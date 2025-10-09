The Bengals got a new quarterback when they traded for Joe Flacco this week to replace Jake Browning, who has been starting in place of the injured Joe Burrow (toe). Flacco will start at Green Bay, and we hope he does wonderful things for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

For Week 6, I'm going to start Chase in the majority of leagues. He just had a typical Chase game in Week 5 against Detroit with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and I hope that Flacco can support Chase to the same level as Browning did against the Lions.

Higgins is tougher to trust because he has struggled without Burrow. Higgins scored against the Lions, but he's had three catches or less in every game this season and no outing with more than 56 receiving yards. His only productive games this season have been the two times he found the end zone, which were Week 2 against Jacksonville and Week 5 against Detroit.

I'm hoping that Flacco will make plays with Higgins down the field, but we need to see it first. And this isn't an easy matchup against the Packers. Only two receivers have scored more than 10.1 PPR points against Green Bay this season.

Chase should remain in all lineups. But Higgins is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues. The hope is that Flacco can get both receivers playing at a high level, even against the Packers, and then we can start Chase and Higgins with confidence for the rest of the year.

Let's see what receivers you should start and sit in Week 6. And, don't forget to check out the full-length Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for this week, which includes my Start of the Week.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 43 REYDS 351 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 McMillan is overdue for his first touchdown, and hopefully it happens this week against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past four games against Dallas, six receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points against the Cowboys, including one in each week, with 10 touchdowns over that span. We hope that trend continues in Week 6, and McMillan has at least eight targets in every game this season. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 34 REYDS 359 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Diggs is on fire heading into Week 6 at New Orleans, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In his past two games against Carolina and Buffalo, Diggs has combined for 16 catches for 247 yards on 19 targets, and he scored at least 16.1 PPR points in each outing. The Saints are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but four guys have scored at least 17.9 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I expect Diggs to add his name to that list, and he should continue to play at a high level for the third week in a row. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 Worthy didn't have a great game in Week 5 at Jacksonville despite getting nine targets. He finished with six catches for 42 yards and one carry for 9 yards, and he only scored 11.1 PPR points. He should rebound this week against the Lions, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Detroit this season, including Ja'Marr Chase and Andre Iosivas in Week 5. Worthy should get back on track in Week 6 at home and remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 229 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.2 Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and both could be out again in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. They were out in Week 5 at the Rams, and Bourne stepped up with 10 catches for 142 yards on 11 targets. He should continue to be a go-to option for Mac Jones, who is expected to start against the Buccaneers with Brock Purdy (toe) still hurt. And this is a great matchup against Tampa Bay, which has allowed five receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points this season. As long as Pearsall and Jennings are out, Bourne can be used as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 20 REYDS 136 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.4 All three Chargers receivers should be heavily involved in Week 6 at Miami since the run game for Los Angeles could struggle with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out. I like Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen more than McConkey, but he's still worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's coming off his best game of the season with 14.9 PPR points since he scored his first touchdown, and we hope that's a sign of things to come. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13.3 PPR points this season, but the Chargers trio should be able to abuse this secondary. Johnston, Allen and McConkey are all worth starting in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ridley finally had a breakout game with Cam Ward in Week 5 at Arizona with five catches for 131 yards on 10 targets, and I'm hoping he can build off that performance in Week 6 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six guys have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against the Raiders this year. Ridley and Elic Ayomanor are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues given this matchup on the road. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Meyers has been a disappointment in each of the past three games against Washington, Chicago and Indianapolis, and he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in each of those outings. But I like that he has 13 targets in his past two games against the Bears and Colts, and Brock Bowers (knee) is still banged up. This is a good matchup for Meyers against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I consider Meyers a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and you can also use Tre Tucker as a No. 3 receiver in Week 6. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The last time we saw Doubs in Week 4 at Dallas he had six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. We hope he can build off that performance after the Packers bye in Week 5, and this is a great matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Bengals this season. Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Matthew Golden is also worth using as a sleeper as well in this matchup. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, and Robinson should be ready to handle plenty of targets from Jaxson Dart. In his first two starts with Dart, Robinson had 12 targets and combined for eight catches for 44 yards and no touchdowns against the Chargers and Saints. But now without Slayton, along with Malik Nabers (ACL), Robinson could have double digits in targets in this matchup. Six receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Robinson should have the chance for his best outing since Week 2. He should be considered a good No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 6, especially in PPR. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Franklin and Marvin Mims have the chance to help Fantasy managers this week based on what secondary receivers have done against the Jets this year. While Sauce Gardner will likely shadow Courtland Sutton -- I still consider Sutton a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues -- Franklin or Mims could benefit like Calvin Austin III, Emeka Egbuka and Ryan Flournoy, who each scored at least 14.5 PPR points against the Jets. I'll lean toward Franklin over Mims, and Franklin has 13 targets in his past two games. He could be a nice surprise for the Broncos in this game in London.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA JAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Thomas had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Chiefs with four catches for 80 yards on six targets, and he scored 12 PPR points. This is where we are now with Thomas, and hopefully we're not settling for 12 PPR points on a weekly basis. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and he's been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in three of five games. The Seahawks are No. 12 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Seattle's secondary should be able to keep Thomas in check once again. He's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 6. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 14 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Godwin is likely still shaking off the rust in his comeback from last year's ankle injury, but he's struggled so far in his two games this season. He combined for six catches for 52 yards on 14 targets against the Eagles and Seahawks, and it's hard to trust him in Week 6 against the 49ers, who are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. We hope that eventually Godwin will start to produce at a high level, but in Week 6 he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 35 REYDS 197 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Jeudy has struggled this season and scored 9.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, including Week 5 against Minnesota in the first start with Dillon Gabriel with two catches for 15 yards on five targets. He might surprise us in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but it's hard to trust him right now in the majority of leagues. He's yet to score a touchdown, and Gabriel will likely continue to lean on David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. against the Steelers on the road. Last year, Jeudy scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each game against Pittsburgh, but we need to see him produce at that level again before starting him again in most formats. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I hope things improve for Moore coming off Chicago's bye in Week 5, but he's only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 6 at Washington. In his first four games, Moore scored 9.6 PPR points or less in three of four games, and he has one touchdown and one game with more than 46 receiving yards. Last year in Week 8 against the Commanders, Moore was held to two catches for 27 yards on four targets, and he could unfortunately have a similar stat line this week given his body of work in 2025.