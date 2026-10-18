Seven of the eight games in the early window were decided by one score! It didn't really feel that exciting, though, did it? Anyway, here are some Fantasy thoughts on each game -- we'll break down winners and losers from the games, breakouts, plus focus in on some buy low and sell high opportunities for your leagues. It's always a good time to get active in your league's trade market.

Houston 34 – Jacksonville 31

SLIGHT LOSER: Nico Collins

His target share in the last two games has been 21.2% and 15.6%. He can't be elite with that kind of target share. Of course, he'll get more targets and have better production, but maybe Marvin Harrison Jr. and the emergence of Jaylin Noel will make Collins a little less reliable than we'd like.

Chicago 31 – Atlanta 23

LOSER: Rome Odunze

Odunze has had a target share below 13.0% in all games with Caleb Williams. I can't say this will continue, but he is a WR3 at best until we see something different.

"BREAKFAST CLUB" TEs: Colston Loveland and Kyle Pitts

This was a "Don't You Forget About Me" game for the two tight ends. Loveland and Pitts were started in less than half of CBS leagues, but both scored at least one TD (Loveland should have had two). Pitts has seen his target share increase in four straight games and Loveland currently leads the Bears in red zone, green zone and end zone targets. These guys could end up being good contributors after all. By the way, if you don't get the references above, the song "Don't You (Forget About Me)" was in the movie The Breakfast Club. Mystery solved.

New Orleans 34 – New York Giants 27

GHOST OF THE GAME: Cam SkateBOO! (get it?)

It's an early Halloween for Cam Skattebo as John Harbaugh completely ghosted him. I wouldn't drop him yet, as I expect him to have a bigger role next week as he returns from his banishment. Skattebo fumbled four times in five games, so this was deserved. However, the Giants' run game was abysmal without him. J.J. McCarthy led the team in rushing with 26 yards!

QB CONTROVERSY? J.J. McCarthy was definitely better than Jameis Winston today, but he did throw an INT (that wasn't necessarily his fault) and nearly threw another. And that was in one quarter! Still, another bad game from Winston could lead to a QB change. I honestly don't know if that would be good or bad for Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely. My first instinct is that it would be bad news, but McCarthy showed many positives in this game. He might be better than last year's version.

Tennessee 26 – Indianapolis 20

LOSER (AGAIN): Josh Downs

Last week I said I couldn't trust Josh Downs. Now I'm not sure if I can roster Josh Downs. If someone dropped him in my league, I might pick him up, but I might not! No Tyler Warren, and still only a 17.8% target share? I was expecting more. Once again, Keenan Allen had more targets than him.

New England 26 – New York Jets 21

LOSER: Breece Hall

Once again, Braelon Allen looked great with 19 touches for more than 100 total yards. At this point, I've got to believe he's going to eat into Breece Hall's lead role in a way that will be annoying for Fantasy managers. Allen has earned it.

BUY LOW: AJ Brown

3 catches on 10 targets!? He had at least two drops and couldn't hang on to an end zone target. You have to be excited about a 33.3% target share and the way Drake Maye is playing. Good times are ahead

POTENTIAL WAIVER WIRE ADD: Omar Cooper Jr.

The rookie first-round pick had six catches for 103 yards and a 48-yard TD. He's intriguing, but not a top priority for me on the waiver wire. First of all, Garrett Wilson saw a lot of Christian Gonzalez and only got six targets. Second, Adonai Mitchell could be back soon and that would be a problem for Cooper.

Carolina 25 – Philadelphia 14

BUY HIGH: Chuba Hubbard

Why doubt this guy? If we're re-drafting today, Hubbard is a second-round pick.

NOT SURE IF HE'S A WINNER OR LOSER: DeVonta Smith

Smith had 7 catches for 75 yards and a TD with new starter Tanner McKee. McKee threw 45 times, something Jalen Hurts has done only three times in his career. I certainly expect more pass volume from the Eagles (even when Saquon Barkley returns), but I also expect a less efficient passing game. I suppose DeVonta Smith is neither a buy nor a sell. He's just a hold. He's a #2 WR for the rest of the season.

Cleveland 13 – Baltimore 10

LOSER: Harold Fannin Jr.

I don't think he's a drop, but he is definitely a sit. Remember, Fannin Jr. scored double-digit PPR FPs for three straight weeks from Weeks 2-4, but now he has given us two duds in a row. If you'd prefer not to roster two tight ends, you can drop him for the waiver wire Flavor of the Week.

Pittsburgh 26 – Tampa Bay 19

SLIGHT WINNER: Jaylen Warren

If this is the usage going forward and Warren gets 2/3 of the RB carries, then he's going to be pretty good for Fantasy. Warren also ran a lot more routes than Dowdle, yet they had the same amount of targets. Both Steelers RBs got some work near the goal line. We knew Dowdle would have a role, and I think the Warren managers can live with it.

BIG WINNER: Germie Bernard

This guy might be legit. He started in 51% of CBS leagues, and that needs to be about 80% next week in New Orleans.