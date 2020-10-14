Watch Now: FFT: Most Traded Players (7:06)

We got some good news on the wide receiver front for Week 6, as Davante Adams (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday and seems well on his way to returning to action. Chris Godwin (hamstring) also made his return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, a good sign. We didn't get quite as good news on Julio Jones (hamstring), D.J. Chark (ankle) or Diontae Johnson (back), so there are still going to be some holes to fill at wide receiver in Week 6.

And that's without even accounting for the fact that Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams, Emmanuel Sanders, and Henry Ruggs are on bye. By my count, that's eight must-start WR and a few other WR3 types we'll be without this week, no small number. Wide receiver is deep, to be sure, but you're often choosing between boom-or-bust types or lower-upside options, so it's easy to get it wrong.

Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help you make the right decision. Here are his wide receiver picks for Week 6.

Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
19.3
WR RNK
12th
REC
22
TAR
33
REYDS
335
TD
2
FPTS/G
14
The lone bright spot for the Jets on offense this season has been Crowder, who has at least seven catches and 100 yards in all three games he's played. He also has two touchdowns, and he has scored at least 17 PPR points in each outing. Even though Joe Flacco will start again for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), you should still start Crowder with confidence in all leagues. Miami has allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in its past four games.
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs CLE PIT -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
16.8
WR RNK
23rd
REC
21
TAR
24
REYDS
188
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.3
There's a squeaky wheel game coming for Smith-Schuster this week after Ben Roethlisberger praised Smith-Schuster for cheering on Chase Claypool and his four touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Eagles. Smith-Schuster only has 10 targets in his past two games for eight catches, 71 yards and a touchdown, so he's due. He also has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games against the Browns when Roethlisberger is on the field. As for Claypool, consider him a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, especially if Diontae Johnson (back) is out.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs HOU TEN -3 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
13th
REC
12
TAR
17
REYDS
121
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.5
Brown returned from his two-game absence with a knee injury against the Bills on Tuesday night and looked like the dominant receiver we expect him to be this season. He had seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Texans. In two games against Houston last year, Brown had 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets for a combined 47 PPR points.
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
20th
REC
23
TAR
40
REYDS
365
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
Slayton showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a foot issue, which resulted in a limited practice session, but he's expected to be fine. And hopefully he'll stay hot this week against Washington. I expected him to play well against Dallas in Week 5, and he had eight catches for 129 yards on 11 targets. He's had at least seven targets in four of five games, and the past four receivers with at least seven targets against Washington have scored at least 11 PPR points.
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
15.7
WR RNK
19th
REC
26
TAR
32
REYDS
329
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.6
Parker scored 15 PPR points against the Jets at home last year, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Jets have already allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including four in the past two games against Denver and Arizona. I also like Preston Williams as a sleeper this week, and he's worth starting as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues.
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP
@ BUF KC -3.5 O/U 57.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
33rd
REC
13
TAR
17
REYDS
194
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.4
With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out, Hardman should see more playing time and targets opposite Tyreek Hill. Hardman has two games this season with at least four targets, and he has scored in both. Watkins has three games this season with at least seven targets.
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 54.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
26th
REC
23
TAR
28
REYDS
270
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
Shenault and Keelan Cole are both worth using as sleepers this week with D.J. Chark (ankle) banged up. Chark has scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against Cincinnati and Houston, and he's reached that mark in three of five outings this year. And Cole has scored a touchdown in three of five games on the season.
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP
@ DAL ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
39th
REC
11
TAR
21
REYDS
154
TD
1
FPTS/G
5
Kirk has 12 targets in his past two games, and he's averaging 11.0 PPR points over that span. He has a great matchup this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 57.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
32nd
REC
24
TAR
30
REYDS
313
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
Beasley should benefit if John Brown (knee) is out against the Chiefs after Brown couldn't play in Week 5 at Tennessee, and Beasley has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. This game should be a high-scoring affair with Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, and Beasley should be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -9.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
40th
REC
16
TAR
21
REYDS
209
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.2
Patrick is worth using if Patriots standout cornerback Stephon Gilmore (illness) is out, and Patrick has played well coming into this game. In the past two games since Courtland Sutton (ACL) got hurt, Patrick has 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. He should get Drew Lock (shoulder) back this week, which is a boost, and Patrick could be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Gilmore is out.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs CHI CAR -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
25th
REC
22
TAR
37
REYDS
381
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
I thought Moore would play well in Week 5 at Atlanta, and he delivered with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. But he only had five targets in the game and has combined for 15 targets in his past three outings. The touchdown was also his first of the season. Robby Anderson has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Moore should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to opposing receivers this year.
Travis Fulgham WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
44th
REC
12
TAR
16
REYDS
209
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.9
Should you add Fulgham in all leagues after his performance in Week 5 at Pittsburgh when he had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets? Absolutely, especially with Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) still banged up. But you don't have to start Fulgham in most Fantasy leagues this week against the Ravens. Baltimore has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and both play for the Chiefs (Hill and Hardman). For now, just stash Fulgham on your bench.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs CIN IND -7.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
37th
REC
19
TAR
32
REYDS
231
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.8
Hilton had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Cleveland with six catches for 69 yards on 10 targets. It was his first game with double digits in targets this year, and it would be great if that's a sign of things to come. But the concern for Hilton is that the Colts were chasing points against the Browns on the road, which is why his targets were up. It's doubtful they'll be chasing points this week at home against the Bengals. And in three previous games prior to Week 5 against Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, Hilton combined for 18 PPR points on just 13 targets. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and that might be the only way he helps your Fantasy roster this week is if he scores.
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
9.8
WR RNK
34th
REC
17
TAR
28
REYDS
348
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.3
Gallup played well once Andy Dalton took over for the injured Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 5 against the Giants, catching passes of 19 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter of a 37-34 comeback win. He finished the game with four catches for 73 yards on four targets, but I'm not expecting a big game for him this week against the Cardinals. Gallup has scored eight PPR points or less in three of five games, and Dalton still has Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz as weapons, as well as Ezekiel Elliott. I'm starting Cooper and Lamb in all leagues, but Gallup remains just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
11.5
WR RNK
31st
REC
21
TAR
28
REYDS
279
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.7
Landry had his best game as a receiver in Week 5 against the Colts with four catches for 88 yards on nine targets, but he's still searching for his first receiving touchdown. And he's been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in three of five games. He doesn't look right with his injured hip, and he's dealing with a rib injury after the Colts game. He's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR.
Julian Edelman WR
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
MATCHUP
vs DEN NE -9.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
13.6
WR RNK
29th
REC
18
TAR
30
REYDS
294
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.8
It seems like Cam Newton (illness) will return in Week 6 against the Broncos, which is a boost for Edelman. But I'm concerned about target volume for him in a game where the Patriots should be able to run the ball against the Broncos. In two home games where New England had the chance to lean on the ground game in Week 1 against Miami and Week 3 against Las Vegas, Edelman combined for seven catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. He also hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. He should only be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in PPR at best.