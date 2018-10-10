Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 6! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.

Wide receiver

Start 'Em 14.9 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR The Rams secondary has struggled of late, and clearly they miss former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (ankle), who is on injured reserve. In the Rams' past three games against the Chargers, Vikings and Seahawks, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards, and this is a good spot to trust Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Sanders has scored at least 10 PPR points in every game this season, with at least three outings of at least 16 points, including Week 5 at the Jets. In a matchup where the Broncos could be chasing points, Sanders and Thomas should once again see a high volume of targets. Both are worth starting in the majority of leagues. 12.5 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd should rebound in Week 6 at Pittsburgh after struggling in Week 5 against Miami. He was held to four catches for 44 yards on seven targets, and it was his worst game since Week 1 at the Colts. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has been brutalized in the passing game. So far, 10 receivers have either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against Pittsburgh, which bodes well for Boyd and A.J. Green. In a game that has tremendous shoot-out potential, look for the Bengals receivers to do their part, which is great for us as Fantasy owners. 14.1 projected points DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR You're obviously starting Mike Evans this week, but I also like Jackson and Chris Godwin. The latter two are worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receivers in this dream matchup. The Falcons, due to all their injuries on defense, can't stop anyone in the passing game, and 11 receivers have either scored a touchdown or gained at least 100 total yards in just the past four games alone. Jackson was a key part of Ryan Fitzpatrick's success to start the season with at least 16 PPR points in three of the first four games. Hopefully, Jackson will continue to connect with Jameis Winston, and it's worth it to trust him and Godwin given the matchup with Atlanta. 10.7 projected points Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR Watkins has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and the lone outing where he failed to reach that mark was Week 4 at Denver when he left early with a hamstring injury. In his three successful games, Watkins has at least seven targets, and the Chiefs should be in a shootout this week at New England. The Patriots haven't allowed a receiver to score in the past two games against Miami and Indianapolis, but New England has allowed 10 receivers for the season to score at least 12 PPR points. If the Patriots try to take away Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, look for Patrick Mahomes to lean on Watkins for at least seven targets, and that's been the magic number for his success so far this year. 11.2 projected points Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders WR Cooper has been up and down with his production this season, but this is a good week to buy in given his matchup against Seattle in London. The Seahawks have struggled against opposing passing games when not facing the inept Cardinals or Cowboys. Against Denver, Chicago and the Rams, six receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 receiving yards. And even the Cardinals and Cowboys each had one receiver score against Seattle. Cooper and Jordy Nelson are worth starting this week, and Cooper has two games this season with at least 10 targets. In those games against Denver and Cleveland, he has at least 21 Fantasy points. We hope this is a week where Derek Carr and Jon Gruden will lean on Cooper, and if that happens, look for him to deliver. 11.9 projected points Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Shepard should continue to get a hefty amount of targets this week with Evan Engram (knee) out Thursday against the Eagles. In his past three games, Shepard has 24 targets for 20 catches, 232 yards and two touchdowns, and his worst game over that stretch was Week 5 at Carolina with 11 PPR points. He has a great matchup against Philadelphia, and he's scored in all four of his meetings with the Eagles during his career. Last season, Shepard had 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia, and he should stay hot again this week. He's a quality No. 2 receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers

Keke Coutee (vs. BUF): Coutee has done well for the past two games with 17 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets, and he should continue to be heavily involved as the slot receiver for the Texans. Non-No. 1 receivers have done well against Buffalo this year, so there's a chance for Coutee and Will Fuller to have big performances in Week 6.



John Brown (at TEN): Brown just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at Cleveland despite seeing a season-high 14 targets. He managed just four catches for 58 yards, but he should get back on track this week against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled with big-play receivers like Brown, and this is a good week for Joe Flacco to take some shots with him down the field.



Josh Gordon (vs. KC): His playing time continues to increase, and he scored his first touchdown in his second game with the Patriots in Week 5 against the Colts. With this expected to be a high-scoring affair, and facing a beatable Chiefs secondary, you should consider Gordon a high-ceiling play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Once he gets fully comfortable with Tom Brady and this offense, look out, because the production could be special.



Chester Rogers (at NYJ): Rogers has come alive the past two games with T.Y. Hilton in and out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, and Hilton could be out again in Week 6 at the Jets. In his absence, Rogers has 22 targets for 16 catches and 151 yards. He's still looking for his first touchdown, but you'll be thrilled with his average of 16 PPR points over the past two weeks.



Mohamed Sanu (vs. TB): This will be the Julio Jones breakout game because the Buccaneers defense is so bad, but don't overlook Calvin Ridley and Sanu also playing well. And Sanu has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. Tampa Bay has allowed nine receivers to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in just four games this year.



Sit 'Em 8.9 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR It's been a frustrating season for Stills, who has two games with at least 15 PPR points and three games with seven points or less. When he doesn't score, he doesn't help your Fantasy roster, and he has yet to catch more than four passes in any game this year, along with not having more than six targets in any outing. The Bears defense is going to make things tough on Miami's passing game, especially with Ryan Tannehill having little time to look downfield for Stills. Until we see his targets start to spike, which might never happen, it's time to keep Stills reserved in the majority of leagues. 14.6 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR As expected, Davis struggled in Week 5 at Buffalo with four catches for 49 yards on six targets. He failed to follow up his strong performance in Week 4 against Philadelphia when he had nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and I'm afraid he will continue to be inconsistent all season. He has a tough matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers this season, but four of them came from A.J. Green and Antonio Brown. And five of them came while standout cornerback Jimmy Smith was suspended. Davis is worth stashing on your bench, but you don't have to start him this week against Baltimore. 9.1 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR Funchess struggled in Week 5 against the Giants with four catches for 53 yards on seven targets, and he should have another rough week at Washington in Week 6. While No. 1 receivers have had success against the Redskins this season, including Larry Fitzgerald, T.Y. Hilton and Davante Adams, it's hard to justify Funchess being a true No. 1 guy like those guys if Greg Olsen (foot) plays as expected. When Olsen is active, Funchess sees a decline in targets and production, and he should just be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 11.7 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery had a rough game in Week 5 against Minnesota with two catches for 39 yards on eight targets. I'm not sure he can rebound this week against the Giants. He had moderate success against New York last year in two games with eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown, and he should have another difficult matchup with Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. In the past three games, Jenkins has helped limit DeAndre Hopkins (14 PPR points), Michael Thomas (eight PPR points) and Funchess (nine PPR points). Jeffery will likely be closer to Funchess than Hopkins this week, and I consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best on Thursday night. 7.6 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR It's worth picking up Anderson off the waiver wire to see if his performance in Week 5 against Denver starts a good stretch run. But there's too much data to suggest Anderson is someone to trust in Week 6 against the Colts. Against the Broncos, Anderson had three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. It's his second game this season with a touchdown and first since Week 1. He has yet to have more than six targets in any game this season or more than three catches. And when he doesn't score, he's had three PPR points or less in three games. The Colts have allowed some big plays to receivers this year, including Week 5 when Josh Gordon scored on a 34-yard touchdown catch. But I'm not trusting Anderson yet until his targets and catches go up on a consistent basis.

Bust Alert





Even though Robinson scored in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, he still had a modest stat line despite the Bears blowing out the Buccaneers 48-10. Robinson had just two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He now has three games with 10 PPR points or less, and he should struggle this week at Miami. The Dolphins have given up some big games this year to Quincy Enunwa, Jordy Nelson and A.J. Green, but only three receivers have scored against Miami. And Robinson clearly has not been dominant in finding the end zone. I actually like Taylor Gabriel better than Robinson this week since he will spend the most time in the slot and avoid Dolphins' cornerback Xavien Howard. Robinson should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at best.

