Fantasy Football Week 6 things to know: Adrian Peterson a lead back again, while questions still remain about Ty Mongtomery, Marcus Mariota

It's pretty rare that we get a significant in-season trade in the NFL. You could argue that we still haven't had one in 2017, but at the very least, we saw a big name move earlier that week.

While that was rare, we're at the point in the season where a lot of big names move in Fantasy. Bye weeks are creating roster crunches and struggling starters are getting cut. The other side of those byes is that coming off of them, we often see some inspired performances.

We'll discuss the trades, byes and more but first, Week 6 in a tweet:

Miss Week 6 in a Tweet? Here it is! https://t.co/IOdHAL4gpg — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) October 12, 2017

Adrian Peterson has a full-time job again

Arizona Wildcats has officially become the place you send your running back out to pasture. Emmitt Smith, Edgerrin James, Chris Johnson and now Peterson. I'm not sure Peterson will be as productive as the first three, and that's saying something.

First, it's a great sign they immediately cut Johnson. At the very least I expect a commitment to getting Peterson 12 carries. I'm just not sure it matters. Peterson has forced 5 missed tackles on 27 attempts this season, which is fine...but he's going nowhere after breaking those tackles. He's also getting a significant downgrade in offensive line. The Arizona Cardinals are not knocking anyone off the ball. The real benefactors of this trade isn't Peterson or the Cardinals. They're still in New Orleans.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara both see a boost with Peterson out of the equation. We like Ingram more this week, and he's a starter in all formats. Kamara is more of a flex in non-PPR and a No. 2 RB in PPR.

Serious flex appeal in New Orleans

We know you're starting the regulars in this game. But with all the bye weeks and an over/under of 51, you can also find some surprising options in New Orleans.

Marvin Jones is at the top of the list. Yes, he's only had one game with more than 42 yards this season. but the eight targets he saw in Week 6 were encouraging, and Kenny Golladay was watching practice again on Thursday. I would also consider a second New Orleans Saints receiver, but choosing between Ted Ginn , Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman week-to-week is no fun. I favor Ginn this week, but any of the three are a fine boom-or-bust play.

Really want to dig deep? How about the tight ends? They've both been colossal disappointments almost anytime Fantasy owners have decided to trust them. They also have upside in a high-scoring game. Coby Fleener faces a defense that just gave up 175 yards to Ed Dickson . Both of these guys have top ten upside this week and are fine, if not inspiring, streamers.

Everyone is starting Deshaun Watson , but you should consider the other quarterback in that game

The Kevin Hogan breakout game is coming. Seriously.

Hogan has been the best quarterback in Cleveland all season. He's averaging 9.9 yards per attempt and the Houston Texans defense he's facing is allowing 7.9 Y/A. He's going to throw 40 plus passes chasing the big numbers put up by Watson and the Texans offense. If your quarterback is on a bye and you slept through waivers, Hogan could be your hero.

Ty Montgomery could crush Aaron Jones ' value

Ty Montgomery was a full participant on Wednesday and was back out there again on Thursday. We still don't know for sure if he's going to play this week (I'm leaning toward doubtful), but if Jones is in your Week 6 plans and you don't have Montgomery, you need to have a backup.

What do I expect if Montgomery does play? I'll have him as a low-end No. 2 running back, one who is ranked higher in PPR. Jones will be more of a flex play, at least until we see how the Green Bay Packers plan to use these two backs together.

Derek Carr should be back, but should you start him?

That depends on who you ask. Dave Richard has Carr ranked inside his top ten, I have him 15th. Let's talk about why.

Carr is coming back after one week from a back injury that was initially diagnosed as a two-to-six week injury. It's great that he's back early, but I do have some concerns about whether there is some re-injury risk. Also, Carr was bad in his last two games. I mean really bad. He's only had one great game this season and the team is playing at a slow pace that makes it difficult to picture a high upside.

Finally, there's the Los Angeles Chargers defense. They aren't good, but they have done a good job against opposing quarterbacks. In fact, it's only been mobile quarterbacks that have any success at all against them. Carr isn't mobile when he's healthy. I worry about what Joey Bosa will do to Carr when he's a sitting duck.

Let's see the Oakland Raiders quarterback get through a full game and show he's at full strength before we start him.

Washington fresh off the bye with questions to answer

What do we really know about the Washington Redskins after four games? Nothing about their receiving corps. Very little about their running backs, thanks to Chris Thompson inconsistent usage. Even their tight ends are a mess, with Jordan Reed health always being in question. Kirk Cousins is a borderline top-10 quarterback. We know that. Everything else?

Here's what I think:

Samaje Perine will be the primary back until he fumbles again or Rob Kelley gets healthy. Chris Thompson will be a PPR option only, with big upside but a terribly low floor. Terrelle Pryor is the team's No. 1 receiver, and a No. 3 with upside in Fantasy. Jordan Reed is a top-five tight end whenever he's healthy.

In Week 6 they're all startable against an exhausted 49ers defense. In fact, Cousins is Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week.

Bench your New York Giants

They just lost their best offensive player. They can't block anyone. They're traveling across two time zones to face the best defense in the league coming off a bye. Do not allow anyone to leave the bench area.

Marcus Mariota up in the air for what could be an entertaining Monday Night Football game

Mariota is sounding positive about playing this week in a dream matchup against a bad Indianapolis Colts secondary. Of course, the game being on Monday night makes it really hard to trust him. The ideal option is to add Jacoby Brissett as your second quarterback and wait it out. Brissett is my favorite streaming option at quarterback this week anyway.

As for the rest of this game, it should be fun and high scoring. Rishard Matthews would be bumped up to No. 2 wide receiver status if Mariota is active, but Delanie Walker is a must-start at tight end either way. Frank Gore is more of a flex option and Marlon Mack is probably best left on the bench. Both of the kickers are decent streaming options.