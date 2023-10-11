We lost Justin Jefferson this week to injured reserve, but the wide receiver landscape looks a lot better than it did last week, when Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf were among the names out with bye weeks. George Pickens and Christian Watson are the best wide receivers on bye in Week 6, and that is a lot easier to manage, even with injuries to account for.
Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 6 are here to help you make your toughest lineup decisions. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 6 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 6 premium projections over at SportsLine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide Receivers
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I always love the narrative of players facing their former team, and Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and even Josh McDaniels get a return trip to Foxboro Stadium for Week 6 against the Patriots. New England would love to have Meyers back right now with how he's played this season since he's scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of four games -- and all three starts with Garoppolo under center. With Garoppolo, Meyers is averaging 10.7 targets, 8.3 receptions, 80.3 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game, and he should stay hot against the Patriots. Without pass rusher Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Meyers should have the chance for an enjoyable trip back to New England.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on IR, which should allow Addison and K.J. Osborn the chance for a big game in Week 6 at Chicago. Osborn is more of a sleeper as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but Addison should be a standout No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He already has three touchdowns in five games this season with Jefferson on the field, and in three games with at least six targets (Week 1, Week 3 and Week 5), Addison is averaging 15.2 PPR points per game, with two touchdowns. The Bears have allowed three receivers to score at least 18.5 PPR points this season (Romeo Doubs, Mike Evans and Curtis Samuel), and Addison could add his name to that list in Week 6.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm not sure what more Thielen has to do before Fantasy managers trust him in all leagues, but his start percentage as of Wednesday afternoon was just 77 percent on CBS Sports. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 23.7 PPR points per game over that span. Bryce Young is leaning on Thielen with a 24.9 percent target share, and he's No. 8 in total targets among receivers with 46. There's a good chance the Panthers will be chasing points in this matchup at Miami, and Thielen should continue to soak up targets against the Dolphins, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season. Thielen is a top-10 PPR receiver heading into Week 6 and should be started in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kirk gets the chance for revenge against the only team to slow him down so far, which was the Colts in Week 1. In that game, Kirk was held to one catch for 9 yards on three targets. Since then, Kirk has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past four games, and he's averaging 10.0 targets, 7.3 catches and 81.5 receiving yards over that span, with one touchdown. We'll see what happens with Zay Jones (knee), who has been hurt during most of Kirk's hot streak and missed practice Wednesday. But even if Jones plays then you should still start Kirk in all leagues, as Indianapolis has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points this season.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brown has been exceptional so far this season, scoring at least 16.1 PPR points in four games in a row. He should stay hot in Week 6 at the Rams, who have allowed four of five No. 1 receivers this season (DK Metcalf in Week 1, Deebo Samuel in Week 2, Ja'Marr Chase in Week 3 and A.J. Brown in Week 5) to each score at least 13.7 PPR points. Only Michael Pittman in Week 4 failed to reach that total, but Marquise Brown is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. During his four-game hot streak, he has three outings with at least 10 targets, five catches and at least 61 receiving yards, and he's scored three touchdowns. It's been fantastic how much Joshua Dobbs has leaned on Brown, which should continue in Week 6.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I thought Flowers would play well in Week 5 at Pittsburgh, and he had a quality stat line with five catches for 73 yards on 11 targets, although he left plenty of plays on the field, including when he slipped on what would have been a long gain and also dropped a pass. I hope Lamar Jackson doesn't lose faith in Flowers because this is another great matchup for him in Week 6 against Tennessee. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. Flowers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 6.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Palmer comes off his bye looking to build off his performance from the past two games when Mike Williams (ACL) was lost for the season. Palmer has 15 targets over that span for seven catches, 143 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert. The Cowboys have only allowed two touchdowns to receivers this season and just four have topped at least 11.5 PPR points. But this game should be a shootout with a projected point total of 51. I like Palmer as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 6.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Downs seems to thrive every time Gardner Minshew plays for the Colts, and that's going to happen in Week 6 at Jacksonville with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on IR. Minshew has appeared in three games so far for the Colts in Week 2, Week 3 and Week 5. In those games, Downs has scored 7.7 PPR points, 13.7 PPR points and 15.7 PPR points, and clearly the two have a strong connection. The Jaguars have allowed five receivers to score at least 16.0 PPR points this season, and Michael Pittman should remain the go-to option in the passing game. But Downs is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Prior to Week 5 at San Francisco when the Cowboys were blasted 42-10, Gallup had started to gain momentum as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had two games in a row with at least six targets, five catches and 60 yards, and he scored at least 11.0 PPR points in each outing against the Cardinals in Week 3 and the Patriots in Week 4. I expect him to get back on track in Week 6 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against the Chargers in just four games, and Gallup should have success in this matchup on Monday night.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
We usually like Cooper at home no matter what, but he clearly needs quality quarterback play in a tough matchup to succeed. We saw that in Week 4 against Baltimore when Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and Cooper was held to one catch for 16 yards on six targets. Fast forward to Week 6 after Cleveland's bye, and Watson is still hurt, which means he'll either play at less than 100 percent or sit. This time, P.J. Walker would start for the Browns if Watson is out, but Cooper still has a tough matchup against the 49ers. I'd only start Cooper in three-receiver leagues in Week 6.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Jets with one catch for 13 yards on three targets, and I expected him to struggle in that matchup. He should have another tough day against the Chiefs on the road, and Sutton is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues. He now has eight targets in his past two games for four catches, 40 yards and a touchdown, and Jerry Jeudy has seemingly passed Sutton as the go-to receiver for Russell Wilson with 12 targets in his past two games for nine catches and 102 yards. I don't mind Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 6, but I would try to bench Sutton if you can.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We now have a two-game sample size of Thomas playing with Alvin Kamara back from his three-game suspension, along with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, and it hasn't been good for Thomas. Against Tampa Bay and New England, Thomas has just eight catches for 118 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Texans. Houston is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Texans have allowed just one touchdown to the position. I'm also concerned about Chris Olave, who has also struggled in the past two games with three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, but I'm only downgrading him to a high-end No. 3 receiver. As for Thomas, he's someone you can try to avoid in all formats.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
McLaurin is worth using in three-receiver leagues in Week 6, but I wouldn't expect a big game against Atlanta. He has now scored just one touchdown this year, and he's been held to 10.1 PPR points or less in three of five games. He also has six targets or less in four outings this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. So far this season, Atlanta has limited No. 1 receivers in Adam Thielen, Romeo Doubs, Calvin Ridley and Nico Collins to an average of 6.7 PPR points per game. Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 3 (19.6 PPR points) is the lone No. 1 receiver to do well against the Falcons, and McLaurin should have another minimal stat line in this matchup.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Samuel has been more running back than receiver in the past two games against Arizona and Dallas, and his Fantasy production has suffered. He has three catches for 55 yards on three targets in his past two outings against the Cardinals and Cowboys compared to eight carries for 36 yards. While he managed 11.5 PPR points against Dallas, that's not what we expect from him when healthy. He also has just one receiving touchdown this season, which came in Week 3 against the Giants when Brandon Aiyuk was out with a shoulder injury. This week, Samuel has a tough matchup against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. George Pickens in Week 2 is the lone receiver with more than 9.1 PPR points against Cleveland, which includes matchups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Zay Flowers. Both Samuel and Aiyuk should be considered low-end No. 2 Fantasy receivers in this matchup.