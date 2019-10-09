Fantasy Football Week 6: Starts, sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 The keys to Fuller's success last week versus Atlanta included a weak pass rush helping the Texans O-line give Deshaun Watson time to throw, and Watson easily reading bad defensive coverage to find Fuller. It didn't hurt that the game was a track meet, either. All of these factors are in play again in this matchup. Kansas City has 11 sacks on the season, but in terms of quarterback pressures, hurries and hits, they rank very closely to Atlanta. One discernible difference: Kansas City's catch rate allowed is way lower (63%) than Atlanta's (71%) despite teams throwing way more often at the Chiefs, as evidenced in the number of air yards they've seen (1,507, nearly 400 yards more than the Falcons). The plan goes up in smoke if the Texans copy the Colts' blueprint to try and beat the Chiefs because then Watson won't throw as much, but that would entail Carlos Hyde running better than he has in three seasons. Seems far-fetched. Fuller tends to score in bunches and shouldn't be avoided just because he had his first blow-up game last week. The upside is obvious.