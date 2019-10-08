Fantasy Football Week 6: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

46

50

Dalvin Cook

43

46

Saquon Barkley

40

44

Ezekiel Elliott

39

41

Alvin Kamara

35

38

Nick Chubb

34

37

Aaron Jones

32

34

Le'Veon Bell

30

34

David Johnson

26

30

Leonard Fournette

25

28

Todd Gurley

24

26

Derrick Henry

24

24

Chris Carson

23

25

Melvin Gordon

22

25

Marlon Mack

22

23

Mark Ingram

21

22

Kerryon Johnson

19

21

James Conner

17

19

Josh Jacobs

17

19

Joe Mixon

15

18

Devonta Freeman

13

16

Austin Ekeler

13

15

LeSean McCoy

12

14

Sony Michel

11

11

Phillip Lindsay

9

11

Jordan Howard

9

10

Devin Singletary

8

11

David Montgomery

8

10

Miles Sanders

8

10

James White

7

11

Tevin Coleman

7

9

Damien Williams

7

9

Matt Breida

7

9

Ronald Jones

6

7

Carlos Hyde

6

6

Royce Freeman

5

7

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

30

34

Julio Jones

29

33

Amari Cooper

30

34

Cooper Kupp

29

33

Chris Godwin

27

31

DeAndre Hopkins

26

30

Tyreek Hill

26

29

Keenan Allen

25

29

Mike Evans

23

27

Davante Adams

23

26

Tyler Lockett

20

23

T.Y. Hilton

19

22

Adam Thielen

18

21

Odell Beckham

17

20

JuJu Smith-Schuster

17

20

Kenny Golladay

17

20

Julian Edelman

16

20

Brandin Cooks

16

19

Robert Woods

14

17

D.J. Chark

14

17

Tyler Boyd

12

16

Larry Fitzgerald

11

14

Allen Robinson

11

14

Stefon Diggs

10

13

Tyrell Williams

10

13

Will Fuller

9

12

A.J. Green

9

12

Courtland Sutton

9

12

Josh Gordon

9

11

Calvin Ridley

9

11

D.J. Moore

8

11

Terry McLaurin

8

11

Michael Gallup

8

11

Emmanuel Sanders

8

10

Sammy Watkins

8

10

Marquise Brown

7

9

Alshon Jeffery

7

9

Christian Kirk

5

9

Sterling Shepard

5

8

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

21

24

Zach Ertz

18

21

George Kittle

17

20

Evan Engram

15

18

Will Dissly

11

14

Austin Hooper

9

13

Mark Andrews

9

12

Darren Waller

8

11

Greg Olsen

7

9

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Patrick Mahomes

24

48

Deshaun Watson

19

38

Lamar Jackson

18

36

Russell Wilson

16

32

Dak Prescott

16

32

Tom Brady

15

30

Matt Ryan

13

26

Carson Wentz

12

24

Aaron Rodgers

9

18

Jameis Winston

5

10

