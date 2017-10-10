Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Jerick McKinnon replaces Latavius Murray as the man in Minnesota

More Week 6: Trade Values – Streaming Options

Let's go back to last week's waiver wire column before we look ahead to this week. After Monday night, the two are joined together thanks to the Minnesota Vikings backfield.

Last week was fascinating and frustrating when it came to running backs on the waiver wire, and you can read what I wrote here about the various choices to pick up. There were several quality options available, and I was torn on the No. 1 priority to add between Latavius Murray and Aaron Jones .

As I wrote, Jones was my favorite running back if we knew Ty Montgomery was going to be out with a rib injury, but Murray had the most long-term appeal with Dalvin Cook out for the season. We also had Jerick McKinnon leaving in Week 4 against Detroit with an ankle injury, which appeared to work in Murray's favor.

Fast forward to Week 5, and not only was McKinnon healthy, he was the best Minnesota Golden Gophers running back against Chicago by far. While I said to add McKinnon last week, I wasn't bullish enough on him, especially compared to Murray because of the ankle injury.

So here we are now. And McKinnon (35 percent owned on CBS Sports) is the No. 1 running back to add this week.

He's still going to share touches with Murray, but McKinnon dominated playing time against the Chicago Bears and had a solid night. He finished the game with 16 carries for 95 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown and six catches for 51 yards on six targets.

Murray had 12 carries for 31 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and two catches for 12 yards on two targets. According to Pro Football Focus, McKinnon played 47 snaps to 22 for Murray.

While McKinnon's touchdown came on a 58-yard run through a huge hole, he showed the explosiveness to make the play. Murray still looks like a plodder. And even if you remove that run from his line entirely, McKinnon still had 88 total yards and is the preferred option in the passing game.

We'll get into more about McKinnon below, as well as detail other running backs to add, including Elijah McGuire (49 percent), Wayne Gallman (62 percent), Matt Breida (17 percent) and Marlon Mack (22 percent). McGuire could be in for a big role this week with Matt Forte (toe) and Bilal Powell (calf) hurt for the New York Jets .

It will be another busy week on the waiver wire with four teams on a bye, including big names on Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati and Buffalo. And, unfortunately, we also have more injuries to deal with.

At receiver, we have a star to replace in Odell Beckham (broken ankle), who is out for the season. The New York Giants also lost Brandon Marshall (ankle) for the year, and Sterling Shepard (ankle) is banged up too. And Stefon Diggs (groin) was hurt Monday night, though he should be fine for Week 6 against Green Bay.

Unfortunately, there isn't a standout receiver to add off waivers, with John Brown (41 percent), Cooper Kupp (65 percent) and Marvin Jones (44 percent) the top options. No one, at least as of now, will help you replace Beckham.

The top quarterback to add for this week is Jacoby Brissett (61 percent), and the No. 1 tight end is Austin Seferian-Jenkins (56 percent). And we'll give you streaming options at DST and kicker as always.

Injuries are making it tough on our Fantasy rosters this season. But hopefully with the right waiver moves you can still make your team competitive.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Derek Carr (back), Marcus Mariota (hamstring), Matthew Stafford (leg), Andrew Luck (shoulder) and Sam Bradford (knee)



On a bye: Dak Prescott , Russell Wilson , Andy Dalton and Tyrod Taylor



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 61% Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB None of the guys listed here are must-start options in one-quarterback leagues, but they could be starters in two-quarterback formats. Brissett has at least 17 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has a favorable matchup this week at Tennessee on Monday night. The Tennessee Titans allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 23.6 points per game coming into this week, even after holding Jay Cutler to just 8 points Sunday. Brissett is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 4% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB It appears Keenum is going to start for the Vikings in Week 6 against Green Bay with Sam Bradford (knee) not 100 percent. Keenum came on for Bradford in Week 5 at Chicago and finished the game 17-of-21 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown. This week, he faces a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in Dalton and Prescott. Keenum is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars as an option in two-quarterback leagues. Also, while we're talking about Minnesota's quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could return to practice soon and might be back before the year is out. He's worth speculation on in deeper leagues. 14% Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown is a risky option because of his limited weapons, but he's in a position this week against New England where the Jets should be chasing points, which should give him the chance for a quality Fantasy outing this week. While McCown has yet to score 20 Fantasy points in a game this season, the New England Patriots have allowed every opposing quarterback to hit that total. New England allows 28.4 Fantasy points to opposing passers on the year. McCown is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars in a two-quarterback league. 18% Brian Hoyer San Francisco 49ers QB Hoyer is like McCown in that he should be chasing points this week, and he's scored at least 26 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. My fear with Hoyer is a tired team since the San Francisco 49ers are playing their third road game in a row, with the past two going to overtime. He's facing Washington this week, which is allowing just 17.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterback, but standout cornerback Josh Norman (lung) is out. Hoyer is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars in two-quarterback leagues.

Drop list

* - If you need to make a move, here is someone you can drop for this week.

Eli Manning (92 percent): You wouldn't have started him this week at Denver even if Beckham was healthy, and he also faces Seattle in Week 7 before the Giants have a bye. With Beckham and Marshall out for the season, there's no reason to hold Manning for the next three weeks. And you might not use Manning again this season, even if Shepard and Evan Engram turn out to be good with Beckham out.

(92 percent): You wouldn't have started him this week at Denver even if Beckham was healthy, and he also faces Seattle in Week 7 before the Giants have a bye. With Beckham and Marshall out for the season, there's no reason to hold Manning for the next three weeks. And you might not use Manning again this season, even if Shepard and turn out to be good with Beckham out. Andy Dalton (67 percent): The next time you'll consider using Dalton is Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts . But with the Cincinnati Bengals on a bye in Week 6, followed by a road game at Pittsburgh, it's not worth it to stash Dalton on your roster.

. But with the on a bye in Week 6, followed by a road game at Pittsburgh, it's not worth it to stash Dalton on your roster. Tyrod Taylor (55 percent): We hope Taylor isn't without Charles Clay (knee) for too long because this receiving corps is already dismal. But with the potential of Clay joining Jordan Matthews (thumb) on the sidelines for at least a month, and with Taylor on a bye, there's no reason to stash him this week. Hopefully the Buffalo Bills get healthy soon because they face Tampa Bay, Oakland, the Jets and New Orleans in their next four games, including three at home, with just a road trip at New York in Week 9.



Running backs



Injuries of note: Bilal Powell (calf), Terrance West (calf), Ty Montgomery (ribs), Paul Perkins (ribs), Orleans Darkwa (calf), Matt Forte (toe), Rob Kelley (ankle), Wendell Smallwood (knee), DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)



On a bye: Ezekiel Elliott , Thomas Rawls , Eddie Lacy , J.D. McKissic, Joe Mixon , Giovani Bernard , Jeremy Hill and LeSean McCoy



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Aaron Jones (76 percent), Javorius Allen (66 percent), Andre Ellington (78 percent) and Rob Kelley (77 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 29% Jerick McKinnon Minnesota Vikings RB McKinnon will continue to share playing time with Murray, but he should be the better Vikings running back moving forward, especially in PPR formats. In the first game without Cook in Week 5 against the Bears, McKinnon had 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 51 yards. His touchdown run was for 58 yards, but he still had 88 total yards without that and is the preferred option on passing downs. McKinnon also played 47 snaps to 22 for Murray. He should be considered a No. 2 running back in Week 6 against Green Bay, and McKinnon is worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB dollars. 49% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB The Jets could be down Forte and Powell this week, which would put McGuire in a featured role against the Patriots. He didn't have a great game in Week 5 at Cleveland with 11 carries for 20 yards and two catches for 10 yards on three targets, but he did have 131 total yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Jacksonville, including two catches on two targets. New England has allowed a running back to score or gain 75 total yards in every game this season, and McGuire is a potential No. 2 running back this week. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 17% Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB The 49ers are going to give Breida more work moving forward, and coach Kyle Shanahan has even said he will use a hot-hand approach with Breida and Carlos Hyde . While Hyde will remain the starter, Breida played 35 snaps Sunday against the Colts compared to 33 for Hyde, per Pro Football Focus. Breida finished the overtime game with 10 carries for 49 yards and three catches for 32 yards on five targets. And with Hyde having a lengthy injury history and already dealing with a hip problem, Breida is a great lottery ticket worth stashing in all leagues. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 22% Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Mack played well against the 49ers in Week 5 with nine carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards, and coach Chuck Pagano said he needs more work moving forward, which makes sense. Frank Gore is 34 and on his last NFL legs, and Mack can provide a spark to an offense that needs it. He's only played in three games this year after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a shoulder injury, but he has at least 10 Fantasy points in two of three outings. This could easily become a timeshare in Indianapolis, and Mack can eventually have flex appeal moving forward. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 52% Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB You have to buy into Allen as the No. 1 running back in Baltimore now after he dominated touches in Week 5 at Oakland, but Collins is still the better talent. And he should eventually get more work for the Baltimore Ravens , especially with West banged up. Collins had 12 carries for 55 yards against the Oakland Raiders , but he lost out to Allen, who had 21 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, as well as four catches for 12 yards. I'm going to stash Collins wherever I have a roster spot, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 35% Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB I'm hoping Kelley is healthy this week because I love the matchup for the Washington Redskins against the 49ers. And if Kelley is out, then I'll gamble on Perine as a potential flex option at home. Perine has been terrible so far this year with 46 carries for 143 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and two catches for 6 yards, but this could be his breakout week. The 49ers are playing their third road game in a row, and the last two games have gone to overtime. This should be a tired defense, and Perine could score his first NFL touchdown if Kelley is out. Now, if Kelley plays, I'd fade Perine, and I also like Chris Thompson better regardless of Kelley's status. But Perine enters the week as a streamer and is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 62% Wayne Gallman New York Giants RB Gallman could end up as the best player for the Giants moving forward if Perkins and Darkwa remain out, considering all the injuries to their receivers. You're not going to start him in Week 6 at Denver, but he could have long-term appeal if the Giants commit to him as their featured running back. He actually played well against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 with 11 carries for 57 yards and five catches for 25 yards on five targets, and he could be more involved in the passing game moving forward. The same goes for Shane Vereen , who is also worth adding in PPR leagues. Gallman is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars in all leagues, and Vereen is worth 1 percent. 43% Adrian Peterson New Orleans Saints RB I guess he's worth adding as he's been traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Arizona Cardinals , but is this situation any better? The offensive line in Arizona Wildcats is bad, and Ellington will continue to work on passing downs. Peterson should be an upgrade over Chris Johnson for the Cardinals, but eventually (we hope) David Johnson (wrist) will return. I'd only spend 1 percent of my FAAB dollars on a flier for Peterson. 24% Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Just stash Richard now, please. He's clearly the No. 2 running back in Oakland, and if Marshawn Lynch gets hurt then Richard could be headed for a big role. Washington is out with a hamstring injury, and Richard again ran well in Week 5 against Baltimore with nine carries for 37 yards. He's a lottery ticket, and he's worth holding on your roster if you have the space. Richards is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Isaiah Crowell (95 percent): I'm only dropping him in 10-team leagues now, as this has been a frustrating season so far. He has yet to score a touchdown, he's been outplayed by Duke Johnson , and he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry with seven catches for 57 yards. He can still be held in 12-team leagues or larger with the hope things turn around, but owners in shallow leagues can move on given our five-game sample size so far.

(95 percent): I'm only dropping him in 10-team leagues now, as this has been a frustrating season so far. He has yet to score a touchdown, he's been outplayed by , and he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry with seven catches for 57 yards. He can still be held in 12-team leagues or larger with the hope things turn around, but owners in shallow leagues can move on given our five-game sample size so far. Jacquizz Rodgers (67 percent): With Doug Martin back from suspension, it's easy to move on from Rodgers now. In Week 5 against the Patriots, Rodgers was limited to just 13 snaps, while Martin played 26 and Charles Sims played 32. Sims is just a passing-downs specialist, but Martin is eventually going to dominate touches. The only hope for Rodgers moving forward is a Martin injury, so keep him if you want as a handcuff. But in most leagues, Rodgers should be on the waiver wire.

(67 percent): With back from suspension, it's easy to move on from Rodgers now. In Week 5 against the Patriots, Rodgers was limited to just 13 snaps, while Martin played 26 and played 32. Sims is just a passing-downs specialist, but Martin is eventually going to dominate touches. The only hope for Rodgers moving forward is a Martin injury, so keep him if you want as a handcuff. But in most leagues, Rodgers should be on the waiver wire. Terrance West (64 percent): We don't know how long West is going to be out, but he's now third on the depth chart for the Ravens behind Allen and Collins. And with the injury to his calf, he's not even a stash candidate. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5 at Oakland, West had 10 carries for 19 yards in his previous two games. We hope he's healthy soon, but West has minimal Fantasy value in the near future.

Wide receivers

Injuries of note: Julio Jones (hip), Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), Willie Snead (hamstring), Odell Beckham (broken ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle), Stefon Diggs (groin), Jordy Nelson (hamstring), DeVante Parker (ankle), DeSean Jackson (forearm), Dwayne Harris (foot), Mike Williams (back), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (thumb), Kenny Britt (knee), Chris Conley (Achilles), Josh Doctson (shoulder) and Corey Davis (hamstring)



On a bye: Dez Bryant , Cole Beasley , Terrance Williams , A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell , Doug Baldwin , Paul Richardson , Tyler Lockett and Zay Jones



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Will Fuller (75 percent), Sterling Shepard (80 percent), Danny Amendola (73 percent), Willie Snead (82 percent) and Tyrell Williams (73 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 41% John Brown Arizona Cardinals WR I hope Brown is healthy moving forward because he could be a difference maker for the Cardinals and Fantasy owners for the rest of the year. He's played the past two games after missing the previous two outings with a quad injury, and he has 14 targets over that span against the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles . He only has five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in those two games, but Brown was the second-most targeted receiver against Philadelphia behind Larry Fitzgerald in that game. We know Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson will continue to be a factor, but I would add John Brown where he's available to see if this recent involvement continues – and leads to more production. Brown is worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 65% Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR Kupp nearly came up with a game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, but he couldn't come down with the catch in the end zone. But despite that failure, it's clear Jared Goff loves throwing to Kupp, who has at least six targets in four of five games. He's scored at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in two of them, and he should continue to be involved, which is something that hasn't happened so far for Sammy Watkins . Kupp has a tough matchup in Week 6 at Jacksonville, but he has plenty of long-term appeal in all leagues. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 44% Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR Jones gets the chance to have a big game this week at New Orleans, and this should be a game where the Detroit Lions are chasing points on the road. We expect Stafford to play this week, but his status is clearly important for Detroit's passing game. And while the Saints defense has done well in their past two games against Carolina and Miami, this game should be a high-scoring affair. Jones is a great one-week streamer as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 40% Kendall Wright Chicago Bears WR Wright should benefit from the quarterback change from Mike Glennon to Mitchell Trubisky , and he had five targets on Monday night against the Vikings with four catches for 46 yards. Wright has the potential to be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues, and Trubisky should continue to lean on him moving forward. Wright is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars in standard leagues and up to 5 percent in PPR. 47% Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR Wallace only had three targets in Week 5 at Oakland, but he made the most of them with three catches for 133 yards. This is now two good games in a row for Wallace, who also had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Wallace isn't a must-start receiver by any stretch in Week 6 against Chicago, but he's worth a flier if the past two games are a sign of things to come. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 26% Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR Maybe the Eagles should feature Agholor a little more moving forward. He has two games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored at least 14 Fantasy points in a standard league in both. It's hard to trust Agholor in most leagues as a starter since he has 13 Fantasy points combined in his other three games, but you know the Eagles are going to throw a lot on a weekly basis, which gives Agholor a chance to be useful in deeper leagues. He's worth at least 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Ricardo Louis Cleveland Browns WR Louis has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Cleveland Browns , and he's worth a look in deep PPR leagues. In his past two games, Louis has 17 targets for 10 catches and 135 yards. He's still searching for his first touchdown, but Louis could be a potential starter in PPR leagues given his recent involvement. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 30% Taylor Gabriel Atlanta Falcons WR Gabriel is only worth a look here if Sanu is out as expected, but his value could rise if Jones sits also. We expect Jones to play, but Gabriel would still be worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues with Sanu out. Gabriel has 11 targets in his past two games, but Sanu has averaged seven targets a game in the three games he was able to finish. More opportunities is key for Gabriel, so keep that in mind when checking the injury report for Atlanta's receiving corps. Gabriel is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 52% Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR Kearse had four targets in Week 5 at Cleveland, and he finished with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. He's the No. 1 receiver for the Jets, and they should be chasing points this week against the Patriots, which makes him a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. Already this season, eight receivers have either 75 receiving yards or a touchdown against New England in five games. Kearse is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 12% Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR I'd have Doctson higher on this list if he was 100 percent healthy, and I expect the Redskins passing game to play well this week against San Francisco, which should help Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder . Doctson only has three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown this season on six targets, but you can see he's a playmaker when healthy. Even if you don't add Doctson to play him this week he's worth stashing because big production could be headed his way toward the end of the year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 10% JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers WR Smith-Schuster didn't have a big game in Week 5 against Jacksonville, but it's clear Ben Roethlisberger likes the rookie from USC. Playing in the slot, Smith-Schuster has 10 targets in his past two games for seven catches, 105 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars . You might not want to start Smith-Schuster in Week 6 at the Kansas City Chiefs , but he's a definite stash candidate. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 3% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin is worth a look in deeper leagues coming off a solid game in Week 5 when he had five catches for 116 yards on 11 targets, and he now has at least 60 receiving yards in two of his past three games. The 49ers need help in the passing game, and Goodwin is clearly the No. 2 receiver opposite Pierre Garcon . Goodwin is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Roger Lewis New York Giants WR No Beckham and Marshall for the rest of the season, and Shepard could miss multiple weeks. Lewis should now be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants. Let that sink in for a second. He has eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he faces the Denver Broncos and Seahawks in the next two games. I don't want to trust Lewis, but owners in deeper leagues might need a flier in a desperate situation. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Donte Moncrief (70 percent): I would say stash Moncrief if Luck was scheduled to return soon, but we don't know when that is going to happen. It definitely won't happen in Week 6. With that in mind, Moncrief is hard to trust, and he had only three catches for 32 yards on three targets in Week 5 against the 49ers. By comparison, Kamar Aiken had seven targets, and everyone is trailing T.Y. Hilton for the Colts in terms of production in that receiving corps. You can pick up Moncrief again when Luck is cleared to return.

(70 percent): I would say stash Moncrief if Luck was scheduled to return soon, but we don't know when that is going to happen. It definitely won't happen in Week 6. With that in mind, Moncrief is hard to trust, and he had only three catches for 32 yards on three targets in Week 5 against the 49ers. By comparison, had seven targets, and everyone is trailing T.Y. Hilton for the Colts in terms of production in that receiving corps. You can pick up Moncrief again when Luck is cleared to return. Mohamed Sanu (61 percent): Sanu has been solid so far this year with at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in two of the three games he's been able to finish. But we don't know how long his hamstring injury will linger, and he's not expected to play in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins . If he's out longer, it will be a waste of a roster space to carry him.

. If he's out longer, it will be a waste of a roster space to carry him. Ted Ginn (61 percent): With Snead coming back, Ginn could continue to post minimal production, and he only has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league for the year, which was Week 3 at Carolina. In his other three games, Ginn has combined for nine Fantasy points and no touchdowns. He's not worth stashing even with a potential good matchup at home against the Lions.

Tight ends

Injuries of note: Charles Clay (knee), Travis Kelce (concussion), Rob Gronkowski (thigh), Tyler Eifert (back) and Jack Doyle (concussion)



On a bye: Jimmy Graham , Jason Witten , Tyler Kroft and Charles Clay



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Evan Engram (79 percent), Cameron Brate (78 percent) and Hunter Henry (69 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 55% Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE We told you to add Seferian-Jenkins last week in advance of his matchup with the Browns, and he delivered a quality outing with six catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The targets and catches were a season high, and this was his first touchdown of the year. He's worth trusting again this week against the Patriots, who have allowed a tight end to score in four of five games this year. Seferian-Jenkins is worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 9% Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE Griffin has missed out on the fun the past two weeks while Deshaun Watson has passed for nine touchdowns against Tennessee and Kansas City, but that should change this week. Griffin, who only has four catches for 35 yards on nine targets in his past two outings, gets to face the Browns. Only the Giants allow more Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Cleveland has already allowed four tight ends to score at least eight Fantasy points this season. Griffin is a great one-week streamer since the Houston Texans have a bye in Week 7. Griffin is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle is starting to get more involved over the past two weeks, and he has 12 targets for nine catches, 118 yards and one touchdown over that span. This is a receiving corps that needs help behind Pierre Garcon and Goodwin, and Hoyer will continue to throw. Kittle faces a Redskins defense that has allowed four tight ends to score at least nine Fantasy points on the season, with one in every game, so Kittle is a great streaming option this week. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 16% Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE It was fluky how Miller got his first touchdown of the season Monday night when a tipped pass from Trubisky that should have been an interception landed in Miller's lap in the end zone against the Vikings. But the nice thing about Trubisky's first start was he targeted Miller seven times, and he finished with his best Fantasy outing of nine points. We hope this is the start of something good with the rookie quarterback, and Miller is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 6 at Baltimore. Miller is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 8% Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Dickson seems to be a big reason for Cam Newton turning things around, and maybe he's a decent replacement for Greg Olsen (foot) after all. In the past two games against New England and Detroit, Dickson has eight catches for 237 yards on nine targets. He had a career game against the Lions with five catches for 175 yards on five targets. Now, he's not a must-start option in Week 6 against the Eagles, but it's clear Dickson is involved enough to be used as a low-end starting option moving forward in deeper leagues until Olsen is back. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE Higbee has 14 targets in the past two games, and he's starting to get involved at a level where he can be considered a streaming option, especially in deeper leagues. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but he has seven catches for 145 yards against Dallas and Seattle in the past two weeks. He faces a Jaguars defense in Week 6 that has allowed the 10th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 9% David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE He's still too touchdown dependent, but he does have three scores in his past four games. He also set a new season high for receiving yards with 48 in Week 5 against the Jets, and hopefully he'll start getting more targets soon since he's been at four or less each week. He faces Houston Cougars this week, and the Texans have only allowed one touchdown to tight ends. But Njoku is still worth stashing if you can carry two tight ends in deeper leagues because I'm expecting a strong finish from the rookie tight end. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars, and he should benefit if Kevin Hogan takes over as the starting quarterback for the Browns. 1% A.J. Derby Denver Broncos TE Derby is totally just a one-week flier, but it could be worth it given the matchup. He faces the Giants in Week 6, and they have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends with six, as well as six tight ends scoring double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He's the leader in targets among tight ends in Denver with 13, but he only has one game with quality production, which was Week 4 against Oakland with four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully he can build off that against the Giants. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 0% Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE With Charles out, O'Leary should be the No. 1 tight end for the Bills for the foreseeable future, and he played well in Week 5 at Cincinnati after Clay got hurt with five catches for 54 yards on six targets. The Bills have a bye this week, otherwise O'Leary would higher on this list, but he's worth stashing now in deeper leagues. O'Leary is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Charles Clay (89 percent): Clay has been awesome, so this knee injury is tough. He's expected to be out multiple weeks, and it's not worth stashing him unless you have a deep bench. The Bills also have a bye in Week 6, and you might be able to get Clay back after this week if you want to gamble on dropping him now. That's what I would do.

Eric Ebron (62 percent): Ebron had one good game in Week 2 at the Giants when he had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Take away that game, and Ebron has seven catches for 51 yards on 18 targets for the season. It's just hard to justify sticking with Ebron now, and he should not be owned in the majority of leagues.

(62 percent): Ebron had one good game in Week 2 at the Giants when he had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Take away that game, and Ebron has seven catches for 51 yards on 18 targets for the season. It's just hard to justify sticking with Ebron now, and he should not be owned in the majority of leagues. Tyler Eifert (50 percent): We don't know when Eifert will return after he's been out now for the past three games with a back injury, and he's not worth stashing through Cincinnati's bye week. I've been saying it for the past few weeks that Eifert is a drop candidate, and it's uncertain he will be ready to go in Week 7 at Pittsburgh.

DST streamers

Atlanta Falcons (20 percent) vs. MIA

(20 percent) vs. MIA Patriots (53 percent) at NYJ

Redskins (9 percent) vs. SF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33 percent) at ARI

(33 percent) at ARI Los Angeles Rams (49 percent) at JAC

K streamers