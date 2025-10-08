Tyrone Tracy Jr. missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but he's cleared to play Thursday night against the Eagles. Now, we have to see how the Giants use Tracy in tandem with Cam Skattebo, who has become a must-start Fantasy option with Tracy out.

In his past three games, including Week 3 when Tracy was injured against the Chiefs, Skattebo has scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He has at least 16 total touches in every game over that span, including 14 catches on 17 targets.

For Week 6, I'm still going to trust Skattebo as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. I expect him to remain the goal-line option for the Giants, and he should still get work in the passing game, especially with Darius Slayton (hamstring) out.

Tracy should be considered a flex option at best. He should also help in the passing game, but we'll see if he can regain his role as the leading rusher ahead of Skattebo.

The Eagles come into this game at No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and four running backs this season have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Philadelphia. I have more faith in Skattebo to reach that threshold than Tracy, at least for this week, so hopefully he can deliver for the Giants and Fantasy managers on Thursday.

Let's see what other running backs you should start and sit in Week 6. And, don't forget to check out the full-length Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for this week, which includes my Start of the Week, who is Rachaad White.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rico Dowdle RB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 8 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Dowdle is expected to start for the Panthers in Week 6 with Chuba Hubbard (calf) hurt, and it should be another productive game for Dowdle against his former team. Now, we can't expect him to replicate what he did in Week 6 when he tore up the Dolphins for 23 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 28 yards on four targets. But the Cowboys are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three running backs have already scored at least 18.4 PPR points against Dallas, including two in a row with Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall. I like Dowdle as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this revenge game. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 6 REYDS 23 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Dobbins comes into Week 6 against the Jets in London with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all five games this season. He also has consecutive games with at least 17 total touches, and his only flaw is a lack of work in the passing game with eight targets, six catches, and 23 receiving yards on the year. That said, he might not need to catch many passes against the Jets, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.9 PPR points in every game this season. In their past two games against Miami and Dallas, the Jets have allowed 46 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and Dobbins should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in this matchup. I also like RJ Harvey as a flex since the Broncos should be playing with a lead in this game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 5 REYDS 54 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Finally, we saw the Commanders unleash Croskey-Merritt in Week 5 against the Chargers, and he went off for 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 39 yards on two targets. We hope Washington continues to lean on Croskey-Merritt as the lead running back ahead of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols, and I would start Croskey-Merritt as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Bears are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs this year have scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Chicago in four games. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 187 REC 13 REYDS 85 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Swift had his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 16 PPR points, and I hope he stays hot coming off Chicago's bye in Week 5. I love that Swift has 10 targets in his past two games, and he has at least three receptions in every game this year. Washington has been tough to run on this season, but the Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in three of the past four games. And, in Week 8 last season, Swift had 18 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown against Washington, so hopefully he can repeat that type of performance in the rematch. I like Swift as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 6 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Tyjae Spears made his 2025 debut in Week 5 at Arizona after missing the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, but Pollard remained the lead running back. He finished the game against the Cardinals with 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 11 yards on three targets. Pollard has now scored at least 13.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has eight catches over that span on 10 targets. The Raiders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in three games in a row, with seven rushing touchdowns over that span, and I like Pollard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. We found out in Week 5 against the Titans that Carter is the replacement option for Trey Benson (knee), and Carter should continue in that role in Week 6, especially after Emari Demercado had the unfortunate fumble at the goal line. Carter has a tough matchup in Week 6 at the Colts, but a running back has scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Indianapolis in every game this season. And I like that Carter had five catches on five targets against Tennessee, which is something that will hopefully continue against the Colts. Carter should be considered a high-end flex in all leagues. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson should both benefit with Antonio Gibson (knee) out for the season, and both are worth using as flex options against the Saints, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 14.4 PPR points against New Orleans in every game this season, and Stevenson is most likely to reach that threshold with his touchdown potential. He's also scored at least 14.7 PPR points in two of his past four games coming into Week 6. Henderson will hopefully start to get more work with Gibson out, and it would be great if the Patriots featured him in this matchup. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We're waiting to find out how the Chargers will replace Omarion Hampton (ankle), and Vidal and Hassan Haskins are expected to share touches. I'd give the slight lean toward Vidal, but both running backs are potential flex options against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Miami has allowed a running back to score at least 12.8 PPR points in every game this season, and we'll see if Vidal or Haskins can follow suit. Hopefully, we get an answer on who will lead the Chargers backfield until Hampton returns, and Vidal or Haskins could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Kenneth Walker III should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Charbonnet as a flex. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tampa Bay, and he has 21 carries for 75 yards over that span, along with three catches for 17 yards on four targets. The Jaguars have allowed a running back to score at least 18.7 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Charbonnet could be a quality Fantasy option if he scores a touchdown for the third game in a row. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Corum is a desperation play in Week 6 with the hope he gets back to helping Kyren Williams in the Rams backfield. He played a season-low six snaps in Week 5 against San Francisco and finished with one carry for 13 yards and no catches on two targets. Prior to that outing, Corum had 17 carries for 74 yards and two catches for minus-5 yards on four targets in his two previous games. This week, Corum could help the Rams beat up the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Eight running backs in five games against Baltimore have scored at least 10.1 PPR points, and Corum could be a low-end flex in this matchup on the road.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB BAL Baltimore • #22

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 317 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 It's tough to trust Henry in Week 6 against the Rams with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) hurt, and I consider Henry a flex option at best in the majority of leagues. Henry has struggled in his past four games, with 10.7 PPR points or less in all four outings, which includes two touchdowns. He's been held to 50 rushing yards or less in his past four games and has just four catches for 36 yards on six targets for the season. This is also a brutal matchup against the Rams, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back, and Henry will almost certainly be a bust in Week 6 if he fails to score. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 18 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm hopeful that the addition of Joe Flacco will turn things around for the Bengals and Brown, but he's still just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues against the Packers. Green Bay is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Brown has been held to 11.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, without scoring a touchdown. Now, he does have 10 catches on 11 targets in his past two games, which is encouraging. But Brown has rushed for 47 yards or less in every game this year, and the Packers should be able to contain him again in this Week 6 matchup. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 132 REC 11 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 We have no idea if Warren or Kenneth Gainwell will get the majority of touches in Week 6 against the Browns, but this is a tough matchup for either running back. And with the potential of both splitting touches after what Gainwell did in Week 4 against the Vikings (31.4 PPR points) when Warren (knee) was out, it could be messy for the Steelers. I still prefer Warren, but he's just a flex option at best against Cleveland, which is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Given the uncertainty and how good the Browns are against running backs, you're better off sitting Warren and Gainwell if you can. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 163 REC 9 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Pacheco has looked better in his past two games against Baltimore and Jacksonville, with 14 carries for 71 yards and five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on six targets. But that's still not enough work to trust him in the majority of leagues as anything more than a flex option, and he continues to lose touchdown chances to Kareem Hunt. Pacheco has been at 11 total touches or less in every game this season, has yet to rush for more than 45 yards, and has no rushing touchdowns. The Lions are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and Pacheco has minimal upside in this matchup at home.