Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 18th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 308 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 As expected, McLaurin struggled in Week 5 against New England, and he finished with three catches for 51 yards on seven targets. It's the first time in his four-game career that he's failed to score a touchdown, but he should start a new streak in Week 6 at Miami. The Dolphins are among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have already given up seven touchdowns to the position in four games. Five receivers have also scored at least 12 PPR points against Miami this year.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 20th OWNED 93% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 I liked Fuller in Week 5 against the Falcons, but I didn't have him ranked high enough since he was just outside my top 24 guys. He went nuts with 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets, and I expect him to stay hot this week at Kansas City. This game has shootout written all over it, which bodes well for Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller, and Fuller should also benefit if Kenny Stills (hamstring) is still out. The Chiefs have already allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the first five games.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 15th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 339 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Gallup went off in his return from a two-game absence from a knee injury in Week 5 against Green Bay with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in all three games he's appeared in, and he has at least seven targets in each outing. This week, he's facing a Jets defense that should struggle with Gallup and Amari Cooper, and five receivers have already scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets in four games.

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 17th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Gordon is about to go off, and it should happen this week against the Giants at home. He has 26 targets in his past three games, but only once has he gone over 10 PPR points in any of those outings. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is banged up, so that should help. The Giants are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this season, and Gordon and Julian Edelman should both perform well Thursday night. Consider Jakobi Meyers a sleeper also with Dorsett out.