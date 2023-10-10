Fantasy players and analysts have been banging our collective heads against the wall with Kyle Pitts for more than a year now. I can't speak for everyone, but I know I've been unwilling to sit Pitts in most leagues for one simple reason: Are his chances of a random big game really any lower than the typical streaming options available on the waiver wire?

Pitts gave us an answer to that Sunday, when he caught seven passes for 87 yards on 11 targets to finish ninth in a very good week for tight ends, pending Monday night's game. However, he wasn't the only one who provided a good test case for why it's so hard to go away from guys who have shown his kind of upside.

George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, and Darren Waller all also had the kind of games that show why I just can't bring myself to bench them for streaming types. Kittle and Goedert were the top two tight ends in Week 5, with 27 and 25 PPR points, respectively, while Waller was TE7 with eight catches for 86 yards, representing the best game for each of them this season.

Of course, it was also the best game of the season for boring streamer types like Logan Thomas and Dalton Schultz, so if you hit on one of those two, you probably didn't necessarily regret the move. But the point is, Schultz and Thomas need outlier usage and a touchdown to be that valuable, whereas Pitts, Goedert, Kittle, and Waller, just needed pretty plain old good days for their roles. Kittle isn't going to score three touchdowns every week, and Pitts isn't going to be in an offense that throws for 300-plus yards every week either; but we know those guys are exceptionally talented, so these kind of games, if not the norm, are never surprising when we see them.

All four of those guys might flop in Week 6. They'll all certainly have plenty more frustrating stretches ahead of them – some, like Pitts, I fear more than the others. And, if you have one of them and have an opportunity to find a more reliable alternative, you shouldn't be ignoring chances to upgrade, certainly. But, when it comes to comparing them to the likes of Zach Ertz, Chigoziem Okonkwo, or Dalton Kincaid, give me the demonstrated upside over the "I hope they score a touchdown" types every week.

Here are my rankings for Week 6 at the tight end position:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 6 Tight End Rankings