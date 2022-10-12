Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
It is our objective to find you the wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
- More Week 6: Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Trade Values
Wide Receivers
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kirk has struggled the past two games against the Eagles and Texans, but I'm going to stick with him for this week in the rematch with the Colts. He's combined for just 10 PPR points in the past two weeks, and he had a season-low three targets for one catch and 11 yards against Houston. Against Indianapolis in Week 2, Kirk had six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. There have been six receivers with at least six targets against the Colts this year, and four of them have scored at least 12 PPR points. Kirk should remain a solid No. 2 PPR receiver this week.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Godwin posted modest stat lines in the past two games after being out for two outings with a hamstring injury. He had 12 PPR points in each contest against Kansas City and Atlanta, and he's due for a big game, which could happen this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has already allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this year, with seven of them scoring 18 or more PPR points. This should be a smash week for Godwin and Mike Evans against this secondary.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Is Smith now the No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia? I don't think so based on A.J. Brown's talent, but Smith has been outproducing him of late, scoring at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. By comparison, Brown has one game with more than 14 PPR points over that span. Now, both are worth starting in the majority of leagues as high-end No. 2 receivers against Dallas, and we hope Smith will continue to get peppered with targets from Jalen Hurts. Smith has three games with at least seven targets, and those are his three outings with 15-plus PPR points.
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It was great to see Meyers back in action in Week 5 against Detroit following a two-game absence due to a knee injury, and he looked solid against the Lions, finishing with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches and 95 yards, and he scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing against Pittsburgh and Detroit. It's worth trusting Meyers again this week as a borderline No. 2 receiver in PPR, and he should continue to be the best weapon in the Patriots passing game heading into Week 6.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pierce has improved his production in each of the past three games, and he heads into Week 6 against the Jaguars with consecutive outings of at least 12 PPR points. He has 15 targets over that span for 12 catches and 161 yards. He missed the first meeting with the Jaguars in Week 2 due to a concussion, but Jacksonville has allowed five touchdowns to receivers this year and six guys to score at least 13 PPR points. Pierce is a solid starting Fantasy option in three-receiver leagues this week.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rashod Bateman (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and that could be a sign he's out again in Week 6. He missed Week 5 against the Bengals, and Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets, along with three carries for 24 yards. It's clear the Ravens were trying to get the ball in Duvernay's hands, and that could continue against the Giants if Bateman remains out. The Giants have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Duvernay should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup if Bateman sits.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'll go back to Doubs this week as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues despite his down game in Week 5 against the Giants in London. He only had five targets and finished with three catches for 29 yards. In two games prior to that, he had eight targets in each outing against Tampa Bay and New England, and Doubs scored at least 13 PPR points in each contest. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Doubs and Allen Lazard are worth trusting in this matchup at home.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
For the first three weeks of the season we watched Greg Dortch post quality production for the Cardinals while Moore was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Finally, in Week 5 against Philadelphia, it was Moore's turn, and he turned eight targets into seven catches for 68 yards, along with two carries for minus-7 yards. Arizona is trying to put the ball in Moore's hands, which is great, and that should continue in Week 6 at Seattle with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) banged up. Moore should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver this week, and Seattle has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This might not be the ideal setup for Moore to get on track this week, but there are some positives that could help him. Interim coach Steve Wilks will hopefully make it a focal point to get Moore more chances, and in the one game where he had double digits in targets this season (Week 4 against Arizona) he scored 12 PPR points. P.J. Walker might be better for Moore than Baker Mayfield (ankle), and let's face it, can anything be worse? And the Rams are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with six scoring at least 17 PPR points this year. Moore is only a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues, but I wouldn't be shocked if this is his breakout performance.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
There could be a squeaky wheel game coming for Boyd this week, which would be boosted if Tee Higgins (ankle) can't play. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but Zac Taylor indicated that Boyd will get more chances, no matter what happens with Higgins in Week 6 at New Orleans. "That's something we need to do," Taylor said of getting Boyd more involved, via The Athletic. "The production hasn't been there because we haven't given him the opportunities to have the production. Certainly he's got to be a big part of what we do because he's a premier player and one of the best slots in the league." Boyd can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Higgins is out, and Boyd is still worth using as a sleeper in deeper formats if Higgins plays.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Smith-Schuster played through a hamstring injury in Week 5 against Las Vegas, so that could be the reason for his poor production, but he managed just three catches for 33 yards on eight targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this year, and he only has one outing with more than nine PPR points since Week 1. Despite getting eight targets in each of the past three games from Patrick Mahomes, Smith-Schuster is averaging just 9.1 PPR points over that span. It's tough to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even in a potential shootout with the Bills.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
In two games with Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson has struggled with his Fantasy production, scoring 11 PPR points over that span. He only has 10 targets in those two games against the Steelers and Dolphins for five catches, 68 yards and no touchdowns. It's not all because of Zach Wilson since the Jets have done a nice job running the ball, but Garrett Wilson's lack of volume makes it tough to trust him as a starter in the majority of leagues. And it's not an easy matchup this week against the Packers, who have allowed just three receivers to score more than 13 PPR points this year.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see if Russell Wilson gets better with his injured shoulder in Week 6 at the Chargers, but Jeudy has been too risky to trust as a must-start option in the majority of leagues. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points since Week 1, and he's yet to top four catches in any outing this season. He also has one game with more than 53 receiving yards. I'm still fine with Courtland Sutton as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but Jeudy is a back-end No. 3 receiver heading into Week 6.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Johnson is fine as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, but he's not a must-start option heading into Week 6 against Tampa Bay. Despite getting 13 targets at Buffalo in Week 5, Johnson had five catches for 60 yards and scored 11 PPR points. He's now combined for 15 PPR points in two outings with Kenny Pickett, and George Pickens might be the top Fantasy receiver for the Steelers as of now. Things will improve for Johnson as Pickett gets more comfortable under center, so there's a good buy-low opportunity for him. But in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, you might consider other options. The Buccaneers have only allowed three receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins in Week 6 against Minnesota with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out, along with Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still banged up. That was bad news for Waddle in Week 5 at the Jets with Thompson playing the majority of the game, as Waddle had three catches for 23 yards on three targets. In his past two games with Tagovailoa hurt, Waddle has combined for 10 PPR points against the Bengals and Jets, and he could have another subpar outing this week because of Thompson. You should lower expectations for Waddle this week, and I would only use him as a No. 3 receiver in most formats.