Fantasy Football Week 6: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 46 50 Dalvin Cook 43 46 Saquon Barkley 40 44 Ezekiel Elliott 39 41 Alvin Kamara 35 38 Nick Chubb 34 37 Aaron Jones 32 34 Le'Veon Bell 30 34 David Johnson 26 30 Leonard Fournette 25 28 Todd Gurley 24 26 Derrick Henry 24 24 Chris Carson 23 25 Melvin Gordon 22 25 Marlon Mack 22 23 Mark Ingram 21 22 Kerryon Johnson 19 21 James Conner 17 19 Josh Jacobs 17 19 Joe Mixon 15 18 Devonta Freeman 13 16 Austin Ekeler 13 15 LeSean McCoy 12 14 Sony Michel 11 11 Phillip Lindsay 9 11 Jordan Howard 9 10 Devin Singletary 8 11 David Montgomery 8 10 Miles Sanders 8 10 James White 7 11 Tevin Coleman 7 9 Damien Williams 7 9 Matt Breida 7 9 Ronald Jones 6 7 Carlos Hyde 6 6 Royce Freeman 5 7

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 30 34 Julio Jones 29 33 Amari Cooper 30 34 Cooper Kupp 29 33 Chris Godwin 27 31 DeAndre Hopkins 26 30 Tyreek Hill 26 29 Keenan Allen 25 29 Mike Evans 23 27 Davante Adams 23 26 Tyler Lockett 20 23 T.Y. Hilton 19 22 Adam Thielen 18 21 Odell Beckham 17 20 JuJu Smith-Schuster 17 20 Kenny Golladay 17 20 Julian Edelman 16 20 Brandin Cooks 16 19 Robert Woods 14 17 D.J. Chark 14 17 Tyler Boyd 12 16 Larry Fitzgerald 11 14 Allen Robinson 11 14 Stefon Diggs 10 13 Tyrell Williams 10 13 Will Fuller 9 12 A.J. Green 9 12 Courtland Sutton 9 12 Josh Gordon 9 11 Calvin Ridley 9 11 D.J. Moore 8 11 Terry McLaurin 8 11 Michael Gallup 8 11 Emmanuel Sanders 8 10 Sammy Watkins 8 10 Marquise Brown 7 9 Alshon Jeffery 7 9 Christian Kirk 5 9 Sterling Shepard 5 8

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 21 24 Zach Ertz 18 21 George Kittle 17 20 Evan Engram 15 18 Will Dissly 11 14 Austin Hooper 9 13 Mark Andrews 9 12 Darren Waller 8 11 Greg Olsen 7 9

Quarterback