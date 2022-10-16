Fair warning: This might be the worst I've ever seen the tight end position heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. It's so bad that I'm actually going to give in and rank Taysom Hill as a top-10 option this week.

Yes, Taysom Hill, who has as many targets as pass attempts this season -- one. Is that an overreaction to Hill's four-touchdown game in Week 5? Maybe. He's not going to rush for three touchdowns every week, and he almost certainly won't pass for another one, either.

However, he's clearly a big part of the Saints offense when they get near the end zone, and he's been tough to stop running those QB power runs over the past few seasons, which might make him a more predictable touchdown-or-bust option than some of the other guys out there. I don't want this to seem like an endorsement of Hill as a Fantasy option, because he's going to be pretty useless most weeks if he doesn't find the end zone -- this is an indictment of the rest of the tight end position. Hill slots in at No. 9 this week because there are only eight tight ends I feel even decent about.

You could start Hill, or you could start Zach Wilson's No. 4 or 5 target (Tyler Conklin); or you could start a guy who needed multiple injuries just to have a chance for 43 yards in Week 5 (Cade Otton). The point is, there just aren't many good options, so you might as well see if Hill can keep finding the end zone. He has a nose for it.

Here are my tight end rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out, which means an already shallow position will be missing Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.