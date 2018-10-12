Fantasy Football Week 6: Time to trust Doug Baldwin, Ronald Jones as sleepers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

For the past few weeks, I've highlighted players in this column that I got right on Thursday night based on suggestions in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em. It's only fair to also point out the ones I got wrong.

And I was off on the Eagles and Giants in Week 6.

For Philadelphia, I expected Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery to struggle, and clearly that wasn't the case. Wentz scored 30 Fantasy points despite being labeled as the Bust Alert at quarterback, and Jeffery had 27 PPR points even though I recommended him as a sit.

For the Giants, I expected Eli Manning to play well, but he was awful with nine Fantasy points. And I also liked Sterling Shepard, who scored just six PPR points.

As for the sleepers, despite initially liking Corey Clement more than Wendell Smallwood, I went with Smallwood after the pregame report that Clement would be on a pitch count. I should have stuck with Clement, who scored 15 PPR points compared to just six for Smallwood, but we can't go back now.

What we can do is focus on the rest of the Week 6 slate, and there are good sleeper options to choose from. Hopefully, these players will perform on par with guys like Wentz, Jeffery and Clement, not like Manning, Shepard and Smallwood.

Quarterbacks 15.8 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr only has one game with multiple touchdowns this season, but he's No. 5 in the NFL in passing yards. Seattle hasn't exactly faced a gauntlet of top quarterbacks this season, and Carr has the chance for his second-best Fantasy game of the season. He's worth using in two-quarterback leagues. 17.0 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB The Rams defense has struggled of late with Philip Rivers, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson combining for 846 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Keenum just scored 25 Fantasy points in Week 5 at the Jets, and he could have similar production this week given the matchup, especially if the Broncos are chasing points. 18.4 projected points C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive weeks against the Chargers and Cardinals, and he should be chasing points this week at Green Bay, which could lead to garbage-time production. The Packers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns, with Cousins in Week 2, Alex Smith in Week 3 and Matthew Stafford last week.

Running backs 11.0 projected points Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB Even if Marlon Mack (hamstring) plays this week, I'm still rolling with Hines in PPR. He has at least five catches in four of five games, including 16 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets in his past two outings. The Jets are tied for No. 7 with most receptions allowed to running backs at 34. 5.5 projected points Alfred Morris San Francisco 49ers RB Morris is expected to start for the injured Matt Breida (ankle), and he should be looking at a heavy workload, even with Raheem Mostert and Kyle Juszczyk expected to get some touches. Green Bay has yet to allow a running back to score at home, but the Packers have allowed five running backs to either score or gain 80 total yards for the season. Morris' low projected points as of Friday reflects the chance that Breida plays. If Breida is ruled out as expected then Morris' projections will rise. 10.1 projected points Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB I'm going to stick with Jones this week despite Packers coach Mike McCarthy not wanting to use one of his most talented players in a featured role. I get that Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery should get touches, but Green Bay should give Jones a bigger role. And this is the perfect spot to do it in a home game against a bad team. The 49ers have allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season. 3.8 projected points Ronald Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB There's no evidence to suggest that Jones will get a heavy workload this week. He might not even get more touches than teammate Peyton Barber, although Tampa Bay did give Jones 10 carries in Week 4 at Chicago compared to just three carries for Barber. But if the Buccaneers do commit to Jones this week he's worth a flier in deeper leagues as a flex option at Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed six running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards. This could be the week that Jones scores his first NFL touchdown, which would be the first touchdown for a Tampa Bay running back this year. 11.6 projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB Cohen was amazing in Week 4 against Tampa Bay with 13 carries for 53 yards, along with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He outplayed Jordan Howard, and should be considered a low-end starting option in PPR in Week 6 at Miami. The Dolphins allow the sixth-most receptions to running backs, and Cohen has at least three catches in three of Chicago's four games. I like Howard to rebound this week at Miami as well, but Cohen is also worth starting in PPR. 12.1 projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle) returned to practice Friday after sitting out all week, and he's expected to be a game-time decision in Week 6 against the Colts. If Crowell is out or limited, we could see more work for Powell in a favorable matchup. The Colts have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in four of five games this season, and Powell has at least seven PPR points in every game this year. If Crowell plays then consider Powell a flex option; if Crowell is out then Powell would be a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues..

Wide receivers 11.9 projected points Keke Coutee Houston Texans WR Coutee has done well for the past two games with 17 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets, and he should continue to be heavily involved as the slot receiver for the Texans. Non-No. 1 receivers have done well against Buffalo this year, so there's a chance for Coutee and Will Fuller to have big performances in Week 6. 11.9 projected points John Brown Baltimore Ravens WR Brown just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 at Cleveland despite seeing a season-high 14 targets. He managed just four catches for 58 yards, but he should get back on track this week against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled with big-play receivers like Brown, and this is a good week for Joe Flacco to take some shots with him down the field. 9.1 projected points Josh Gordon New England Patriots WR His playing time continues to increase, and he scored his first touchdown in his second game with the Patriots in Week 5 against the Colts. With this expected to be a high-scoring affair, and facing a beatable Chiefs secondary, you should consider Gordon a high-ceiling play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Once he gets fully comfortable with Tom Brady and this offense, look out, because the production could be special. 10.6 projected points Chester Rogers Indianapolis Colts WR Rogers has come alive the past two games with T.Y. Hilton in and out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, and Hilton could be out again in Week 6 at the Jets. In his absence, Rogers has 22 targets for 16 catches and 151 yards. He's still looking for his first touchdown, but you'll be thrilled with his average of 16 PPR points over the past two weeks. 11.4 projected points Mohamed Sanu Atlanta Falcons WR This will be the Julio Jones breakout game because the Buccaneers defense is so bad, but don't overlook Calvin Ridley and Sanu also playing well. Sanu has scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. Tampa Bay has allowed nine receivers to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in just four games this year. 15.3 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR This feels like a bounce-back spot for Baldwin, who was held to one catch for 1 yard on one target in Week 5 against the Rams. He had seven targets in Week 4 at Arizona for five catches and 41 yards, but that's his best game of the season. I like his matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed eight receivers this season to either score or gain at least 85 receiving yards this year. Tyler Lockett is also worth using this week, but this should be Baldwin's breakout game in 2018.

Tight ends 7.3 projected points C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE With Tyler Eifert (ankle) out and Tyler Kroft (foot) hurt, Uzomah should get a bigger bump in targets in Week 6 against the Steelers. And Pittsburgh is No. 2 behind Tampa Bay in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Five tight ends have already scored at least 10 PPR points against the Steelers. 9.4 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku just had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Baltimore with six catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully he will build off that performance this week. With Rashard Higgins (knee) out for Cleveland, hopefully we'll see Njoku get another game with double-digit targets against the Chargers. 5.9 projected points Geoff Swaim Dallas Cowboys TE Swaim has scored at least eight PPR points in three games in a row, and he should continue to get plenty of looks in Dallas' lackluster receiving corps. In the past two weeks, Jacksonville has allowed a tight end to score and gain 100 receiving yards, with Jordan Leggett in Week 4 and Travis Kelce last week doing it. Swaim is a good streaming option in Week 6. 7.4 projected points Niles Paul Jacksonville Jaguars TE Paul is now the No. 1 tight end for the Jaguars with Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) out, and Paul played well in Week 5 at Kansas City with seven catches for 65 yards on nine targets. Hopefully, that kind of volume will continue for Paul, and he's worth streaming this week at Dallas. The Cowboys have only faced two tight ends with more than five targets this season, but both Evan Engram in Week 2 and Ryan Griffin in Week 5 scored at least 12 PPR points.

