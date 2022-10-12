Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 13 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Damien Harris (hamstring) is out this week and could miss several games, so now we get to see if Stevenson was worth the hype he got this offseason as a breakout candidate. He looked the part in tandem with Harris the past three games, averaging 16.7 PPR points over that span, and he was amazing against the Lions with a full workload of 25 carries for 161 yards, along with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. The Browns have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in their past three games, and for the season, five running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against this Cleveland defense. Stevenson has top-five upside this week.

Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 375 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Wilson has been fantastic stepping in for Elijah Mitchell (knee) this season, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week at Atlanta. In four starts for Mitchell, Wilson has three with at least 100 total yards, and he has scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against the Rams and Panthers. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in each of the past four games, and the Falcons have been shredded the past two games by Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette, with each scoring at least 19 PPR points. Wilson has top-10 upside this week.

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 9 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Montgomery returned from his one-game absence due to an ankle injury in Week 5 at Minnesota and had a productive Fantasy performance with 18 PPR points. He only had 12 carries for 20 yards, but he scored a touchdown. And he contributed in the passing game with four catches for 62 yards on four targets. More importantly, he played 72 percent of the snaps compared to just 28 percent for Khalil Herbert. Washington has allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Montgomery should be trusted again as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues.

Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Rashaad Penny (ankle) is out for the season, and now Walker will take over as the primary running back for Seattle. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues with this matchup. The Cardinals have allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Walker should be looking at a hefty workload for the Seahawks. He ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run in Week 5 at New Orleans after Penny got hurt, and his big-play ability should come into play here against Arizona at home. Fantasy managers who added Walker this week or have kept him on the bench should fire him up now with his increased role.