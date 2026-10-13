For the most part, tight end continues to be awesome. We have seven tight ends averaging at least 14 PPR Fantasy points per game and another eight that are averaging double digits. In theory, that is enough to go around, but as you know, those tight ends are not evenly distributed between the teams. Some teams are looking for a starter on the waiver wire this week. I have that covered for you in the waiver wire section below. Others are looking at what they thought was a reliable starter and wondering if they need to replace them. Let's cover that here.

First, I want to make sure I at least mention Kyle Pitts and Colston Loveland. These are the two biggest busts at the position right now. I am not confident in starting them; I can't imagine dropping them, especially after Pitts' Week 5 performance. You're stuck in no man's land, and you have to decide whether it is worth adding another tight end and using a bench spot on them. In most leagues, that is what I am doing, but if I have a thin bench, I am running them back out there.

The guys I was thinking about in the first paragraph are Tucker Kraft, Dalton Kincaid, and Dalton Schultz. All three are averaging between nine and 10 FPPG and seemingly trending in the wrong direction. I am fine dropping Schultz, though I wouldn't be surprised if he scored 12 Fantasy points as soon as you can. I am fine starting Kraft this week, mostly because the Packers are playing the cowboys and Jordan Love may throw for 400 yards. Kincaid is the most difficult. I would probably put him in the Pitts-and-Loveland category of guys I can't start and guys I can't drop. He's not quite a roster clogger because another big game could be just around the corner. The best course of action may be to wait for that big game and deal him to someone who buys it.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

17% -- Harold Fannin's target per route run rate is down to 17%. It was 24.7% last year.

-- Harold Fannin's target per route run rate is down to 17%. It was 24.7% last year. 10 -- Brock Bowers has 10 explosive plays in three games. No other tight end has more than seven this season.

-- Brock Bowers has 10 explosive plays in three games. No other tight end has more than seven this season. 17 -- Juwan Johnson only ran 17 routes in Week 5. Noh Fant may limit his upside.

-- Juwan Johnson only ran 17 routes in Week 5. Noh Fant may limit his upside. 145 -- Pat Freiermuth ranks 10th in routes run at tight end this year. With all of their receiver injuries, he is a viable starter this week.

-- Pat Freiermuth ranks 10th in routes run at tight end this year. With all of their receiver injuries, he is a viable starter this week. 3.08 -- Brenton Strange is averaging 3.08 yards per route run over the past two weeks. We'd like to see more before we start him, but he's in play.

-- Brenton Strange is averaging 3.08 yards per route run over the past two weeks. We'd like to see more before we start him, but he's in play. 204 -- Tyler Higbee has 204 targeted air yards this season, which ranks eighth at the position.

-- Tyler Higbee has 204 targeted air yards this season, which ranks eighth at the position. 8 -- Dalton Schultz has eight catches in his three games since catching 12 balls in Week 2.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamers (TE Preview) Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB PIT -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 The Steelers will be without Michael Pittman and Roman WIlson for the next few weeks which should mean more Freiermuth in the passing game. He's being used downfield a little more than past years with an aDOT of 6.9 and he has topped double digits in three of five games. The Steelers have been a pass heavy offense under Mike McCarthy and Rodgers doesn't have a lot of healthy targets left. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 It's hard to completely ignore Strange considering he has eight targets in each of his last two games. I do have a sense that any given week the focus could change, but if you are desperate for a streamer, he's next in line behind Freiermuth. The fact that Strange is averaging nine yards per target and has an 80% catch rate could keep Trevor Lawrence throwing to him.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 14.9 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 284 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.1 Someone made a mistake with Likely's pricing on FanDuel, making him a near must-play at $5,500. He has a 30% target share for the season and the Giants let Jameis Winston sling it last week with positive results. The Saints aren't a defense to avoid either. I'd have a hard time justifying playing anyone else unless I was just trying to be contrarian and get lucky.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 27 REYDS 157 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Fannin fell off a cliff last week and faces the Ravens in Week 6. He isn't particularly cheap and there is no real logical reason to play him. That's why he's contrarian. The hope would be that he gets more targets without KC Concepcion and we already know he's been Deshaun Watson's favorite red zone target. You should probaby just play the chalk in Isaiah Likely, but Fannin is a contrarian option that has more upside than his results suggest.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are updated throughout the week, so check back before you set your lineup for the latest information.