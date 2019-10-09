Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider benching them? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls for WR in Week 6.

Editor's Note: What do you do with Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, Deandre Hopkins, Juju Smith-Schuster, and more? That's been the burning question this week. The early wide receivers were supposed to be the safest picks in the draft, but so far 2019 has been a rough go for those of us who went WR early. . Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help you figure out who to get active this week. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver in Week 5 right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receivers
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
18th
OWNED
91%
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
308
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.8
As expected, McLaurin struggled in Week 5 against New England, and he finished with three catches for 51 yards on seven targets. It's the first time in his four-game career that he's failed to score a touchdown, but he should start a new streak in Week 6 at Miami. The Dolphins are among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have already given up seven touchdowns to the position in four games. Five receivers have also scored at least 12 PPR points against Miami this year.
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -4.5 O/U 55
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
20th
OWNED
93%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
400
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.8
I liked Fuller in Week 5 against the Falcons, but I didn't have him ranked high enough since he was just outside my top 24 guys. He went nuts with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets, and I expect him to stay hot this week at Kansas City. This game has shootout written all over it, which bodes well for Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller, and Fuller should also benefit if Kenny Stills (hamstring) is still out. The Chiefs have already allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the first five games.
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
15th
OWNED
89%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
29
REYDS
339
TD
1
FPTS/G
19.3
Gallup went off in his return from a two-game absence from a knee injury in Week 5 against Green Bay with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in all three games he's appeared in, and he has at least seven targets in each outing. This week, he's facing a Jets defense that should struggle with Gallup and Amari Cooper, and five receivers have already scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets in four games.
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
17th
OWNED
98%
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
35
REYDS
280
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
Gordon is about to go off, and it should happen this week against the Giants at home. He has 26 targets in his past three games, but only once has he gone over 10 PPR points in any of those outings. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is banged up, so that should help. The Giants are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this season, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should both perform well Thursday night. Consider Jakobi Meyers a sleeper also with Dorsett out.
headshot-image
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
13th
OWNED
100%
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
47
REYDS
355
TD
0
FPTS/G
13.4
Woods is once again due for a big game after struggling with his production in Week 5 at Seattle. He had nine PPR points in that outing, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this season. The targets have been there for him on a consistent basis with at least eight in four of five games, and he could see a boost in production with Brandin Cooks (concussion) banged up. Woods also has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with the 49ers.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Mohamed Sanu WR
ATL Atlanta • #12
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
36
REYDS
281
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.2
We've been talking about Sanu for the past several weeks, and all he does is continue to produce. He's scored at least 13 PPR points three games in a row, including 15 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston when he scored his first touchdown of the year. It's a crowded offense for the Falcons, but Sanu is averaging 7.2 targets per game. He has a great matchup in Week 6 at Arizona, and the Cardinals just allowed Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate to score against them in Week 5.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
7.2
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
30
REYDS
201
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.8
Washington is among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which puts Williams and DeVante Parker in play this week as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues. Williams has 25 targets in his past three games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of four games. Parker is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers with 17 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in three of four games.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
9.2
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
37
REYDS
227
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
Westbrook has been overshadowed by D.J. Chark, but he's quietly been productive of late, which makes him an option as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues against the Saints. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings against Denver and Carolina with 17 targets, 12 catches and 148 yards over that span. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but Westbrook could benefit if Chark is getting covered by Marcus Lattimore.
headshot-image
KeeSean Johnson WR
ARI Arizona • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
7.2
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
26
REYDS
131
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.4
This spot could be a placeholder for Christian Kirk (ankle) if he's able to play after being out in Week 5 at Cincinnati. But if Kirk is out again, give Johnson a chance as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Without Kirk against the Bengals, Johnson was second behind Larry Fitzgerald in targets with seven. He managed just three catches for 22 yards, but this is a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
24
REYDS
170
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
Tate didn't improve as much as I expected in the first game without John Ross (shoulder) in Week 5 against Arizona, but he was still productive, scoring the first touchdown of his career. He had three catches for 26 yards on six targets with it, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row. He's locked into a prominent role until A.J. Green (ankle) returns opposite Tyler Boyd, and Tate should be viewed as a solid No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 6. The Ravens are one of three teams with at least 1,000 receiving yards allowed to receivers, along with Tampa Bay and the Giants.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
24
REYDS
139
TD
3
FPTS/G
11
Jeffery didn't score in Week 5 against the Jets, but he did manage six catches for 52 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in the three healthy games he's played this season, and he has at least seven targets in each outing. His targets should remain high, especially if DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains out, but this is a tough matchup against Minnesota. The Vikings have held Jeffery to three catches for 49 yards in his past two meetings with them, and I would only use Jeffery as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -17 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
3
TAR
6
REYDS
13
TD
0
FPTS/G
4
Tate is headed for a big role with Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee) out for the Giants, but I can't trust him in this matchup. The Patriots have an amazing secondary and allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. They are the only team yet to allow a receiver to catch a touchdown in five games. Tate made his debut for the Giants in Week 5 against Minnesota in the first game following his four-game suspension, and he finished with three catches for 16 yards on six targets. He should do better than that this week, but it might not be by much.
headshot-image
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
23
REYDS
253
TD
1
FPTS/G
8
Maybe this is the game where Diggs has a breakout performance, and the matchup isn't exactly daunting against the Eagles at home. But that was the same scenario in Week 5 at the Giants, and Diggs was limited to three catches for 44 yards on four targets. He still has just one game with double digits in PPR scoring and one touchdown on the year, so he's due. But until I see Kirk Cousins giving Diggs consistent targets (he's averaging just 4.6 targets per game), he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues.
headshot-image
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
8.2
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
28
REYDS
231
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.8
Williams is coming off a productive game in Week 5 against Denver with six catches for 74 yards on 13 targets. He benefited with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris making things tough on Keenan Allen, and we'll see if Philip Rivers continues to lean on Williams as much in Week 6 against the Steelers. Williams is still looking for his first touchdown this year, and Pittsburgh has allowed six touchdowns to receivers this season. But I don't like this matchup for Williams, even at home, and I would only use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues.
headshot-image
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE SEA -1.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
10th
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
41st
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
26
REYDS
267
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.6
The Browns could be getting their starting corners back against Seattle in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, who have both missed the past three games with hamstring injuries. That could make things tough on Metcalf, who has proven to be a boom or bust receiver so far. In his past four games, he has two touchdowns, but he's failed to top 67 receiving yards in any game over that span and has eight combined catches in those outings. If Metcalf scores then your Fantasy team should be in good shape, but he likely won't do much otherwise if he doesn't find the end zone.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
15
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
38
REYDS
368
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.4
I hope Evans plays well this week, and I would still start him in most formats as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. But his history against Carolina isn't good, and he's clearly taken a back seat to Chris Godwin this year. In his past five meetings with the Panthers, Evans has 20 catches for 292 yards and no touchdowns. He's been above 62 yards just once over that span, including Week 2 at Carolina when he had four catches for 61 yards on eight targets. Evans had three targets with no catches in Week 5 at New Orleans, and this could be another tough outing for him in Week 6.
