesota. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1268 RUYDS 19 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 27.1 Young went into his bye in Week 5 having scored at least 25.5 Fantasy points in three of his first four games, and he should stay hot against the Eagles in Week 6. I like Young as a borderline top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Philadelphia has allowed four of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points, and Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence combined for 648 yards in the past two games against the Eagles. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) should return in Week 6 after sitting out Week 5, which gives Young an added boost in this matchup, as well as the potential return of right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots).

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. My only fear with Cousins is that if the Bills build a big lead early in Week 6 then the Raiders could turn to Fernando Mendoza to get playing time like we saw in Week 5 at New England. But based on the matchup, Cousins should do well against Buffalo. The Bills are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford all scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against this defense. Cousins has scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in four of five games this season, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers is hot coming into Week 6 at Tampa Bay, having scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Indianapolis, and he has three touchdown passes in each outing. Tampa Bay will be a tough test since the Buccaneers have limited Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Jordan Love and Dak Prescott to 17.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, and only Deshaun Watson scored more than 20 points against this defense. Rodgers might not throw three touchdown passes in this matchup, but he should still perform like a low-end starter in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have all scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points against the Saints this season, and Winston should be in a similar range in Week 6. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Winston comes into Week 6 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Washington. It's not always pretty with Winston -- he had two interceptions against the Cardinals and a mediocre first half against the Commanders -- but when he's on he's capable of a solid Fantasy performance. Ideally, this is a shootout between Winston and Tyler Shough, and it's also a revenge game for Winston, who spent four years in New Orleans from 2020-2023.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1110 RUYDS 62 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.4 I loved the setup for Brissett in Week 5 against Detroit since I expected the Lions to score on the Cardinals, and then Brissett would take advantage of a mediocre defense in garbage time. He finished the game with 31.3 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 29.6 points in two of this past three outings. This week, the Rams should also score plenty of points against Arizona, but Brissett will face a tougher test in his comeback effort. The Rams have held Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen to a combined 489 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the past three games. Brissett should get close to 20 Fantasy points in this game, but I expect him to fall short of that mark. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 755 RUYDS 16 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.9 Darnold has struggled as a Fantasy quarterback in each of his past two games against the Chargers and 49ers with a combined 27.6 Fantasy points over that span. He's passed for less than 200 yards in each outing and has three total touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos are banged up defensively heading into Week 6, but Denver should be able to keep Darnold in check in what should be a low-scoring game with a projected total of 43.5 points. I would only start Darnold in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 942 RUYDS 35 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett and Justin Herbert all scored 11.8 Fantasy points or less against Seattle, and Brock Purdy only scored 20.2 points against the Seahawks in Week 5. Marcus Mariota somehow scored 26.4 Fantasy points against Seattle in Week 3, but it would be a surprise if Nix had a productive game in this matchup. He's scored 16.1 Fantasy points or less in four of five games, and he combined for 25.4 points in his past two outings against the 49ers and Chargers. His first NFL start was against the Seahawks in Week 1 of 2024, and he scored 11.1 Fantasy points. I could see a repeat performance in the Week 6 rematch. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 937 RUYDS 142 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.7 Herbert has scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in every game this season, and he might not have Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest) or Tre Harris (hamstring) in Week 6 against the Chiefs, who are coming off a bye. Kansas City is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Chiefs held Bo Nix, Daniel Jones and Malik Willis to 13.4 Fantasy points or less this season. Herbert, who is also working behind a makeshift offensive line, is tough to trust even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1174 RUYDS 59 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.3 Lawrence is having an MVP-caliber season, and he has scored at least 25.7 Fantasy points in three of five games this year, including Week 5 against Philadelphia in London. He's back in London again in Week 6 against the Texans, and this should be a tough game for him. He has only scored 20-plus Fantasy points against Houston twice in 10 career meetings, including once in six outings against Demeco Ryans. The Texans are allowing an average of 13.8 Fantasy points in their past four games against Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Cam Ward, and the high mark during that stretch is Burrow at 20.2 points. Lawrence should be considered a low-end starter at best in Week 6, but I would prefer to only use him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. It doesn't help that left tackle Anton Harrison (knee) is out for this game, and Walker Little will have to protect Lawrence against Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.