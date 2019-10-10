Fantasy Football Week 6: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Week 6 looks like a minefield for Fantasy players, with big names dealing with injuries, whose status we may not even know until just before kickoff. Add in four teams on bye and a number of struggling stars from around the NFL, and it's no wonder you might need some help. First things first: go through every game on the schedule right here to find out who Dave is starting and sitting for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 6.

New York Giants (2-3) at New England (5-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)  
Point spread: Patriots -16.5

Start Them
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
35
REYDS
280
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
The game doesn't figure to be too much of a competition because the Giants' offense is riddled with injuries. Could that push the Patriots toward a conservative gameplan offensively? Sure, but they've been faced with similar prospects nearly all season long and Gordon has remained second on the team in targets. Notably, he has at least seven in each of his last three. He also had three deep-ball targets last week including one in the end zone that was surprisingly not on target. Phillip Dorsett isn't expected to play, there are several obvious-start receivers on a bye and the Giants pass defense has watched wideouts score multiple times on them in three of five games. It's a good week to put Gordon in Fantasy lineups and hope he and Tom Brady connect for a touchdown.
headshot-image
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
262
REC
3
REYDS
32
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.4
For many of the same reasons as last week, Sony Michel profiles as a good Fantasy running back. The Patriots leaned on him quite a bit in the second half of last week's game at Washington and ultimately broke the game wide open with his 60 yards and touchdown on the first two third-quarter drives. His playing time was consistent from Week 4 (around 45% of the snaps), as were his touches (from 17 touches to 19 including three receptions). Ranked 23rd against the run, the G-Men are giving up 114.2 rush yards per game to running backs with a minimum of 12 non-PPR Fantasy points yielded to all but one starting runner this season. Michel should continue to deliver.

Carolina (3-2) at Tampa Bay (2-3)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Point spread: Panthers -2         

Sit Him
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR CAR -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
20
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1371
RUYDS
37
TD
11
INT
5
FPTS/G
22.2
Earlier this year we saw the Panthers defense get roughed up by Chris Godwin, but not Mike Evans. For Winston to thrive, he'll need both to shine. Evans was taken out of the gameplan last week, according to Winston, by the Saints' sending double coverage his way. The Panthers have operated differently, using James Bradberry to shadow Evans, but the results have been the same: three straight bad games from Evans in this matchup. Bradberry has played great this season, allowing a 48% catch rate with no touchdowns scored so far this season. Winston barely topped 20 Fantasy points last week without Evans factoring in and was downright putrid in Weeks 1 and 2 with Evans stalled. Tack on a Bucs reshuffled offensive line that features backups playing at right guard and right tackle and it could make for a long game for Winston.
Start Him
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB CAR -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
13.7
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
39
REYDS
352
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.8
Flex Starter
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB CAR -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
37
REYDS
227
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.6
Over the past three games, Moore's seen five fewer targets than Samuel but has been more efficient with 83 more yards and just as many touchdowns on one less reception. Even on the deep ball, Moore's done more, catching 2 of 3 deep tries from Kyle Allen for 104 yards and a score while Samuel has gone catchless on five long targets. When they played Tampa Bay in Week 2, both had 13-plus targets and did well with them despite some wayward throws from Cam Newton. In their three games since then, the Bucs have let up a 69% catch rate, five touchdowns and four 100-yard games to receivers. Moore's efficiency makes him an easy starting choice in a positive matchup while Samuel is more of a high-upside flex.

Washington (0-5) at Miami (0-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Washington -3.5

Start Him
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
14
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
308
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.8
A change in quarterbacks for the Redskins didn't stop McLaurin from seeing 123 Air Yards over seven targets (four deep including one that drew a penalty). Despite missing a game, McLaurin is among the top-15 in Air Yards on the year. Miami's pass defense has allowed 18 pass plays of 20-plus yards through four matchups, a telling sign they should be vulnerable to McLaurin's speed. It only helps Case Keenum that Miami ranks dead last in quarterback pressures (27, per Sports Info Solutions) and tied for last in sacks (five). Keenum's return also helps McLaurin since the two combined for huge numbers in the first three weeks of the season.
Sneaky non-PPR Sleeper
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
7.1
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
108
REC
3
REYDS
4
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.3
Old-school thinker Bill Callahan wants the Redskins to run the ball more now that he's the interim head coach. Normally this is when we'd laugh at Callahan for suggesting such a thing given the talent he has to work with, but this week's matchup at Miami works out well for the philosophy. Miami's defense averages 33.0 Fantasy points (that's non-PPR) per game allowed to opposing running backs including 12-plus points to each starter and 18 points to three of four. They have yet to NOT allow a rushing touchdown to a back in a game. Peterson's worth the risk as a bye-week fill-in or just a good ol' matchup-based starter with oodles of nostalgic potential to help Fantasy managers.
Sneaky PPR Sleeper
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
MIA Miami • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
113
REC
13
REYDS
107
TD
0
FPTS/G
7
It was fun having Drake on last Sunday's episode of Fantasy Football Today, but it'll be better watching him handle plenty of snaps against a hapless Redskins defense. Washington is tied for 25th in rush yards allowed to running backs per game (110.8), and nearly another 50 receiving yards to backs each week. If Wayne Gallman annihilated the Redskins for a huge game last week, Drake can too. It even helps Drake that the Dolphins will turn to inexperienced back Mark Walton to help him with the run game instead of Kalen Ballage.

Philadelphia (3-2) at Minnesota (3-2) 

1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Vikings -3

Risky Starter
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
24
REYDS
139
TD
3
FPTS/G
11
With under 90 yards in all but three of his last 38 games, it's pretty obvious that Jeffery is a touchdown-or-bust receiver. The Vikings have allowed six receivers to score on them this year, but only half came from inside the red zone, which is where Jeffery is most likely to do damage. We can't count on Xavier Rhodes to shadow Jeffery since Rhodes has played one side of the field in three straight games. It's too bad because Rhodes has locked down Jeffery in the past. And while Rhodes allowed a touchdown last week, he hasn't given up scores in back-to-back games since 2015. I'd say the odds are long on Jeffery hitting paydirt this week, and if he doesn't then his stat line figures to disappoint.

Houston (3-2) at Kansas City (4-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Start Him
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -5 O/U 55
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
19th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
400
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.8
The keys to Fuller's success last week versus Atlanta included a weak pass rush helping the Texans O-line give Deshaun Watson time to throw, and Watson easily reading bad defensive coverage to find Fuller. It didn't hurt that the game was a track meet, either. All of these factors are in play again in this matchup. Kansas City has 11 sacks on the season, but in terms of quarterback pressures, hurries and hits, they rank very closely to Atlanta. One discernible difference: Kansas City's catch rate allowed is way lower (63%) than Atlanta's (71%) despite teams throwing way more often at the Chiefs, as evidenced in the number of air yards they've seen (1,507, nearly 400 yards more than the Falcons). The plan goes up in smoke if the Texans copy the Colts' blueprint to try and beat the Chiefs because then Watson won't throw as much, but that would entail Carlos Hyde running better than he has in three seasons. Seems far-fetched. Fuller tends to score in bunches and shouldn't be avoided just because he had his first blow-up game last week. The upside is obvious.
Risky Starters
headshot-image
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU KC -5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
7.9
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
214
REC
11
REYDS
94
TD
3
FPTS/G
11
headshot-image
Damien Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU KC -5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
57
REC
12
REYDS
102
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
You might want to bench all Chiefs running backs after last week's peculiar usage. McCoy didn't start, didn't see more than six snaps in the first quarter, didn't have a carry at all, fumbled the ball on a catch and played zero second-half snaps. Even though Williams saw the most playing time (56% of snaps), he turned 13 touches into a dubious 38 total yards. He's averaging under 2.0 yards per carry. The only two running backs to rush effectively against the Texans this season are Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, both of whom get a slew of playing time and are incredible talents. Running into the Texans' defense will be tough for the Chiefs, especially given the state of the left side of their offensive line. There's a chance Williams can pick up numbers as a pass-catcher (technically McCoy could too), but there are just too many concerns about their usage and the matchup. Try avoiding them.

New Orleans (4-1) at Jacksonville (2-3) 

1 p.m. ET (CBS) 
Point spread: Jaguars -1

Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1279
RUYDS
124
TD
9
INT
1
FPTS/G
20.6
Only once this season have the Saints held an opposing quarterback to under 21 Fantasy points. Only once this season as Minshew not put up enough numbers to register a minimum of 20 Fantasy points. The Venn diagram these two stats create suggests a safe floor for our favorite new mustachioed passer. But the better news is that Minshew is making things happen beyond D.J. Chark, connecting with Dede Westbrook for 194 yards on 17-for-26 passing and with Leonard Fournette for 75 yards on 12-for-18 passing over the past three weeks. He's also doing enough with his legs to support a safe floor. For as good as the Saints defense has played lately, it only has two interceptions on the year (none on the road through two games) and tends to struggle outdoors on grass.

Seattle (4-1) at Cleveland (2-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox) 
Point spread: Browns -1

Sit Him
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
14
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
39
REYDS
403
TD
0
FPTS/G
12.2
After dazzling for 167 yards thanks to an uptick in targets in Week 4, Landry came back to earth as the Browns did nothing new to keep his momentum going in Week 5. You'd think that with an offensive line that doesn't give Baker Mayfield a lot of time that Landry would be an appealing option, but nope. The Seahawks pass defense has allowed a middle-of-the-pack 65% catch rate and figures to not dedicate a nickel corner to Landry, instead mixing and matching with linebackers and safeties. It's worked for them -- the only predominant slot receiver to have 90-plus yards or a touchdown was Cooper Kupp last week, and he had 17 targets. Maybe Landry finds 12 PPR points, but don't expect much more.

Cincinnati (0-5) at Baltimore (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -11.5

Flex Starter
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
24
REYDS
170
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
It's obvious that Tate's massive size makes him a top target of Andy Dalton. The good news is that he's guaranteed some scoring chances in the red-zone -- he had two last week and scored on one when he used a quick inside release to get open on a rookie cornerback. But he dropped the other, one of two drops in the game, and we've seen Tate get one target that went over 15 yards in his past eight quarters. Concerns about his speed (4.68 in the 40-yard dash) and hands are valid, but the Ravens' defense doesn't seem quite tough enough to shut the Bengals out of getting near the goal line for the entire game. Even if top cornerback Marlon Humphrey is assigned Tate, there's a chance he scores and gives you around 40 yards in the process. Don't start him expecting much more than that, which is why he's at most a flex.

San Francisco (4-0) at Los Angeles (3-2) 

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox) 
Point spread: Rams -3.5

Start Him
headshot-image
Tevin Coleman RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
8.6
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
120
REC
2
REYDS
33
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
Flex Starter
headshot-image
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
340
REC
6
REYDS
46
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.5
The matchup isn't tough, but the situation is definitely tricky. Through the six quarters he's played, Coleman has played 8 of 13 red-zone snaps for the 49ers, more than Breida (two) or Raheem Mostert (three) combined. In fact, Breida has played only four red-zone snaps all season, and Mostert was deployed as a third-down back last week ... and had zero targets to show for it. Things can always change, but until we see Coleman lose his grip near the goal line, he'll be the preferred Fantasy option of the three, barely ahead of the potential-filled Breida. The Rams rank 25th in red-zone scoring percentage allowed (66.7%) but have allowed at least 115 total yards to running backs in all but one game this season. Between the Rams' beastly D-line and their depleted outside linebackers, along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk missing action, don't be surprised to see the 49ers lean on their backs in the passing game a little more than usual.

Atlanta (1-4) at Arizona (1-3-1) 

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Start Them
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
12.1
WR RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
32
REYDS
295
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.2
I know Weeks 3 and 4 were rough, but I'm not sure there are many weeks left where starting Ridley is a bad idea. The Falcons' run game isn't pretty and their defense has become a liability, meaning that you can count on Matt Ryan throwing a bunch each week. The matchup against the Cardinals figures to be no different, which should mean plenty of targets for Ridley against inferior defensive backs. Arizona has given up 19 pass plays of 20-plus yards and four of 40-plus yards. On the season he's seen 13 deep throws, but only three in the red zone. That's part of the boom-or-bust nature of Ridley's game, but so long as the Falcons have high-volume expectations and positive matchups, he's worth at least a flex start.
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
23.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1324
RUYDS
206
TD
6
INT
4
FPTS/G
20
The Falcons pass defense isn't as bad as, say, the Dolphins, but it's pretty bad. It has yielded 12 touchdowns through the air (tied for the second-most) including three last week to Will Fuller -- and he was close to two more! It starts with a pass rush that ranks in the bottom 10 in quarterback pressures (47) and is tied for last in sacks (five). Shoddy coverage from Desmond Trufant (five scores allowed in his last two games!) and Isaiah Oliver (72% catch rate allowed, three touchdowns given up) further weaken the unit. It would help if Murray had a little speed in his receiving corps -- Christian Kirk or Damiere Byrd, perhaps. But Murray's been using his own speed to rack up rushing numbers, totaling 189 yards and two scores on 22 carries in his last three games. There's a pretty good chance he'll use his feet and his arm to put points on the board, which is why he'll be a popular DFS pick this week.

Dallas (3-2) at New York (0-4) 

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) 
Point spread: Cowboys -8.5

Start Him
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
13.5
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
29
REYDS
339
TD
1
FPTS/G
19.3
Despite missing two games, Gallup is still second on the Cowboys in targets, catches and yards. Expect all of that to keep pace against a Jets defense that struggles to pressure the quarterback and lacks cornerbacks to make plays against receivers. Per Sports Info Solutions, Trumaine Johnson is allowing an 83.3% completion rate and Darryl Roberts is giving up 67.6% of passes with a touchdown allowed in three of four games. It won't matter who's matched up against Gallup; he should be good against either one. Expect him to continue his string of six-catch games alive.

Tennessee (2-3) at Denver (1-4) 

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) 
Point spread: Denver -2.5

Risky Starter
headshot-image
Delanie Walker TE
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
8.7
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
25
REYDS
172
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
No tight end has more than seven non-PPR points against the Broncos this season. Can Walker be the first to eight-plus? To do that, he'll have to score -- it's been 14 games since he had 80-plus yards, so don't count on him for numbers there. Walker scored in Week 1 and has had just two end-zone targets since -- both at Jacksonville, and both uncatchable. This figures to be a low-scoring game with few red-zone trips for either team, so prioritizing Walker should only be done if you're out of options at tight end.
Sit Him in non-PPR
headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN DEN -2 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
35
REYDS
307
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.2
It's been feast or famine with Sanders -- three games with 10-plus in non-PPR (15-plus in PPR) and two games with under 20 yards and a couple of catches. Unlike teammate Courtland Sutton, his target volume seems to depend on the number of carries the Broncos' running backs get. When Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman get heavily involved, Sanders is left with lint. The Titans are seventh in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, which is good for Sanders, but they also rank 10th in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Only one wideout has had 80-plus yards against the Titans this season. That's bad. Perhaps he's flex-worthy in PPR since his targets should tick up, but it's tough to expect a big game from him considering the matchup.

Pittsburgh (1-4) at Los Angeles (2-3) 

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) 
Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Sit Him
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
18.4
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1465
RUYDS
24
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.8
Since the trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers have held Jimmy Garoppolo, Andy Dalton and Lamar Jackson to less than 15 Fantasy points. They have six interceptions and 14 sacks in those games with two total passing touchdowns afforded. Rivers' offensive line has been devolving since the preseason but losing center Mike Pouncey will only create more issues. It will take some heroic catch-and-run plays from his running backs and receivers to fully deliver for Fantasy managers.
Sneaky Sleeper
headshot-image
Vance McDonald TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
20th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
16
REYDS
122
TD
2
FPTS/G
9
Tight end is pretty thin this week, so anyone with a scintilla of hope is worthy of some consideration. McDonald returned last week and played a pretty decent amount, just without many numbers. He's an easy target for the Steelers to scheme up for rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, and it helps that the Chargers are playing with backup safeties for the foreseeable future. While the numbers say the Chargers have been solid against tight ends the past two games, the reality is that they haven't really been tested. McDonald has a decent shot to find a touchdown.

Detroit (2-1-1) at Green Bay (4-1) 

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) 
Point spread: Packers -4.5 

Risky Starter
headshot-image
Aaron Rodgers QB
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET GB -4 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
19
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1307
RUYDS
52
TD
6
INT
1
FPTS/G
16.8
If there's one thing we've learned this year about the Packers, it's that they are willing to lean on the run game if it's working for them. Rodgers isn't forcing his way into pass attempts -- he has 34 or fewer in four of five outings. This happens to be a great matchup for Aaron Jones as the Lions have allowed five touchdowns and an average of 170.7 total yards to rushers over their last three games. Without Davante Adams at his disposal, expect the Packers to keep an even-balanced approach offensively, limiting Rodgers to solid numbers, but not the kind we expected when the season started. Don't bench him for Jimmy Garoppolo or Jameis Winston, but consider Kyler Murray and Jared Goff ahead of him.
