Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 6 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Demercado is expected to start for the Cardinals with James Conner (knee) on IR, and we'll see if Demercado can pick up where he left off in Week 5. Conner was hurt against the Bengals, and Demercado had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 12 yards on three targets. He's not Conner, but the Cardinals have now had a running back score at least 12.0 PPR points in four of five games this season. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, who are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three running backs in the past four games (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift) have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against this defense. Demercardo should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues in the first game without Conner for Arizona.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 188 REC 12 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 I'm more hopeful than anything that this is the week where Stevenson gets going, and I would start him as a low-end No. 2 running back against the Raiders. Las Vegas has only allowed four running backs to score at least 11.1 PPR points this season, but A.J. Dillon just had 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Monday night in Week 5. A long road trip on a short week should help Stevenson, and the Patriots need to lean on him to help get the offense back on track. He also just had three tough matchups in a row against the Jets, Cowboys and Saints, and it would be smart to get Stevenson back involved in the passing game. You'll have to have some faith to trust Stevenson, and I hope he delivers in this matchup.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 14 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 I hope we're not at the point where Derrick Henry is starting to slow down, but he's struggling of late, while Spears is starting to gain momentum. Spears has outscored Henry in PPR points in two of the past three games, and Spears has already played more snaps then Henry in two of five games this season. Spears also has one less rushing touchdown than Henry (2-1). I don't think that's a sign of Henry losing his job by any stretch, but it's clear the Titans want to get Spears on the field. In Week 6, if the Titans are trailing against the Ravens, we could see Spears once again play more than Henry, which puts Spears in play as a flex option in PPR.