Fantasy Football Week 6: Theo Riddick, Josh Doctson, George Kittle highlight Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers to fill out your lineup

Despite four teams on a bye and several key injuries, there are a lot of sleepers to believe in this week. It should make for some fun lineup decisions.



For example, I'm starting Josh Docston, Tyrell Williams and Marvin Jones over Amari Cooper and Sammy Watkins . I have more faith in Samaje Perine and Shane Vereen than Frank Gore . And I expect George Kittle and A.J. Derby to be borderline No. 1 tight ends this week.



We have 20 sleepers for you to consider in Week 6, as well as suggested daily lineups in FanDuel and DraftKings. Hopefully, all of these options deliver for your teams.



Quarterback sleepers 18.6 Projected points Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals QB Palmer has been up and down with his Fantasy production this season, but this is a good matchup to trust him in, even with the Tampa Bay defense getting healthy. Two of the past three quarterbacks to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scored at least 31 Fantasy points, and Palmer has a good track record at home. In his past five home games going back to last year, Palmer is averaging 23 Fantasy points. He could easily finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week. 18.5 Projected points Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Brissett has done well in the past two games where he's had favorable matchups, which were Week 3 against Cleveland and Week 5 against San Francisco. He scored at least 17 Fantasy points in each outing, and this game should put him in that range against the Tennessee Titans . Two of the past three quarterbacks to face Tennessee Volunteers have scored at least 40 Fantasy points, and Brissett is a solid streaming option in Week 6. His window could be closing with Andrew Luck (shoulder) potentially nearing a return, so use Brissett while you can. 12.9 Projected points Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown has yet to score 20 Fantasy points in a game this season, but he does have two games with at least 17 points in his past four outings. There's a good chance the New York Jets will be chasing points Sunday against the New England Patriots , and New England has struggled with quarterbacks all year. All five quarterbacks to face the Patriots this season have passed for at least 300 yards, and only Jameis Winston in Week 6 has failed to throw multiple touchdowns. McCown is a good one-week streamer given the matchup at home.

Running back sleepers 10.2 Projected points Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The New Orleans Saints were able to get rid of Adrian Peterson in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals , and now Mark Ingram and Kamara have the chance to dominate touches. Ingram should be considered a must-start Fantasy option this week against the Detroit Lions , but Kamara isn't far behind. He's coming off two games in a row with at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league, and he's been great in PPR with at least three catches in every game. The Lions are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 32, and you can expect Drew Brees to lean on Ingram and Kamara a lot coming out of the backfield. 6.1 Projected points Andre Ellington Arizona Cardinals RB Fantasy owners are going to panic about Ellington with the Cardinals adding Peterson via trade, but that would be a mistake. Ellington is still the best Fantasy running back in Arizona based on his role in the passing game. He has 32 targets in the past three games, which has resulted in 23 catches for 210 yards. He has yet to score this season, but that doesn't matter in PPR, where he is a must-start option. I like Ellington as a flex option in standard as well. Tampa Bay has already allowed three running backs ( Tarik Cohen , Dalvin Cook and James White ) to catch at least five passes in a game this season. 9.0 Projected points Jerick McKinnon Minnesota Vikings RB McKinnon could be heavily involved this week with Stefon Diggs (groin) out. And you saw what happened with McKinnon on Monday night in Week 5 against Chicago when he had 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 51 yards on six targets. He was the man despite Latavius Murray getting the start, and that shouldn't change this week. He now faces a Green Bay Packers team that has allowed six running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards, including two receiving touchdowns. McKinnon should be considered a low-end starter in any format. 9.2 Projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Coleman has been the pass-catching running back for the Atlanta Falcons this year ahead of Devonta Freeman , and that should be a good role for him against the Miami Dolphins . Miami has already allowed four running backs to catch at least four passes in four games, and Coleman comes into this matchup with 13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in four outings. Consider Coleman at least a flex option in standard leagues, and a low-end starter in PPR. 12.2 Projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB Rob Kelley (ankle) is doubtful for this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers , which is a great situation for Thompson and Samaje Perine. For Thompson, he should be considered a must-start option in PPR, and a flex in standard leagues, as the 49ers are among the league leaders with 35 receptions allowed to running backs with 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Stewart , Todd Gurley and Ellington have scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league just on their receiving stats alone against the 49ers. Perine also gets the chance for plenty of carries against a tired defense since the 49ers are playing their third road game in a row, including the past two against Arizona and Indianapolis going into overtime. Perine is a flex option in standard leagues. 6.3 Projected points Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB I like Ameer Abdullah this week as a No. 2 Fantasy running back, but Riddick has flex appeal, especially in PPR. The Saints have struggled with pass-catching running backs this year, with Rex Burkhead , James White and Christian McCaffrey all scoring at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league just on their receiving stats alone. Riddick has been quiet this season with Abdullah staying healthy, but he does have four catches in two of his past three games. If the Lions get behind in this matchup then Riddick will be heavily involved in the comeback effort. 2.2 Projected points Shane Vereen New York Giants RB The New York Giants receiving corps is decimated with season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle), and Sterling Shepard (ankle) is also out this week against the Denver Broncos . Eli Manning 's top receivers this week will now be Evan Engram , Roger Lewis and Tavarres King , which is daunting, so look for Vereen to be heavily involved in the passing game. He finished Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers with four catches for 27 yards on five targets, but he had three catches on four targets in the final drive after all the receivers were hurt and the game was still on the line. Denver has dominated opposing running backs on the ground, but three running backs have already caught at least four passes against the Broncos. Vereen is a flex option in PPR this week.

Wide receiver sleepers 5.6 Projected points Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR I had Terrelle Pryor listed as a starter in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, and I love the situation for Kirk Cousins this week. I also think Doctson and Jamison Crowder (4.7 projected points) have a chance to be relevant in this matchup with the 49ers. Doctson only has three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown this season on six targets, but you can see he's a playmaker when healthy. And this is a good week for the Washington Redskins to feature him coming off their bye week. The 49ers are among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to receivers and seven have either scored or gained 100 total yards against this defense. Pryor, Doctson and Crowder have the chance to be successful this week. 6.5 Projected points Danny Amendola New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan has been the star so far for the Patriots receiving corps, and Brandin Cooks has been the underwhelming starter. Amendola has also quietly been very good. He's been great for PPR owners in three of the four games he's been able to play this year, with at least six catches in three outings and either a touchdown or 77 receiving yards in those contests. In a standard league, Amendola has at least seven Fantasy points in three of four games. He's a solid No. 3 receiver in standard leagues and a starter in PPR. 7.4 Projected points John Brown Arizona Cardinals WR It's another week of the rotating No. 2 receiver in Arizona with John Brown , Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson behind Larry Fitzgerald , and this week you should settle on John Brown. He has 14 targets in his past two games, and he scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 at Philadelphia. He's still dealing with a quad injury, which is something to monitor, but if he's able to play in Week 6 against Tampa Bay then he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points on average to opposing receivers this year. 5.8 Projected points Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR It's a gamble to trust Williams, and we'll see if Mike Williams (back) is able to make his NFL debut this week. But Tyrell Williams is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside at Oakland. The Oakland Raiders are prone to big plays, as Doctson caught a 52-yard touchdown in Week 3, and Mike Wallace went off for three catches for 133 yards last week. Maybe Travis Benjamin benefits from that in this matchup, but I don't mind trusting Williams this week in all leagues. 6.4 Projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones had a season high in targets (eight), catches (six ) and yards (54) last week against Carolina, and he could also have a big game this week against the Saints. You want to get people in this game on your Fantasy roster given the potential of offensive fireworks, and Las Vegas has this matchup as the highest-scoring game for the week at 51 total points. Jones doesn't have the best matchup given the Saints' cornerbacks on the outside, but he's still worth trusting based on the potential volume this week. 5.8 Fantasy points JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR With the narrative coming out that Martavis Bryant may play less this week, that should lead to Smith-Schuster getting a bump in targets. His season high is seven, coming last week against Jacksonville, and he's scored a touchdown in two of his past four games overall. If Smith-Schuster remains in the slot, he will likely match up with Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines , which is a matchup for Ben Roethlisberger to exploit. He's a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 5.4 Projected points Taylor Gabriel Atlanta Falcons WR Gabriel is worth a look here if Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) is out as expected, and he can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Gabriel has 11 targets in his past two games, but Sanu has averaged seven targets a game in the three games he was able to finish. More opportunities is key for Gabriel, so keep that in mind when checking the injury report for Atlanta's receiving corps. He's also been a factor for the Falcons in the red zone, so that's a good sign when looking at his upside this week.

Tight end sleepers 4.3 Projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle is starting to get more involved in the passing game over the past two weeks, and he has 12 targets for nine catches, 118 yards and one touchdown over that span. This week, Kittle faces a Redskins defense that has allowed four tight ends to score at least nine Fantasy points on the season, with one in every game. Kittle is a great streaming option in all leagues, and he could finish as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 6. 5.0 Projected points A.J. Derby Denver Broncos TE Derby is a great one-week flier based on the matchup. He faces the Giants in Week 6, and they have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends with six, with six tight ends reaching double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He's the leader in targets among tight ends in Denver with 13, but he only has one game with quality production, Week 4 against Oakland with four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Still, given the opponent, he's worth the risk if you need a one-week starter. 5.5 Projected points Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE It was fluky how Miller got his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 when a tipped pass from Mitchell Trubisky that should have been an interception landed in Miller's lap in the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings instead. But the nice thing about Trubisky's first start was he targeted Miller seven times, as Miller finished with his best Fantasy outing of nine points. We hope this is the start of something good with the rookie quarterback, and Miller is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 6 at Baltimore.

Week 6 DFS advice

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 6

QB: Drew Brees ($8,600) vs. DET

RB: Melvin Gordon ($8,400) at OAK

($8,400) at OAK RB: Alvin Kamara ($5,800) vs. DET

($5,800) vs. DET WR: Julio Jones ($8,400) vs. MIA

($8,400) vs. MIA WR: Michael Crabtree ($7,000) vs. LAC

($7,000) vs. LAC WR: DeSean Jackson ($6,400) at ARI

($6,400) at ARI TE: Hunter Henry ($5,400) at OAK

($5,400) at OAK K: Nick Novak ($4,500) at OAK

($4,500) at OAK D: Broncos ($5,400) vs. NYG



I love this lineup, especially getting my No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 DST on the same roster since both have incredible matchups. I'm also confident in Gordon this week against the Raiders, and you can read above why I like Kamara.



Jones should be great against the Dolphins, and he's worth the hefty price tag given his upside, especially with the chance to get more targets with Sanu out. And Crabtree has scored in four games in a row against the Chargers.



We haven't talked a lot about Jackson this week, but he has the chance for a big game against the Cardinals. While No. 1 receivers have struggled against Arizona because of Patrick Peterson , we've seen secondary receivers post big games, including Kenny Golladay , Brice Butler and Nelson Agholor all scoring a touchdown.



Henry scored in both games against the Raiders in 2016, and Novak is a cheap kicker with upside. This is a lineup to use in tournaments or cash games.

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 6

QB: Kevin Hogan ($4,600) at HOU

($4,600) at HOU RB: Andre Ellington ($5,300) vs. TB

($5,300) vs. TB RB: Jerick McKinnon ($5,300) vs. GB

($5,300) vs. GB WR: Antonio Brown ($9,300) at KC

($9,300) at KC WR: Julio Jones ($8,300) vs. MIA

WR: Chris Hogan ($7,000) at NYJ

TE: George Kittle ($3,400) vs. WAS

FLEX: Alvin Kamara ($4,500) vs. DET

D: Falcons ($3,500) vs. MIA



Kevin Hogan is another sleeper for this week in seasonal leagues, but he's also a great option in daily given his cheap price and potential upside. He's done a good job in garbage time this year, including Week 5 against the Jets when he had 194 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception and ran for 30 yards. The Houston Texans also have a slew of injuries on defense that could help Hogan this week.



I love the pass-catching running backs on DraftKings, which is why I loaded up on Ellington, McKinnon and Kamara. And staying relatively cheap at quarterback and running back allowed me to spend big on receiver with Brown, Jones and Chris Hogan.



I now have the Hogan-Hogan stack. Kittle has plenty of upside at tight end, and I love the Falcons defense against the Dolphins, especially with DeVante Parker (ankle) not expected to play. If Kevin Hogan does well this week then this lineup will cash.