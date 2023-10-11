Last week was a hug bounce back for the tight end position as a whole and for Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, and George Kittle especially. If you stood by your man, you were rewarded. The easiest thing to do, and what I'll do in most instances, is just forget about them again for the next month. Start them without even thinking about it. If there's an exception to that plan, it's Darren Waller.
In fairness, I have been skeptical about Waller ever since he got to New York. I don't trust the Giants passing game to support a difference maker at any position. So naturally, I see his best game of the season as an opportunity to sell.
The Bills may not actually be a bad matchup now that they've suffered so many injuries, so the sell window may be open for a while. But the other concern I had with Waller was his age and recent injury history, which does make him risky to hold.
To be clear, the idea here is to sell high off a good game. I am not giving Waller away. But if I can upgrade any other position significantly I'm just as happy streaming Logan Thomas or Dalton Schultz this week.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 6:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 6 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Dawson Knox is a streaming option in deep leagues.
Numbers to Know
- 10 -- Dalton Schultz led the Texans with 10 targets in Week 5.
- 20.8% -- Kyle Pitts' 20.8% target share ranks third at the position.
- 2.24 -- Sam LaPorta leads all tight ends at 2.24 yards per route run.
- 4 -- Cole Kmet has four end zone targets. Travis Kelce is the only tight end with more.
- 3.7 -- George Kittle has only averaged 3.7 catches per game with Brock Purdy. That makes him TD dependent, thankfully he has 10 touchdowns in 11 games.
Matchups that matter
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Thomas has at least seven PPR Fantasy points in all four games this season and two games with eight or more targets. He's coming off his best game of the year against the Bears. He won't likely match the nine catches for 77 yards he had last week but the Falcons have been a bottom five defense against tight ends this season.
Schultz has a terrible matchup but he may be worth an add anyway. Schultz was drafted to be a Fantasy starter and looked like that guy in Week 4. He's TE13 on the year and may just be a borderline starter rest of season. As good as C.J. Stroud has looked, Schultz may have more upside than we thought he did coming into the year.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Eagles gave up a ton of points to tight ends early in the year, but they have been better lately. Conklin has seen five or more targets in four straight games and he's reached double digits in Fantasy points in three of those games. He's a fine bye week replacement and I'd start him over David Njoku as well.
DFS Plays
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Colts are easier to throw against than run against and Engram is a huge part of this pass offense with eight targets in four straight games. Forgive the inefficiency and be thankful the pricing is based more on Fantasy points than targets per game.
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Anybody who was buying into Zach Ertz's target share and expecting regression in efficiency caught a break in Week 5 as the targets dried up but Ertz reached the end zone. The Rams have been one of the best matchups for tight ends this year, so I'm going right back to him.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 6 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.