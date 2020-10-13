Watch Now: Waiver Wire: TE's ( 1:16 )

At various points in the past month I've laughed at the idea of Jimmy Graham or Rob Gronkowski being "back". I've taken my victory lap on the failures of Austin Hooper and lamented my selection of Hayden Hurst as a sleeper and/or breakout. It took all the way to Week 6 before I felt like an idiot because all of those guys (and Eric Ebron!) found their way into my top 15 tight ends. Man, this position is a mess.

The lesson here is don't make fun of anyone's favorite sleeper tight end because one day you may be just desperate enough to start him. The other takeaway is that if you can trade for Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller or Mark Andrews, you should do it and save yourself the headache of dealing with this merry-go-round.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

15% --- Darren Fells has scored on 15% of his targets the past two years. That's not sustainable, but you could do worse if you miss out on all the streamers below.

Darren Fells has scored on 15% of his targets the past two years. That's not sustainable, but you could do worse if you miss out on all the streamers below. 24.2% -- Mike Gesicki is responsible for nearly a quarter of his team's air yards. At tight end, that's second only to Mark Andrews.

-- Mike Gesicki is responsible for nearly a quarter of his team's air yards. At tight end, that's second only to Mark Andrews. 4.7 -- Evan Engram's average depth of target is miserably low and made worse by his 56% catch rate.

-- Evan Engram's average depth of target is miserably low and made worse by his 56% catch rate. 4.1 -- Zach Ertz is averaging 4.1 yards per target. He's never been particularly good in this area, but that would even be bad for a running back.

-- Zach Ertz is averaging 4.1 yards per target. He's never been particularly good in this area, but that would even be bad for a running back. 8 -- Jimmy Graham already has eight red-zone targets. That's tied with Travis Kelce and Darren Waller for the most at tight end this year.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 7th

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 24th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamers Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 61% Is Graham reliable? No. But no one on the waiver wire is. Oddly enough, it's Graham's upside that s exciting. He has been the No. 1 option in the red zone for the Bears and he's made a couple of highlight catches when they've thrown it to him. If you're thinking touchdown-or-bust, he's your guy. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Hooper had the same number of targets in Week 5 (10) as he had in the first three weeks of the season combined. I believe that was more matchup related than anything, but you cannot leave a tight end with a 10-target game on the waver wire.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 5th We don't have Week 6 pricing as of Tuesday afternoon, but Hockenson projects as my No. 5 tight end, so I'd assume he'll be the top value. The Lions and Jaguars could be my favorite game to stack this week depending on pricing and roster rate projections.