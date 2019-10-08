Fantasy Football Week 6: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
46
50
Dalvin Cook
43
46
Saquon Barkley
40
44
Ezekiel Elliott
39
41
Alvin Kamara
35
38
Nick Chubb
34
37
Aaron Jones
32
34
Le'Veon Bell
30
34
David Johnson
26
30
Leonard Fournette
25
28
Todd Gurley
24
26
Derrick Henry
24
24
Chris Carson
23
25
Melvin Gordon
22
25
Marlon Mack
22
23
Mark Ingram
21
22
Kerryon Johnson
19
21
James Conner
17
19
Josh Jacobs
17
19
Joe Mixon
15
18
Devonta Freeman
13
16
Austin Ekeler
13
15
LeSean McCoy
12
14
Sony Michel
11
11
Phillip Lindsay
9
11
Jordan Howard
9
10
Devin Singletary
8
11
David Montgomery
8
10
Miles Sanders
8
10
James White
7
11
Tevin Coleman
7
9
Damien Williams
7
9
Matt Breida
7
9
Ronald Jones
6
7
Carlos Hyde
6
6
Royce Freeman
5
7
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
30
34
Julio Jones
29
33
Amari Cooper
30
34
Cooper Kupp
29
33
Chris Godwin
27
31
DeAndre Hopkins
26
30
Tyreek Hill
26
29
Keenan Allen
25
29
Mike Evans
23
27
Davante Adams
23
26
Tyler Lockett
20
23
T.Y. Hilton
19
22
Adam Thielen
18
21
Odell Beckham
17
20
JuJu Smith-Schuster
17
20
Kenny Golladay
17
20
Julian Edelman
16
20
Brandin Cooks
16
19
Robert Woods
14
17
D.J. Chark
14
17
Tyler Boyd
12
16
Larry Fitzgerald
11
14
Allen Robinson
11
14
Stefon Diggs
10
13
Tyrell Williams
10
13
Will Fuller
9
12
A.J. Green
9
12
Courtland Sutton
9
12
Josh Gordon
9
11
Calvin Ridley
9
11
D.J. Moore
8
11
Terry McLaurin
8
11
Michael Gallup
8
11
Emmanuel Sanders
8
10
Sammy Watkins
8
10
Marquise Brown
7
9
Alshon Jeffery
7
9
Christian Kirk
5
9
Sterling Shepard
5
8
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
21
24
Zach Ertz
18
21
George Kittle
17
20
Evan Engram
15
18
Will Dissly
11
14
Austin Hooper
9
13
Mark Andrews
9
12
Darren Waller
8
11
Greg Olsen
7
9
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Patrick Mahomes
24
48
Deshaun Watson
19
38
Lamar Jackson
18
36
Russell Wilson
16
32
Dak Prescott
16
32
Tom Brady
15
30
Matt Ryan
13
26
Carson Wentz
12
24
Aaron Rodgers
9
18
Jameis Winston
5
10
