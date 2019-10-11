Fantasy Football Week 6 Tight End Preview: T.J. Hockenson's return helps at shallow position

As shallow as the tight end position is we'll take any positive news we can get. And the return of T.J. Hockenson certainly counts as positive news.

Hockenson left Week 4 with a concussion and a shoulder injury but he was a full go on Thursday so we anticipate he'll return on Monday night against the Packers. Boy do we need him.

So far this season Hockenson has had two good Fantasy games (at least for a tight end) and two games where he did more blocking than anything else.

Don't anticipate the Lions being in a run-heavy situation like they were in Week 2 and Week 3, which certainly helps Hockenson. I also don't expect they'll throw it 45 times like they did in Week 1 against the Cardinals. That means Hockenson will likely have to reach the end zone to have a day you feel great about in fantasy. Just like almost every other tight end.

I project him for three catches and 43 yards on five targets this week. I give him a 40% chance to reach the end zone. That's good enough to make him a top-10 tight end and rank him above anyone you may have picked up off waivers this week.

Don't have Hockenson or one of the few good starting options available? I have options for you below.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

James O'Shaughnessy TE JAC Jacksonville • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. O'Shaughnessy is out for the year with a torn ACL. Geoff Swaim will pick up the slack in the short term, but Josh Oliver should be ready soon and could actually be relevant in Fantasy.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

0 - Touchdowns (still) for Darren Waller. The fact that he still ranks in the top eight at the position is a very good sign.

- Touchdowns (still) for Darren Waller. The fact that he still ranks in the top eight at the position is a very good sign. 14 - Targets for O.J. Howard this season. He caught one pass in Week 5. I'd really like to bet on his talent but we've been given nothing the past two weeks to suggest he's about to bust out of his slump.

- Targets for O.J. Howard this season. He caught one pass in Week 5. I'd really like to bet on his talent but we've been given nothing the past two weeks to suggest he's about to bust out of his slump. 8 - Targets for Foster Moreau the past two weeks. This is the other side of the coin for Waller. Moreau has been cutting into his volume.

- Targets for Foster Moreau the past two weeks. This is the other side of the coin for Waller. Moreau has been cutting into his volume. 10.9 - Average targeted air yards for T.J. Hockenson this year. That's very good for a tight end.

- Average targeted air yards for T.J. Hockenson this year. That's very good for a tight end. 5 - Receiving yards for Greg Olsen the past two games. If it wasn't for a great matchup against Tampa Bay, I'd be considering dropping Olsen.

- Receiving yards for Greg Olsen the past two games. If it wasn't for a great matchup against Tampa Bay, I'd be considering dropping Olsen. 10.5 - Yards per target for Will Dissly in nine career games. Russell Wilson makes everyone efficient, and he may just make Dissly a star.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 226 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.4

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamer Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 3% If Gerald Everett is still out there you need to get him, but he's not in most leagues. O'Shaughnessy and Swaim have combined for 13 targets over the past two weeks and there's hope a larger share of those targets go to Swaim now that he's the only show in town. He has a very high catch rate this season, which would help him to be better in PPR.

Stash Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 59% Every week that passes, Henry gets closer to returning and his ownership gets lower. I get it, but he's back at practice now. The time to add him has passed. You're lucky if he's still available, go get him. When Henry comes back, I still expect him to be a top-six option.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $7,500 DraftKings $7,000 It's been a disappointing start to the season for Kelce, but after the embarrassment on national TV in Week 5 I expect a bounceback. He's still on pace for almost 90 catches and more than 1,400 yards, but he's just had rotten touchdown luck. He has at least 11 Fantasy points in every game this year and has two-touchdown upside every week.

Contrarian Play Geoff Swaim TE JAC Jacksonville • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $4,200 DraftKings $2,900 He's dirt cheap and should get four to five targets. No one is going to play him and if he scores that could give you a huge edge over some of the more expensive tight ends. This is a tournament-only play.

TE Preview Heath's Projections