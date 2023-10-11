Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 274 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.6 I always love the narrative of players facing their former team, and Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and even Josh McDaniels get a return trip to Foxboro Stadium for Week 6 against the Patriots. New England would love to have Meyers back right now with how he's played this season since he's scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of four games -- and all three starts with Garoppolo under center. With Garoppolo, Meyers is averaging 10.7 targets, 8.3 receptions, 80.3 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game, and he should stay hot against the Patriots. Without pass rusher Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Meyers should have the chance for an enjoyable trip back to New England.

Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 249 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on IR, which should allow Addison and K.J. Osborn the chance for a big game in Week 6 at Chicago. Osborn is more of a sleeper as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but Addison should be a standout No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He already has three touchdowns in five games this season with Jefferson on the field, and in three games with at least six targets (Week 1, Week 3 and Week 5), Addison is averaging 15.2 PPR points per game, with two touchdowns. The Bears have allowed three receivers to score at least 18.5 PPR points this season (Romeo Doubs, Mike Evans and Curtis Samuel), and Addison could add his name to that list in Week 6.

Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 46 REYDS 394 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.6 I'm not sure what more Thielen has to do before Fantasy managers trust him in all leagues, but his start percentage as of Wednesday afternoon was just 77 percent on CBS Sports. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 23.7 PPR points per game over that span. Bryce Young is leaning on Thielen with a 24.9 percent target share, and he's No. 8 in total targets among receivers with 46. There's a good chance the Panthers will be chasing points in this matchup at Miami, and Thielen should continue to soak up targets against the Dolphins, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season. Thielen is a top-10 PPR receiver heading into Week 6 and should be started in all leagues.

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Kirk gets the chance for revenge against the only team to slow him down so far, which was the Colts in Week 1. In that game, Kirk was held to one catch for 9 yards on three targets. Since then, Kirk has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past four games, and he's averaging 10.0 targets, 7.3 catches and 81.5 receiving yards over that span, with one touchdown. We'll see what happens with Zay Jones (knee), who has been hurt during most of Kirk's hot streak and missed practice Wednesday. But even if Jones plays then you should still start Kirk in all leagues, as Indianapolis has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points this season.