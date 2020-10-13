Watch Now: Waiver Wire: RB's ( 3:19 )

This is a weird week on the waiver wire. For starters, I'm writing this column before the final game of Week 5 has ended since the Bills and Titans play Tuesday night. That could alter some of the suggestions you're about to read.

One move that will be made in every league is the Fantasy manager of Dak Prescott (ankle) searching for a new quarterback since Prescott is out for the season. Guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick , Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton will be your best options, and we'll explain why in detail below.

We don't have a big-time running back to add this week in most leagues unless Alexander Mattison is available, but he's already rostered in 72 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. And you should check if Justin Jackson (66 percent) is available since he appears to be the No. 1 running back for the Chargers while Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is out, even though they have a bye in Week 6.

Aside from Mattison and Jackson, you might want to lock up one of your handcuffs or steal someone else's for a lottery ticket. Let the injury to Dalvin Cook (groin) be a lesson to you since Mattison could be a star in Week 6 if he starts for the Vikings .

At wide receiver, we have plenty of good options, with Chase Claypool the top priority. He might be the No. 1 player to add in all leagues after scoring four total touchdowns in Week 5 against the Eagles . We'll also talk about other receivers to add like Christian Kirk , Preston Williams and N'Keal Harry . And check for Mecole Hardman (68 percent rostered) because he could be awesome now that Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out.

The tight end options are slim, but Jimmy Graham , Irv Smith and Trey Burton could be useful in Week 6. And there are several good options at DST and kicker, with the Dolphins DST one of my favorite plays this week in a matchup with the Jets .

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Dak Prescott (ankle), Cam Newton (illness), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Drew Lock (shoulder), Tyrod Taylor (chest), Baker Mayfield (ribs), Kyle Allen (arm) and Sam Darnold (shoulder )

On a bye: Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Drew Brees and Derek Carr

Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Drew Brees and Derek Carr Priority list: Ryan Fitzpatrick (43% rostered), Andy Dalton (4%), Kirk Cousins (54%), Derek Carr (49%), Daniel Jones (53%), Drew Lock (27%) and Alex Smith (4%)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (43% rostered), Andy Dalton (4%), Kirk Cousins (54%), Derek Carr (49%), Daniel Jones (53%), Drew Lock (27%) and Alex Smith (4%) Check to see if available: Teddy Bridgewater (83% rostered), Gardner Minshew (83%), Matthew Stafford (81%) and Ryan Tannehill (72%). Of the guys listed here, Stafford would be the No. 1 quarterback to add in all leagues with his matchup at Jacksonville in Week 6. I would put Fitzpatrick next, followed by Tannehill, Minshew, Bridgewater and Cousins.

Quarterback Week 6 Priority List Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -8 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 9th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats PAYDS 1344 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 Following his dud in Week 1 at New England, Fitzpatrick has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including three with at least 28 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Jets at home, and New York has allowed multiple touchdowns to four of five opposing quarterbacks this year. Fitzpatrick is worth at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 111 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.2 Dalton now gets the keys to the Cowboys offense with Prescott out, and hopefully he can perform at a high level. I like his matchup in Week 6 against the Cardinals since Arizona has allowed every quarterback aside from Dwayne Haskins and Joe Flacco to pass for at least 250 yards and multiple touchdowns. Dalton has low-end starting appeal in Week 6, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues for the rest of the year. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 1132 RUYDS 55 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Cousins will be a useful streaming option in Week 6 given his matchup with the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed more than 300 passing yards in every game this season, and every opposing quarterback group has scored at least two touchdowns. Cousins is worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 34 TD 11 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Carr has a bye in Week 6, but he is worth adding if you need a quarterback for the rest of the season. He's played well through five weeks, including arguably the best game of his career in Week 5 at Kansas City with 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He now has at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Carr is worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 1111 RUYDS 130 TD 2 INT 5 FPTS/G 9.4 Jones is risky to trust since he's gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's scored a combined 31 Fantasy points over that span. But he's due for a breakout game, which could come this week against Washington. This defense has allowed multiple touchdowns in every game this year to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully Jones will have similar success. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 236 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 7 Lock is expected to play in Week 6 at New England after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. The impromptu bye in Week 5 gave him another week to get healthy, and he's someone to keep an eye on in deeper leagues. It's not an easy matchup against the Patriots, but if he plays well then he could turn into a low-end starter. Lock is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 37 RUYDS 1 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Smith is expected to return to a backup role in Week 6 if Kyle Allen is healthy. But I would still add Smith in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him start a game soon, which would be remarkable given the leg injury he suffered in 2018. And he could be a low-end starter in all leagues if things go right. He's worth stashing on your bench in any leagues where you play multiple quarterbacks for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. You can also pick up Allen (8 percent rostered) as well for the same FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries of note: Dalvin Cook (groin), Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Nick Chubb (knee), Sony Michel (quad), Carlos Hyde (shoulder), Tevin Coleman (knee), Ke'Shawn Vaughn (chest) and LeSean McCoy (ankle)

On a bye: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker

Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker Priority list: JD McKissic (18%), Jamaal Williams (42%), Darrel Williams (36%), Duke Johnson (53%), Devontae Booker (3%) and Matt Breida (28%)

JD McKissic (18%), Jamaal Williams (42%), Darrel Williams (36%), Duke Johnson (53%), Devontae Booker (3%) and Matt Breida (28%) Check to see if available: Chase Edmonds (83% rostered), James White (82%), Adrian Peterson (76%), Alexander Mattison (72%) and Justin Jackson (66%). These are the running backs to grab if available, and the order should go Mattison, Edmonds, Jackson, White and Peterson. Mattison is a top-five running back in all leagues if Cook is out in Week 6. Edmonds is a flex with Kenyan Drake healthy and would be a top 15 running back if Drake were to miss any time. Jackson just had 20 total touches (five catches) for 94 yards Monday night at New Orleans in the first game without Ekeler. And White and Peterson have proven to be useful flex options, with White better in PPR leagues, and Peterson better in non-PPR formats.

Check to see if available: Chase Edmonds (83% rostered), James White (82%), Adrian Peterson (76%), Alexander Mattison (72%) and Justin Jackson (66%). These are the running backs to grab if available, and the order should go Mattison, Edmonds, Jackson, White and Peterson. Mattison is a top-five running back in all leagues if Cook is out in Week 6. Edmonds is a flex with Kenyan Drake healthy and would be a top 15 running back if Drake were to miss any time. Jackson just had 20 total touches (five catches) for 94 yards Monday night at New Orleans in the first game without Ekeler. And White and Peterson have proven to be useful flex options, with White better in PPR leagues, and Peterson better in non-PPR formats.
Handcuffs who matter: Tony Pollard (60%), Brian Hill (46%), Benny Snell (39%), Giovani Bernard (35%), Boston Scott (33%), Darrynton Evans (30%) and Jordan Wilkins (5 %). If you have an open roster spot, please start to stash these guys in this order: Pollard, Snell, Bernard, Hill, Evans, Wilkins and Scott. Should something happen to the starter in front of them - and you already saw Snell have a big game in Week 1 after James Conner got hurt - you could have a league winner on your roster.
Potential drop candidates: Sony Michel (57%), Carlos Hyde (44% rostered), Jordan Howard (38%) and Jeff Wilson (37%). Michel is hurt, Hyde is injured and on a bye and Howard and Wilson aren't factors in their backfields right now.

Tony Pollard (60%), Brian Hill (46%), Benny Snell (39%), Giovani Bernard (35%), Boston Scott (33%), Darrynton Evans (30%) and Jordan Wilkins (5 %). If you have an open roster spot, please start to stash these guys in this order: Pollard, Snell, Bernard, Hill, Evans, Wilkins and Scott. Should something happen to the starter in front of them - and you already saw Snell have a big game in Week 1 after James Conner got hurt - you could have a league winner on your roster. Potential drop candidates: Sony Michel (57%), Carlos Hyde (44% rostered), Jordan Howard (38%) and Jeff Wilson (37%). Michel is hurt, Hyde is injured and on a bye and Howard and Wilson aren't factors in their backfields right now.

Running back Week 6 Priority List J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 17 REYDS 124 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 McKissic isn't going to become a must-start running back, even in PPR. But if you're desperate for a flex option, he could be useful in Week 6 at the Giants given his role in the passing game. In the past two weeks against Baltimore and the Rams, McKissic has 13 catches for 86 yards on 16 targets working in tandem with Antonio Gibson. McKissic should continue to be a viable option in the passing game given the state of Washington's receiving corps -- can you name the No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin? -- and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB budget in PPR. In non-PPR leagues, McKissic should go for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 13 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Jamaal Williams is likely more of a handcuff stash than someone you're going to use anytime soon as long as Aaron Jones is healthy. But maybe his performance in Week 4 against the Falcons will earn him more work coming off Green Bay's bye in Week 5. Against Atlanta, Williams had a season-high eight catches for 95 yards on eight targets. That was his second game in four outings with at least four catches, and he could emerge as a flex option in PPR if that continues while Jones is healthy. Should Jones miss any time due to injury, Williams would likely work in tandem with A.J. Dillon, but Williams would be the preferred handcuff given his role in the passing game. Williams is worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF KC -3 0% OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 6 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Darrel Williams is also more for the handcuff section than here, but something happened in Week 5 against Las Vegas that is worth keeping an eye on. Williams had a season-high five targets in a game where the Chiefs were chasing points. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six targets, but maybe Williams' role in the passing game will expand moving forward. Now, he only had one carry for 4 yards and one catch for 15 yards, along with a two-point conversion on a reception. But if Edwards-Helaire ever missed time due to injury, we could see Williams in a starring role. He's worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 4 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 I don't want to fall for more rhetoric about Duke Johnson, but interim coach Romeo Crennel said this Monday: "We know what Duke brings to the table, we like what Duke brings to the table. Next week, Duke might be the guy who shows up more in the receiving game and running game as well." Now, we've heard similar things about Johnson with the Texans and even before that with the Browns. But maybe, just maybe, a new coach will change things. He's also a handcuff in case something happens to David Johnson. Duke Johnson is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 121 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders coach Jon Gruden "wants to keep Josh Jacobs fresh and loves the way Devontae Booker is running, so he said you will see more of Booker the rest of the way." In Week 5 at Kansas City, Booker had seven carries for 62 yards, including one catch for 5 yards on one target. Booker falls into the handcuff category, and remember that Jacobs missed three games last year, which led to DeAndre Washington finishing the season as a star. Booker is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Matt Breida RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -8 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 5 REYDS 72 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 The Dolphins appear to be going with Myles Gaskin and Breida as the top two running backs moving forward after Jordan Howard was a healthy scratch in Week 5 at San Francisco. Gaskin is still dominating work, but Breida does have 16 total touches in the past two games against the Seahawks and 49ers. If more work starts coming his way then Breida could emerge as a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: Allen Lazard (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Henry Ruggs (hamstring), Bryan Edwards (ankle), Sterling Shepard (toe), Mike Williams (hamstring), Michael Pittman (leg ), Parris Campbell (knee), Steven Sims (toe), KJ Hamler (hamstring), Adam Humphries (illness), Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jalen Reagor (thumb)

On a bye: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams Priority list: Chase Claypool (38% rostered), Christian Kirk (58%), Preston Williams (56%), N'Keal Harry (62%), Mike Williams (47%), Tim Patrick (52%), Alshon Jeffery (39%), Travis Fulgham (1%), Keelan Cole (40%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (54%), Sterling Shepard (43%), Jeff Smith (3%) and Nelson Agholor (9%)

Priority list: Chase Claypool (38% rostered), Christian Kirk (58%), Preston Williams (56%), N'Keal Harry (62%), Mike Williams (47%), Tim Patrick (52%), Alshon Jeffery (39%), Travis Fulgham (1%), Keelan Cole (40%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (54%), Sterling Shepard (43%), Jeff Smith (3%) and Nelson Agholor (9%)

Check to see if available: Henry Ruggs (79% rostered), Laviska Shenault (78%), Tee Higgins (77%), Marvin Jones (74%), Cole Beasley (71%), Brandin Cooks (69%) and Mecole Hardman (68%). This list has plenty of receivers you should be going after, especially Hardman with Watkins out. He would be the No. 1 receiver to add this week, followed by Higgins, Shenault and then Claypool. I'm also excited about Cooks after his breakout game in Week 5 with 30 PPR points against Jacksonville. And Beasley and Jones are useful No. 3 receivers, with Beasley better in PPR. As for Ruggs, he is definitely worth stashing even with the Raiders on a bye.

Check to see if available: Henry Ruggs (79% rostered), Laviska Shenault (78%), Tee Higgins (77%), Marvin Jones (74%), Cole Beasley (71%), Brandin Cooks (69%) and Mecole Hardman (68%). This list has plenty of receivers you should be going after, especially Hardman with Watkins out. He would be the No. 1 receiver to add this week, followed by Higgins, Shenault and then Claypool. I'm also excited about Cooks after his breakout game in Week 5 with 30 PPR points against Jacksonville. And Beasley and Jones are useful No. 3 receivers, with Beasley better in PPR. As for Ruggs, he is definitely worth stashing even with the Raiders on a bye.
Potential drop candidates: Sammy Watkins (92% rostered), AJ Green (82%), Hunter Renfrow (80%) and Tre'Quan Smith (70%). Watkins could miss several weeks with his hamstring injury and isn't worth stashing. Green could be out with his hamstring injury, and it's time to move on after his poor performance to start the year. Renfrow and Smith aren't worth holding on their bye weeks, especially Smith with Michael Thomas expected back in Week 7.

Wide receiver Week 6 Priority List Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 7 Claypool is going to be the top receiver and likely top player to add this week, but don't go overboard with your FAB budget. Remember, he did this with Diontae Johnson (back) getting hurt, and we'll see how long Johnson is out. The Steelers also have plenty of mouths to feed in this offense. That said, it was awesome to see Claypool go off against the Eagles in Week 5 with seven catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets, and he added a rushing touchdown. If Johnson is out in Week 6 against Cleveland then consider Claypool a borderline starter in all leagues. He should be added for 15 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 154 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Kirk is starting to play well over the past two games, and hopefully he can start becoming a reliable Fantasy option. He has 12 targets for eight catches, 97 yards and a touchdown over that span against Carolina and the Jets, and he has two great matchups ahead against Dallas in Week 6 and Seattle in Week 7. Kirk is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -8 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 22 REYDS 195 TD 2 FPTS/G 5 I'm hopeful that Preston Williams' performance in Week 5 at San Francisco is a sign of things to come when he had four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The targets aren't where I'd like them yet, but maybe he's ready to start producing at a high level after coming back from last year's torn ACL. He has a great matchup in Week 6 against the Jets, and it's worth adding Williams for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB to see if a breakout is coming. N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN NE -7.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Harry was off in Week 5 due to a bye, and hopefully Cam Newton is back this week against the Broncos. But even with Jarrett Stidham in Week 4 at Kansas City, Harry still scored a touchdown with six targets, even though he only had three catches for 21 yards. He has at least six targets in three of four games, and he should continue to be a significant contributor as the No. 2 receiver opposite Julian Edelman. Harry is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Bye ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Mike Williams could be the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers after their bye in Week 6 after Allen hurt his back in Week 5 at the Saints. Williams stepped up in that game with five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Just don't go overboard with your FAB for Williams since Allen could return in Week 7. However, with the way Justin Herbert is playing right now, it's not a bad idea to get Williams on your Fantasy roster. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 We might have to start calling Patrick the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out for the year, Hamler hurt and Jerry Jeudy not quite ready for the role. In two games without Sutton, Patrick has 11 targets for 10 catches, 156 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully, Lock will return this week for the Broncos and improve their quarterback play, but Patrick is worth adding in all leagues to see if the past two games are a sign of things to come. Add him for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're hopeful this is the week Jeffery returns from the foot injury and illness he's been dealing with. When healthy, he should be the No. 1 receiver for Carson Wentz. Even though Fulgham and Greg Ward (37 percent rostered) have done a nice job, Jeffery has a higher ceiling given his rapport with Wentz. And you can also look at Jackson (30 percent rostered) as well if he's able to return in Week 6 against Baltimore. Jeffery is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Fulgham was awesome in Week 5 at Pittsburgh with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he scored for the second week in a row. Just keep in mind what we said above about Jeffery and Jackson potentially coming back this week, and the Eagles have a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 6. Ward also scored against the Steelers and would be worth a look in deeper leagues if Jeffery and Jackson remain out, but Fulgham is the priority here. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 219 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Cole could be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars with Chark hurt, and he has now scored a touchdown in three of five games this year. He's also averaging just shy of six targets per game for the season. Shenault and Chris Conley will also factor in for the Jaguars, but Cole could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 6 against Detroit if Chark is out. Cole is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 25 REYDS 210 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Valdes-Scantling started the season strong with 19 PPR points in Week 1 at Minnesota. Since then, he's combined for 18 PPR points in the past three games. We'll see how he does with Adams back in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, but I'm still optimistic he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as long as Lazard is out. Valdes-Scantling profiles better as a No. 2 receiver on his own team than a No. 1 option, so Adams' return should help him. It's worth adding Valdes-Scantling with 1 percent of your remaining FAB to find out. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Shepard is hopefully close to returning from the toe injury he suffered in Week 2, and Giants coach Joe Judge said Monday that Shepard is on the verge of returning to practice. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver when healthy, and he's worth adding now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jeff Smith WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -8 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Smith had a down game in Week 5 against the Cardinals aside from one thing -- 11 targets. Now, he only turned that into three catches for 23 yards, but part of the problem was Joe Flacco throwing him the ball. The previous game in Week 4 against Denver with Darnold, Smith had seven catches for 81 yards on nine targets. Until Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) are back we should see Smith operating as the No. 2 receiver for the Jets behind Jamison Crowder. Smith can be useful in deeper leagues and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 185 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Agholor isn't getting a lot of targets, but he has been productive of late and could be worth adding in deeper leagues, even with the Raiders on a bye in Week 6. In his past two games against Buffalo and Kansas City, Agholor has six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. He's worth a look with 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper formats.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: Noah Fant (ankle), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Mo Alie-Cox (knee), Tyler Eifert (neck) and Jordan Akins (concussion)

On a bye: Darren Waller, Hunter Henry, Jared Cook and Greg Olsen

Darren Waller, Hunter Henry, Jared Cook and Greg Olsen Priority list: Jimmy Graham (61% rostered), Irv Smith (12%), Trey Burton (2%), Austin Hooper (57%), Gerald Everett (7%) and Cameron Brate (12%)

Jimmy Graham (61% rostered), Irv Smith (12%), Trey Burton (2%), Austin Hooper (57%), Gerald Everett (7%) and Cameron Brate (12%) Check to see if available: TJ Hockenson (82% rostered), Mike Gesicki (81%), Jared Cook (79%) and Eric Ebron (72%). Like the running backs, this is the list of players you want to search for, and the priority order would be Gesicki, Hockenson, Ebron and Cook. The only reason Cook is last is because New Orleans is on a bye in Week 6, but I would start Gesicki, Hockenson and Ebron in all leagues this week.

Check to see if available: TJ Hockenson (82% rostered), Mike Gesicki (81%), Jared Cook (79%) and Eric Ebron (72%). Like the running backs, this is the list of players you want to search for, and the priority order would be Gesicki, Hockenson, Ebron and Cook. The only reason Cook is last is because New Orleans is on a bye in Week 6, but I would start Gesicki, Hockenson and Ebron in all leagues this week.
Potential drop candidate: Mo Alie-Cox (70% rostered), Greg Olsen (36%) and Logan Thomas (32%). Alie-Cox is hurt and not involved enough for the Colts when Jack Doyle and Burton are healthy, and Olsen isn't worth stashing on his bye. Thomas doesn't produce enough to warrant using in most leagues.

Tight End Week 6 Priority List Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 169 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Graham falls into the category of touchdown-or-bust tight ends, and he's scored in three of five games this year. But he also has at least five targets in four of five games, and it would be great to see if his role expanded. He's not a must-start tight end by any stretch, but he could be useful if you need to replace Waller, Henry or Cook. Graham is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Smith has two things working in his favor this week. One, he just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Seattle with four catches for 64 yards on five targets, and hopefully he's more involved in the offense moving forward. And two, he gets to face the Falcons, who have struggled to defend tight ends all year. Hopefully, Cousins will lean on Smith again this week, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB to use as a streamer. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN IND -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Burton has 11 targets in two games this season after missing the first three outings of the year with a calf injury. Now, he only has seven catches for 49 yards with those targets, but he seems to be the preferred tight end target for Philip Rivers over Doyle and Alie-Cox. Burton is worth using as a streamer in Week 6 against the Bengals, and he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Maybe Hooper should be higher on this list after the way he performed the past two games, but I'm still skeptical of his role moving forward. In his past two outings against the Cowboys and Colts, Hooper has 17 targets for 10 catches, 91 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 12.0 PPR points over that span. However, in his first three games of the year, Hooper had just 12 PPR points combined. He has a brutal matchup in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but keep an eye on his performance. You can add him now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.7 Everett had his best game of the season in Week 5 at Washington with four catches for 90 yards on four targets, and we'll see if more targets start coming his way. It's going to be hard for him to produce at a high level on a consistent basis because of all the weapons for the Rams, including Tyler Higbee. But remember last year, before Higbee took off in the final five games of the season after Everett got hurt, he was the top tight end for Jared Goff. Everett is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Cameron Brate TE TB Tampa Bay • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 47 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.5 In the first game without O.J. Howard (Achilles) in Week 5 at Chicago, Brate had season highs in targets (six), catches (five) and yards (44). Rob Gronkowski remains the lead tight end for Tom Brady, but Brate could be someone to look at in deeper leagues heading into Week 6 against Green Bay. Brate is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Dolphins (6%) vs. NYJ

Packers (30%) at TB

Giants (7%) vs. WAS

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS