It's Week 6, and hopefully by now you know what your Fantasy roster is -- for better or worse. You know the players who you can rely on, and who's probably going to let you down. You know who will give you guaranteed production, and the ones you have to hope are going to produce, possibly by some fluke play.

But as you look at your roster, especially if you're not happy with the results thus far, make a change. Don't settle for a loss just because you don't want to make a trade. Shake it up.

Remember, this is a game. The goal is to have fun for the entire season. I'm sure there are things at stake, whether bragging rights or something else, which factors into some of your decisions. But don't let your season end in Week 6 because you're holding onto hope.

Unfortunately, some players have down seasons, and they might not rebound until it's too late. If you can change your roster and alter your season, make it happen. Control your own fate.

With that in mind, let's dive into the starts and sits you need for Week 6. Let's make sure those lineup decisions are right, and you can get what might be a much-needed win.

Start of the Week Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Bucky Irving (foot) is not expected to play in Week 6, which means White will get another start for Tampa Bay. And I like him as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. White started for Irving in Week 5 at Seattle and handled 18 total touches with 14 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards on four targets. He should continue to lead this backfield, ahead of Sean Tucker, and White has a solid matchup against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed three of the past four opposing running backs -- Alvin Kamara in Week 2, Travis Etienne in Week 4 and Kyren Williams in Week 5 -- to each score at least 18.0 PPR points. Williams had eight catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and White should make plays in the passing game against San Francisco as well. This game should be a high-scoring affair, and we wish Irving was active. But White is a great replacement in Fantasy and reality, and he should have another standout performance at home in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1503 RUYDS -4 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 Stafford is hot heading into Week 6 at Baltimore, and the Ravens defense is struggling due to injuries. In his past two games against the Colts and 49ers, Stafford passed for 764 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in each outing. Those two games were at home, but Baltimore is limping into this matchup after allowing Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud to each score at least 35 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. Stafford has top-10 upside in all leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1229 RUYDS 153 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.9 Herbert will likely have to carry the Chargers offense with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out, and this is the perfect matchup for him to thrive. The Dolphins are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Bryce Young in Week 5 is the lone quarterback who failed to score at least 29 Fantasy points against Miami this year. Herbert has scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm expecting him to get back on track in this matchup on the road. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1261 RUYDS 110 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Maye had his worst Fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 at Buffalo with 12.1 points, but it was in the biggest win of his career, so we'll give him a pass since he played well in reality. This week, he should bounce back in Fantasy against the Saints, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. All five opposing quarterbacks against New Orleans have thrown at least two touchdowns, and three quarterbacks against the Saints have rushed for at least 38 yards (Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Jaxson Dart). Maye should return as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 6 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1356 RUYDS 50 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.2 Prescott is on fire coming into Week 6 at Carolina with at least 26.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row with at least 36.3 points. The Panthers have allowed Drake Maye and Tua Tagovailoa to each score at least 27 Fantasy points in the past two games, and Prescott should follow suit. Even though CeeDee Lamb (ankle) remains out for the Cowboys, Prescott has been a Fantasy star, which should continue in this road matchup. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -14.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1000 RUYDS 62 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Love had his best Fantasy outing of the season prior to Green Bay's bye in Week 5 with 32.3 points in Week 4 at Dallas. He should stay hot in Week 6 against the Bengals, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Cincinnati, including Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, and Jared Goff, each going over 25 points. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones had another solid outing in Week 5 against the Raiders with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 20.7 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all three home games this season and is averaging 25.7 points in Indianapolis this year. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 18.1 Fantasy points this season, but they've had the easiest schedule this season of opposing passers with Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, and Cam Ward. I like Jones as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues at home this week. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Darnold finally had the breakout game we were waiting for with 35.6 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 5, and he had a season-high 34 pass attempts. I hope he continues to throw more because that will help his production, and he has scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in four games in a row. The Jaguars allow an average of 39.4 pass attempts per game this year, which bodes well for Darnold, and three of the past four opposing quarterbacks against Jacksonville have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes. I like Darnold as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues this week. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jones is expected to start again in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with Brock Purdy (toe) injured, and Jones has been a solid replacement option so far, with at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts. The Buccaneers are beat up defensively and come into this game at No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, including Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold each scoring at least 23.4 points. We'll see if Jones gets help in the receiving corps with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (toe), but I'll still trust Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues even if Pearsall and Jennings remain out in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1187 RUYDS 9 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 Goff was excellent outdoors in Week 5 at Cincinnati with 26.1 Fantasy points, but he faced a terrible defense and thrived. In his other two games outdoors at Green Bay in Week 1 and at Baltimore in Week 3, he combined for 27.5 Fantasy points, and I expect him to struggle this week at Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game just once this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 1. And Herbert is the lone quarterback with more than 225 passing yards against Kansas City this year. Goff also passed for just 253 yards and one touchdown in his lone visit to Kansas City in his career in 2023. He is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 962 RUYDS 173 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.9 Murray has struggled as a Fantasy quarterback this season and scored more than 20 points just twice. He's now dealing with a foot injury heading into Week 6, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Colts are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year, and Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 13.9 points against Indianapolis. Hopefully, Murray can still run despite his foot injury, but without his mobility, it will be tough to trust him in all formats in this matchup on the road. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA JAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1066 RUYDS 86 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.4 Lawrence was great in leading the Jaguars to a comeback victory against the Chiefs in Week 5 with 28.2 Fantasy points, but that's only his second outing this season with more than 13.7 points. And he only has one game this season with multiple touchdown passes and more than 225 passing yards. This week, he's facing a Seattle defense that should be able to keep Lawrence in check, and the Seahawks allow an average of just 19.6 Fantasy points per game. I expect Lawrence to come in under that number, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1008 RUYDS 28 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 19 Tagovailoa ironically had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Carolina with 28.7 Fantasy points in the first outing without Tyreek Hill (knee). But in Week 6, I expect Tagovailoa to struggle against the Chargers, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has thrown for multiple touchdowns against the Chargers this season, including Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels. And Mahomes and Daniels are the only quarterbacks with more than 225 passing yards against Los Angeles this year. Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6.



Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 0 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 754 RUYDS 204 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.6 Fields struggled through most of Week 5 against Dallas before two fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed him to finish with 29.9 Fantasy points as the Start of the Week. He's now scored at least 29.1 Fantasy points in three of four starts, but I'm concerned about his production in Week 6 against Denver in London. The Broncos are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Denver does not allow rushing yards to the position. Including matchups with Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts, the Broncos have allowed a combined 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and no quarterback has run for more than 6 yards. Garrett Wilson should struggle in this game against Patrick Surtain II, so Fields could be limited in his running and without the help of his best receiver. He's a borderline starter at best in one-quarterback leagues in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 8 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Dowdle is expected to start for the Panthers in Week 6 with Chuba Hubbard (calf) hurt, and it should be another productive game for Dowdle against his former team. Now, we can't expect him to replicate what he did in Week 6 when he tore up the Dolphins for 23 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 28 yards on four targets. But the Cowboys are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three running backs have already scored at least 18.4 PPR points against Dallas, including two in a row with Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall. I like Dowdle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this revenge game. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 6 REYDS 23 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Dobbins comes into Week 6 against the Jets in London with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all five games this season. He also has consecutive games with at least 17 total touches, and his only flaw is a lack of work in the passing game with eight targets, six catches, and 23 receiving yards on the year. That said, he might not need to catch many passes against the Jets, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.9 PPR points in every game this season. In their past two games against Miami and Dallas, the Jets have allowed 46 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and Dobbins should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in this matchup. I also like RJ Harvey as a flex since the Broncos should be playing with a lead in this game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 5 REYDS 54 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Finally, we saw the Commanders unleash Croskey-Merritt in Week 5 against the Chargers, and he went off for 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 39 yards on two targets. We hope Washington continues to lean on Croskey-Merritt as the lead running back ahead of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols, and I would start Croskey-Merritt as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bears are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs this year have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Chicago in four games. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 187 REC 13 REYDS 85 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Swift had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 16 PPR points, and I hope he stays hot coming off Chicago's bye in Week 5. I love that Swift has 10 targets in his past two games, and he has at least three receptions in every game this year. Washington has been tough to run on this season, but the Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in three of the past four games. And, in Week 8 last season, Swift had 18 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown against Washington, so hopefully he can repeat that type of performance in the rematch. I like Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Tyjae Spears made his 2025 debut in Week 5 at Arizona after missing the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, but Pollard remained the lead running back. He finished the game against the Cardinals with 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 11 yards on three targets. Pollard has now scored at least 13.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has eight catches over that span on 10 targets. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in three games in a row, with seven rushing touchdowns over that span, and I like Pollard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. We found out in Week 5 against the Titans that Carter is the replacement option for Trey Benson (knee), and Carter should continue in that role in Week 6, especially after Emari Demercado had the unfortunate fumble at the goal line. Carter has a tough matchup in Week 6 at the Colts, but a running back has scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Indianapolis in every game this season. And I like that Carter had five catches on five targets against Tennessee, which is something that will hopefully continue against the Colts. Carter should be considered a high-end flex in all leagues. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson should both benefit with Antonio Gibson (knee) out for the season, and both are worth using as flex options against the Saints, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 14.4 PPR points against New Orleans in every game this season, and Stevenson is most likely to reach that threshold with his touchdown potential. He's also scored at least 14.7 PPR points in two of his past four games coming into Week 6. Henderson will hopefully start to get more work with Gibson out, and it would be great if the Patriots featured him in this matchup. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We're waiting to find out how the Chargers will replace Omarion Hampton (ankle), and Vidal and Hassan Haskins are expected to share touches. I'd give the slight lean toward Vidal, but both running backs are potential flex options against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Miami has allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season, and we'll see if Vidal or Haskins can follow suit. Hopefully, we get an answer on who will lead the Chargers backfield until Hampton returns, and Vidal or Haskins could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Kenneth Walker III should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Charbonnet as a flex. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tampa Bay, and he has 21 carries for 75 yards over that span, along with three catches for 17 yards on four targets. The Jaguars have allowed a running back to score at least 18.7 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Charbonnet could be a quality Fantasy option if he scores a touchdown for the third game in a row. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Corum is a desperation play in Week 6 with the hope he gets back to helping Kyren Williams in the Rams backfield. He played a season-low six snaps in Week 5 against San Francisco and finished with one carry for 13 yards and no catches on two targets. Prior to that outing, Corum had 17 carries for 74 yards and two catches for minus-5 yards on four targets in his two previous games. This week, Corum could help the Rams beat up the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Eight running backs in five games against Baltimore have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, and Corum could be a low-end flex in this matchup on the road.

RBs to Sit Derrick Henry RB BAL Baltimore • #22

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 317 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 It's tough to trust Henry in Week 6 against the Rams with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) hurt, and I consider Henry a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Henry has struggled in his past four games, with 10.7 PPR points or less in all four outings, which includes two touchdowns. He's been held to 50 rushing yards or less in his past four games and has just four catches for 36 yards on six targets for the season. This is also a brutal matchup against the Rams, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back, and Henry will almost certainly be a bust in Week 6 if he fails to score. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 18 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm hopeful that the addition of Joe Flacco will turn things around for the Bengals and Brown, but he's still just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues against the Packers. Green Bay is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Brown has been held to 11.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, without scoring a touchdown. Now, he does have 10 catches on 11 targets in his past two games, which is encouraging. But Brown has rushed for 47 yards or less in every game this year, and the Packers should be able to contain him again in this Week 6 matchup. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 132 REC 11 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 We have no idea if Warren or Kenneth Gainwell will get the majority of touches in Week 6 against the Browns, but this is a tough matchup for either running back. And with the potential of both splitting touches after what Gainwell did in Week 4 against the Vikings (31.4 PPR points) when Warren (knee) was out, it could be messy for the Steelers. I still prefer Warren, but he's just a flex option at best against Cleveland, which is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Given the uncertainty and how good the Browns are against running backs, you're better off sitting Warren and Gainwell if you can. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 9 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Pacheco has looked better in his past two games against Baltimore and Jacksonville, with 14 carries for 71 yards and five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on six targets. But that's still not enough work to trust him in the majority of leagues as anything more than a flex option, and he continues to lose touchdown chances to Kareem Hunt. Pacheco has been at 11 total touches or less in every game this season, has yet to rush for more than 45 yards, and has no rushing touchdowns. The Lions are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and Pacheco has minimal upside in this matchup at home.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 17 REYDS 77 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Kamara comes into Week 6 against the Patriots having scored 11.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row. And, in Week 5 against the Giants, he had fewer carries than Kendre Miller (10-8), who played a season-high 39 percent of the snaps. I don't think we're in a full-blown timeshare yet, but it's heading that way. The Patriots won't make things easy for Kamara since New England is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back has rushed for more than 49 yards against the Patriots, including James Cook, De'Von Achane, and Ashton Jeanty. And no running back has scored double digits in PPR against New England since Week 3. I view Kamara as just a flex option at best in Week 6 in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 43 REYDS 351 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 McMillan is overdue for his first touchdown, and hopefully it happens this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past four games against Dallas, six receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against the Cowboys, including one in each week, with 10 touchdowns over that span. We hope that trend continues in Week 6, and McMillan has at least eight targets in every game this season. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 34 REYDS 359 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Diggs is on fire heading into Week 6 at New Orleans, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In his past two games against Carolina and Buffalo, Diggs has combined for 16 catches for 247 yards on 19 targets, and he scored at least 16.1 PPR points in each outing. The Saints are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but four guys have scored at least 17.9 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I expect Diggs to add his name to that list, and he should continue to play at a high level for the third week in a row. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 Worthy didn't have a great game in Week 5 at Jacksonville despite getting nine targets. He finished with six catches for 42 yards and one carry for 9 yards, and he only scored 11.1 PPR points. He should rebound this week against the Lions, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Detroit this season, including Ja'Marr Chase and Andre Iosivas in Week 5. Worthy should get back on track in Week 6 at home and remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 229 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.2 Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and both could be out again in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. They were out in Week 5 at the Rams, and Bourne stepped up with 10 catches for 142 yards on 11 targets. He should continue to be a go-to option for Mac Jones, who is expected to start against the Buccaneers with Brock Purdy (toe) still hurt. And this is a great matchup against Tampa Bay, which has allowed five receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points this season. As long as Pearsall and Jennings are out, Bourne can be used as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 20 REYDS 136 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.4 All three Chargers receivers should be heavily involved in Week 6 at Miami since the run game for Los Angeles could struggle with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out. I like Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen more than McConkey, but he's still worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's coming off his best game of the season with 14.9 PPR points since he scored his first touchdown, and we hope that's a sign of things to come. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.3 PPR points this season, but the Chargers trio should be able to abuse this secondary. Johnston, Allen and McConkey are all worth starting in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ridley finally had a breakout game with Cam Ward in Week 5 at Arizona with five catches for 131 yards on 10 targets, and I'm hoping he can build off that performance in Week 6 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against the Raiders this year. Ridley and Elic Ayomanor are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues given this matchup on the road. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Meyers has been a disappointment in each of the past three games against Washington, Chicago and Indianapolis, and he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in each of those outings. But I like that he has 13 targets in his past two games against the Bears and Colts, and Brock Bowers (knee) is still banged up. This is a good matchup for Meyers against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I consider Meyers a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and you can also use Tre Tucker as a No. 3 receiver in Week 6. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The last time we saw Doubs in Week 4 at Dallas he had six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. We hope he can build off that performance after the Packers bye in Week 5, and this is a great matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Bengals this season. Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Matthew Golden is also worth using as a sleeper as well in this matchup. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, and Robinson should be ready to handle plenty of targets from Jaxson Dart. In his first two starts with Dart, Robinson had 12 targets and combined for eight catches for 44 yards and no touchdowns against the Chargers and Saints. But now without Slayton, along with Malik Nabers (ACL), Robinson could have double digits in targets in this matchup. Six receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Robinson should have the chance for his best outing since Week 2. He should be considered a good No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 6, especially in PPR. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Franklin and Marvin Mims have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week based on what secondary receivers have done against the Jets this year. While Sauce Gardner will likely shadow Courtland Sutton -- I still consider Sutton a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues -- Franklin or Mims could benefit like Calvin Austin III, Emeka Egbuka and Ryan Flournoy, who each scored at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jets. I'll lean toward Franklin over Mims, and Franklin has 13 targets in his past two games. He could be a nice surprise for the Broncos in this game in London.

WRs to Sit Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA JAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Thomas had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Chiefs with four catches for 80 yards on six targets, and he scored 12 PPR points. This is where we are now with Thomas, and hopefully we're not settling for 12 PPR points on a weekly basis. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and he's been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in three of five games. The Seahawks are No. 12 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Seattle's secondary should be able to keep Thomas in check once again. He's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 6. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 14 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Godwin is likely still shaking off the rust in his comeback from last year's ankle injury, but he's struggled so far in his two games this season. He combined for six catches for 52 yards on 14 targets against the Eagles and Seahawks, and it's hard to trust him in Week 6 against the 49ers, who are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. We hope that eventually Godwin will start to produce at a high level, but in Week 6 he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 35 REYDS 197 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Jeudy has struggled this season and scored 9.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, including Week 5 against Minnesota in the first start with Dillon Gabriel with two catches for 15 yards on five targets. He might surprise us in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but it's hard to trust him right now in the majority of leagues. He's yet to score a touchdown, and Gabriel will likely continue to lean on David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. against the Steelers on the road. Last year, Jeudy scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each game against Pittsburgh, but we need to see him produce at that level again before starting him again in most formats. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I hope things improve for Moore coming off Chicago's bye in Week 5, but he's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 6 at Washington. In his first four games, Moore scored 9.6 PPR points or less in three of four games, and he has one touchdown and one game with more than 46 receiving yards. Last year in Week 8 against the Commanders, Moore was held to two catches for 27 yards on four targets, and he could unfortunately have a similar stat line this week given his body of work in 2025.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 382 TD 4 FPTS/G 19 Wilson has been awesome so far this season with at least 19.1 PPR points in four of five games, including three in a row. He has at least eight targets in every game this season, and he scored four touchdowns already this year. But this week, Wilson has a tough test against the Broncos in London, and he should see plenty of Patrick Surtain II. So far this season, Surtain has limited Calvin Ridley, Michael Pittman, Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown to 9.3 PPR points or less. Given the matchup, I'm only starting Wilson in three-receiver leagues in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Starting Tight Ends

Sleepers (Start/Sit)

Sit Tight Ends

BUST ALERT

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Sleepers

DST to Sit

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Starts

Sleepers (Start/Sit)