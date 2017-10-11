Play

Fantasy Football Week 6 stash rankings: Marlon Mack and Matt Breida are rising, Sterling Shepard worth stashing

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone for? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

This week, Bilal Powell and Sterling Shepard are two of the most significant additions to this list. Shepard in particular is very intriguing strictly as a stash. He's hurt, and even if he gets better soon he'll be useless for the next three weeks -- the Giants have the Broncos and Seahawks on the schedule before their Week 8 bye. But after the bye he should be a high-volume receiver with a favorable schedule.

One other major change this week is that Mike Williams has passed Corey Davis. I still think Davis is the better receiver in the better situation, but reports are getting more positive on Williams, while going the other direction on Davis. 

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, he won't be in these rankings any longer. You won't be stashing him -- you'll be starting him. 

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Ty Montgomery 99% 1 --
Marcus Mariota 91% 6 --
Bilal Powell 96% NR
Thomas Rawls 66% 4 --
Sterling Shepard 77% NR
Matt Breida 29% 22
Marlon Mack 46% 19
Andrew Luck 80% 2
Mike Williams 17% 13
Corey Davis 39% 4
D'Onta Foreman 51% 9 --
David Johnson 89% 8 --
Greg Olsen 47% 10 --
Jalen Richard 23% 16
Josh Doctson 12% 12 --
Donte Moncrief 68% 11
Alfred Morris 22% 15 --
Samaje Perine 34% 18 --
Wendell Smallwood 61% NR --
Eddie Lacy 44% 14
DeAndre Washington 8% 17
Corey Coleman 15% 20 --
James Conner 24% 26 --
C.J. Prosise 25% 31
John Ross 9% 24
Willie Snead 81% 32
Tyler Eifert 48% 28 --
Dion Lewis 15% 27 --
Jordan Matthews 29% 29 --
Matt Forte 36% 36 --
Jamaal Williams 35% 35 --
