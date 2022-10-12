Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Rashod Bateman (foot) missed practice Wednesday, and that could be a sign he's out again in Week 6. He missed Week 5 against the Bengals, and Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets, along with three carries for 24 yards. It's clear the Ravens were trying to get the ball in Duvernay's hands, and that could continue against the Giants if Bateman remains out. The Giants have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Duvernay should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in this matchup if Bateman sits.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 I'll go back to Doubs this week as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues despite his down game in Week 5 against the Giants in London. He only had five targets and finished with three catches for 29 yards. In two games prior to that, he had eight targets in each outing against Tampa Bay and New England, and Doubs scored at least 13 PPR points in each contest. The Jets have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Doubs and Allen Lazard are worth trusting in this matchup at home.

Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 79 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 For the first three weeks of the season we watched Greg Dortch post quality production for the Cardinals while Moore was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Finally, in Week 5 against Philadelphia, it was Moore's turn, and he turned eight targets into seven catches for 68 yards, along with two carries for minus-7 yards. Arizona is trying to put the ball in Moore's hands, which is great, and that should continue in Week 6 at Seattle with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) banged up. Moore should be considered a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver this week, and Seattle has allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 37 REYDS 197 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 This might not be the ideal setup for Moore to get on track this week, but there are some positives that could help him. Interim coach Steve Wilks will hopefully make it a focal point to get Moore more chances, and in the one game where he had double digits in targets this season (Week 4 against Arizona) he scored 12 PPR points. P.J. Walker might be better for Moore than Baker Mayfield (ankle), and let's face it, can anything be worse? And the Rams are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with six scoring at least 17 PPR points this year. Moore is only a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues, but I wouldn't be shocked if this is his breakout performance.