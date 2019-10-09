Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Preview: Streaming options to replace Evan Engram

Remember a few weeks ago when I said tight end wasn't looking so bad? Yeah, you can forget I said that. Hunter Henry got hurt, O.J. Howard disappeared, and Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen remembered how old they are. Even Darren Waller has fallen off pace (and still hasn't reached the end zone). All of that was bad enough. Then we got news that Evan Engram sprained his MCL and has been ruled out for Thursday night against the Patriots.

So let's just be clear here: You're not replacing Engram. There aren't 12 consistently good tight ends with Engram active. You just have to decide if you're aiming for upside or floor, and you need to have realistic expectations. If you get eight PPR points out of whoever you choose, you've done well. If they score a touchdown, even better.

This week there is just one tight end available in close to 50% of leagues who I have projected for at least eight Fantasy points: Gerald Everett. I don't feel confident in him, but confidence is not something you get at tight end anymore.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Hockenson is still in the concussion protocol. If he can't play, Jesse James would see more targets, but it would likely just mean more targets for Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. James O'Shaughnessy TE JAC Jacksonville • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. O'Shaughnessy is out for the year with a torn ACL. Geoff Swaim will pick up the slack in the short term, but Josh Oliver should be ready soon and could actually be relevant in Fantasy.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

0 - Touchdowns (still) for Darren Waller. The fact that he still ranks in the top eight at the position is a very good sign.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.4

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamer Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 51% Everett has 19 targets in the past two games and has turned them into 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are inflated, but Jared Goff's 117 attempts but his 16% target share is still solid for a tight end. I'll like Everett a lot more if Brandin Cooks is out this week. Rhett Ellison TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 0% Ellison will fill in for Evan Engram on a Giants team that has maybe one reliable receiver healthy. There should be five-plus targets available which gives him a decent shot at seven or eight PPR points.

Stash Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 48% Every week that passes, Henry gets closer to returning and his ownership gets lower. I get it, and now that the byes are starting, it should only go lower. I'm still very interested in stashing him if I'm streaming weekly because if Henry comes back as what we expected, I still expect him to be a top-six option. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 41% I've had to move Herndon to the stash section because of the hamstring injury he suffered this week, which is putting his potential return in doubt. He had a good connection with Darnold in 2018 and has more upside than anyone else who is widely available. I expect Herndon to reclaim his job immediately when healthy, but that may not come in Week 6 at this point. I like Herndon considerably more than Everett over the rest of the season once he is active.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,000 It's been a disappointing start to the season for Kelce, but after the embarrassment on national TV in Week 5 I expect a bounceback. He's still on pace for almost 90 catches and more than 1,400 yards, but he's just had rotten touchdown luck. He has at least 11 Fantasy points in every game this year and has two-touchdown upside every week.

Contrarian Play Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,300 DraftKings $4,800 The Bengals don't defend anything particularly well, and Andrews is Lamar Jackson's favorite target. He has at least seven targets in every game this season and ranks second at the position with three touchdowns. This should be a high-scoring game and Andrews should benefit.

TE Preview Heath's Projections