Here's my first round of tight end rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out, which means an already shallow position will be missing Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson.

Fair warning: This might be the worst I've ever seen the position.