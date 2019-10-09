Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Replacement options with Saquon Barkley out, David Johnson in doubt

The waiver wire for Week 6 doesn't have many exciting names, but we all might be chasing one running back as an injury replacement. And it could be a league winner for this scoring period.

David Johnson is dealing with a back injury coming out of Arizona's Week 5 victory against Cincinnati. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson will be monitored during the week, and he might not play against the Falcons in Week 6.

That could make Chase Edmonds a potential starter in all formats, and he's owned in just 8 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. Edmonds just had eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 18 yards on four targets, in Arizona's 26-23 victory against the Bengals in Week 5.

If Johnson is out, Edmonds would have the chance at the 18 touches per game that Johnson has averaged this season, and Johnson has scored at least 17 PPR points in four of five outings. The Falcons have also allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four of five games this year.

It's risky to spend a significant amount of your FAAB budget on Edmonds since Johnson hasn't been ruled out yet, but he's worth about 10 percent as a speculative add. I would consider Edmonds a top-20 Fantasy running back in Week 6 if he starts and Johnson is out.

Some other injury replacements to monitor for Week 6 (and potentially longer) include Jon Hilliman (1 percent ownership on CBS Sports), Darius Slayton (1 percent) and Byron Pringle (0 percent). Hilliman could start at running back for the Giants if Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) are out, Slayton should see a bump in targets with Sterling Shepard (concussion) likely out and Pringle could be needed for the Chiefs if Tyreek Hill (collarbone) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) can't play.

We'll have more on those guys below, as well as three tight ends to add in all leagues with Hunter Henry, Chris Herndon and Gerald Everett. Aside from the injury replacements, Henry, Herndon and Everett could be the top three players to add in Week 6.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Jacoby Brissett, Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Mitchell Trubisky

Jacoby Brissett, Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Mitchell Trubisky Injuries of note: Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), Sam Darnold (illness), Mason Rudolph (concussion)

Drew Brees (thumb), Cam Newton (foot), Nick Foles (clavicle), Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), Sam Darnold (illness), Mason Rudolph (concussion) Priority list: Gardner Minshew (32 percent ownership), Andy Dalton (53 percent), Teddy Bridgewater (21 percent), Kirk Cousins (54 percent), Sam Darnold (24 percent), Devlin Hodges (0 percent), Josh Rosen (5 percent)

Gardner Minshew (32 percent ownership), Andy Dalton (53 percent), Teddy Bridgewater (21 percent), Kirk Cousins (54 percent), Sam Darnold (24 percent), Devlin Hodges (0 percent), Josh Rosen (5 percent) Check to see if available: Jimmy Garoppolo (80 percent), Matthew Stafford (74 percent). I would take Garoppolo and Stafford behind only Minshew for this week if all are available.

Jimmy Garoppolo (80 percent), Matthew Stafford (74 percent). I would take Garoppolo and Stafford behind only Minshew for this week if all are available. Drop candidates: Baker Mayfield (92 percent), Jacoby Brissett (89 percent), Daniel Jones (82 percent), Josh Allen (69 percent). Mayfield is a bust, and there's no reason to hold onto him right now. It's also not worth stashing Brissett and Allen on their bye, and Jones still has plenty to prove during his rookie campaign.

Week 6 Priority List Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 11th OWNED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 124 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.6 Minshew continues to impress in Fantasy and reality, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of the five games that he's appeared in. He just had his best outing in arguably his toughest matchup at Carolina in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points. He has another tough test in Week 6 against the Saints, although New Orleans has allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points this year. I like Minshew as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 6, and he plays the Bengals and Jets after this matchup. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 17th OWNED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 1412 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.6 Dalton's Fantasy production in Week 5 against Arizona was about what I expected. I thought he would do well with a limited ceiling, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That's now three games with at least 22 Fantasy points in five outings, and he has just one game with fewer than 18 points on the season. I can see him in that range again in Week 6 at Baltimore. In his past three games against the Ravens, Dalton has 698 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each outing. Dalton is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB as someone to use in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 18th OWNED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 674 RUYDS 3 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 16.0 The hope for Allen this week against Tampa Bay in London would be that he does what each of the past three quarterbacks did against the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones, Jared Goff and Bridgewater each scored at least 24 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Allen gets in that range. We have only seen Allen have one game over 13 Fantasy points, which was Week 3 in his first start at Arizona. Since then, he's combined for 16 Fantasy points against Houston and Jacksonville. But this matchup is easier given what the Buccaneers defense has looked like the past three games, so hopefully Allen takes advantage of this defense. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 21st OWNED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 849 RUYDS 32 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.3 Bridgewater just had a stellar performance in Week 5 against Tampa Bay with 34 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 20 points in two of three starts for the injured Brees. He has a tough matchup in Week 6 at Jacksonville, but Bridgewater could be an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week, especially if Jalen Ramsey (back) remains out for the Jaguars. The window to use Bridgewater could be closing fast since Brees is nearing a return, but he's proving to be serviceable if needed in deeper formats. Bridgewater is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 20th OWNED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 1041 RUYDS 40 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Cousins just had his best game of the season in Week 5 at the Giants with 24 Fantasy points, and he quieted some of the noise about his ability to be a serviceable Fantasy quarterback in a positive matchup. He has another positive matchup this week against the Eagles at home, and Philadelphia has allowed three of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Cousins isn't likely to have a huge volume of pass attempts -- he's averaging just 23.2 attempts per game -- which lowers his upside, but he's a good option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Cousins is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR OWNED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 175 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 We're hopeful that Darnold can return for Week 6 against Dallas from his bout with mono that has kept him sidelined since Week 1. I wouldn't want to use him against the Cowboys or in Week 7 against New England, but he could be a quality Fantasy option down the stretch when healthy. He's someone to stash in deeper formats, especially two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Darnold is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Devlin Hodges QB PIT Pittsburgh • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats PAYDS 68 RUYDS 20 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 4 Hodges is expected to start in Week 6 at the Chargers with Rudolph hurt, and he could be an option for you in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He came on in relief of Rudolph in Week 5 against Baltimore and was 7-of-9 passing for 68 yards, as well as two carries for 20 yards. We don't know how long Rudolph is out, and the Steelers have a bye in Week 7. But Hodges could be a decent short-term option in deeper leagues for Week 6. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Josh Rosen QB MIA Miami • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR OWNED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 482 RUYDS 13 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 4.8 Rosen gets to face Washington coming off a bye. If there was ever a week to trust him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, this is it. Washington has allowed four of five quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points this season. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Waiver Wire Running backs

On a bye: Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Frank Gore, Devin Singletary

Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Frank Gore, Devin Singletary Injuries of note: David Johnson (back), Wayne Gallman (concussion), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Darren Sproles (quad), Jamaal Williams (head), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Derrius Guice (knee)

David Johnson (back), Wayne Gallman (concussion), Jaylen Samuels (knee), Darren Sproles (quad), Jamaal Williams (head), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Devin Singletary (hamstring), Derrius Guice (knee) Priority list: Chase Edmonds (8 percent ownership), Jon Hilliman (1 percent), Ito Smith (30 percent), Jamaal Williams (32 percent), Reggie Bonnafon (2 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Tony Pollard (52 percent), Gus Edwards (10 percent)

Chase Edmonds (8 percent ownership), Jon Hilliman (1 percent), Ito Smith (30 percent), Jamaal Williams (32 percent), Reggie Bonnafon (2 percent), Alexander Mattison (55 percent), Tony Pollard (52 percent), Gus Edwards (10 percent) Check to see if available: Royce Freeman (74 percent), Adrian Peterson (70 percent). Freeman should be owned in all leagues, and he could be awesome if anything happens to Phillip Lindsay due to an injury. Peterson is a borderline starter in Week 6 against Miami.

Royce Freeman (74 percent), Adrian Peterson (70 percent). Freeman should be owned in all leagues, and he could be awesome if anything happens to Phillip Lindsay due to an injury. Peterson is a borderline starter in Week 6 against Miami. Drop candidates: Devin Singletary (91 percent), Tarik Cohen (88 percent), Chris Thompson (84 percent), Darrel Williams (79 percent), Duke Johnson (78 percent). Singletary is worth dropping in all 10-team leagues and even 12-team formats if you need to make a move while he's on a bye. Cohen, Thompson and Johnson have minimal value in non-PPR leagues. And Williams is now the odd-man out with Damien Williams healthy.

Week 6 Priority List Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 40th OWNED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 You'll want to keep an eye on any news for David Johnson and his back, but if he's out then Edmonds can be a starter in Week 6 against the Falcons. As stated above, the matchup is good, and Edmonds would be looking at a decent workload as the starter for the Cardinals. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Jon Hilliman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 29th OWNED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Hilliman will be the starter for the Giants in Week 6 against the Patriots with Barkley and Gallman ruled out. It's a brutal matchup against the Patriots, so Hilliman is a flex option at best. He also would share touches with Elijhaa Penny (0 percent), who is worth a look in deeper leagues, but Hilliman would get the bulk of the touches. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 39th OWNED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Smith continues to split time with Devonta Freeman, and Smith could have the chance for a big role if Freeman were to miss any time due to injury. He played 47 percent of the snaps in Week 5 at Houston (Freeman was at 54 percent), and Smith had a season-high 11 total touches, including six catches for 45 yards on six targets. I doubt he will overtake Freeman as the lead rusher barring an injury, but Smith is a great stash candidate in all leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR OWNED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 8 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Williams was out in Week 5 at Dallas with a concussion, and it's not clear when he'll return. Aaron Jones was a star with Williams sidelined against the Cowboys with 182 total yards and four touchdowns, so it's unclear what role Williams will have when healthy. Still, prior to going down in Week 4 against Philadelphia, Williams was playing more than Jones, and we'll see what Packers coach Matt LaFleur will do with his backfield when everyone is eligible to play. It's worth stashing Williams to find out. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Reggie Bonnafon RB CAR Carolina • #39

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB CAR -2 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR OWNED 1% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.8 Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 45th OWNED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 189 REC 1 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK NR OWNED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 168 REC 4 REYDS 28 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 41st OWNED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 165 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 There are four potential lottery ticket running backs I want to stash if I have an open roster spot, including Bonnafon, Mattison, Pollard and Edwards. All would likely be Fantasy starters in the majority of leagues if the starter in front of them got hurt. We saw Bonnafon step in for Christian McCaffrey in Week 5 against Jacksonville when McCaffrey was dealing with cramps, and Bonnafon had five carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Mattison already has three games with at least seven carries as the backup to Dalvin Cook, and Mattison is averaging more than 4.8 yards per carry in each outing. Pollard showed in the preseason when Ezekiel Elliott was holding out that he could be a star with an increased workload. And Edwards has three games with at least six carries as the backup to Mark Ingram, and Edwards is averaging more than 4.7 yards per carry in two of those outings. Each one is worth a minimal investment of your FAAB, and each one could pay big dividends down the road.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: John Brown, Cole Beasley, Allen Robinson, T.Y. Hilton, Tyrell Williams

John Brown, Cole Beasley, Allen Robinson, T.Y. Hilton, Tyrell Williams Injuries of note: Brandin Cooks (concussion), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), James Washington (shoulder), Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Kenny Stills (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (groin), A.J. Green (ankle), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Albert Wilson (hip/calf)

Brandin Cooks (concussion), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), James Washington (shoulder), Davante Adams (toe), Christian Kirk (ankle), Kenny Stills (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (groin), A.J. Green (ankle), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Albert Wilson (hip/calf) Priority list: Mohamed Sanu (65 percent ownership), Dede Westbrook (63 percent), Auden Tate (53 percent), Byron Pringle (0 percent), KeeSean Johnson (5 percent), Geronimo Allison (55 percent), Preston Williams (9 percent), DeVante Parker (10 percent), Darius Slayton (1 percent), Keke Coutee (10 percent), Jamison Crowder (50 percent), Robby Anderson (57 percent), Diontae Johnson (42 percent), Zay Jones (8 percent), Duke Williams (0 percent)

Mohamed Sanu (65 percent ownership), Dede Westbrook (63 percent), Auden Tate (53 percent), Byron Pringle (0 percent), KeeSean Johnson (5 percent), Geronimo Allison (55 percent), Preston Williams (9 percent), DeVante Parker (10 percent), Darius Slayton (1 percent), Keke Coutee (10 percent), Jamison Crowder (50 percent), Robby Anderson (57 percent), Diontae Johnson (42 percent), Zay Jones (8 percent), Duke Williams (0 percent) Check to see if available: Michael Gallup (75 percent), D.K. Metcalf (71 percent), Mecole Hardman (71 percent). Gallup would be the No. 1 receiver and likely No. 1 player to add if he's available. Metcalf would be the No. 4 receiver to add behind Sanu, Westbrook and Tate. And I would take Hardman after Pringle if we find out Hill and Watkins are out for the Chiefs.

Michael Gallup (75 percent), D.K. Metcalf (71 percent), Mecole Hardman (71 percent). Gallup would be the No. 1 receiver and likely No. 1 player to add if he's available. Metcalf would be the No. 4 receiver to add behind Sanu, Westbrook and Tate. And I would take Hardman after Pringle if we find out Hill and Watkins are out for the Chiefs. Drop candidates: Curtis Samuel (74 percent), Phillip Dorsett (67 percent), Nelson Agholor (56 percent), Antonio Brown (53 percent). I'm still hopeful Samuel can be productive this season, but he's someone you can cut in 10-team leagues. Dorsett is hurt and not someone you need to stash, especially in 10-team leagues. Agholor is only trustworthy when he's the featured option in Philadelphia's receiving corps. And I have no idea why Brown is still owned in so many leagues.

Week 6 Priority List Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 31st OWNED 65% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 We've been talking about Sanu for the past several weeks, and all he does is continue to produce. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including 15 PPR points in Week 5 at Houston when he scored his first touchdown of the year. It's a crowded offense for the Falcons, but Sanu is averaging 7.2 targets per game. He has a great matchup in Week 6 at Arizona, and Sanu should be considered a quality No. 3 PPR receiver this week -- and moving forward. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 38th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Westbrook has been overshadowed by D.J. Chark, but he's quietly been productive of late, which is something to keep an eye on in PPR leagues. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in his past two outings against Denver and Carolina with 17 targets, 12 catches and 148 yards over that span. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but Westbrook is still someone to start as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues, including in Week 6 against the Saints. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 37th OWNED 52% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Tate didn't improve as much as I expected in the first game without John Ross (shoulder) in Week 5 against Arizona, but he was still productive, scoring the first touchdown of his career. He had three catches for 26 yards on six targets with it, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row. He's locked into a prominent role until Green returns opposite Tyler Boyd, and Tate should be viewed as a solid No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Byron Pringle WR KC Kansas City • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -5.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 36th OWNED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Pringle could either be a potential Fantasy star this week if Hill and Watkins are out, or he could not play in Week 6 against Houston if everyone is healthy. It's a risk to invest in him, but there could be a significant reward if he's a key contributor in Kansas City's offense. We saw that in Week 5 against Indianapolis when Pringle came on for Watkins and had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. That could be a sign of things to come. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. KeeSean Johnson WR ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 48th OWNED 5% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 26 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 We'll see if Kirk will return for Week 6 against Atlanta, but if he's out again then Johnson will have a prominent role opposite Larry Fitzgerald. In the first game without Kirk against the Bengals in Week 5, Johnson was second behind Fitzgerald in targets with seven. He managed just three catches for 22 yards, but this is a tremendous matchup against the Falcons. Johnson can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 6 and is worth 5 percent of your FAAB. Geronimo Allison WR GB Green Bay • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 45th OWNED 55% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 104 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.8 It would be great if Adams is back in Week 6 against Detroit, but if he's out again then Allison is still worth investing in as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. He struggled in Week 5 at Dallas with just two catches for 28 yards on six targets, but he has an easier matchup in Week 6 against Detroit. Allison should again be involved as one of the top options for Aaron Rodgers, along with Aaron Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham. Allison is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 42nd OWNED 9% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Washington is among the league leaders in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which puts Williams and Parker in play this week as No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues. Williams has 25 targets in his past three games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of four games. Parker is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers with 17 PPR points, and he has at least six targets in three of four games. Also keep an eye on Albert Wilson (5 percent owned) if he's able to play this week after being out for the past three games. All of the Dolphins receivers are worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -16.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 157 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Shepard is expected to be out for Week 6, and we're not sure when he'll return from his latest concussion, which is his second one this season. Golden Tate (82 percent owned) would benefit the most with Shepard out, but so would Slayton, who has at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's not someone to start in Week 6 at New England, but the Giants' schedule lightens up after that with matchups against Arizona and at Detroit. If Shepard is out for those games, Slayton's value would be on the rise. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 46th OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 174 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 47th OWNED 57% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 Now is the time to get Crowder and Anderson at a cheap cost, and hopefully things turn around for them with Sam Darnold coming back. Since Darnold has been out with mono, Crowder has combined for 15 PPR points in the past three games. Anderson has scored 18 PPR points over that span, but both should improve with better quarterback play. I'd take Crowder over Anderson, who could struggle with Demaryius Thomas taking away some production, but both are worth 1 percent of your FAAB. The schedule is rough for the Jets over the next two weeks against Dallas and New England, but then things should improve, especially if Darnold stays healthy. Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR OWNED 10% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 I'm expecting a shootout in Kansas City with the Chiefs and Texans in Week 6, and Coutee would benefit if Stills remains out. In Week 5 against Atlanta without Stills, Coutee had season highs in catches (four) and yards (72), while matching his high in targets (four). He's only an option in deeper leagues, but he's a sleeper for Week 6. Coutee is worth 1 percent of your FAAB if Stills is still out. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR OWNED 42% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 198 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 I like the way Diontae Johnson has played over the past three games, and I have no problem stashing him. But I wouldn't make him a priority for Week 6, which is why he's lower on the list. We don't know how Johnson will perform with Devlin Hodges starting for the injured Mason Rudolph (concussion) in Week 6 at the Chargers, and then Pittsburgh has a bye in Week 7. So stash Johnson if you have an open roster spot, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. Zay Jones WR OAK Oakland

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR OWNED 8% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 18 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 Duke Williams WR BUF Buffalo • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Jones and Williams are now tied together after Jones was traded to Oakland on Monday from Buffalo. Williams is now the No. 3 receiver in Buffalo behind John Brown and Cole Beasley, and he had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on four targets in his NFL debut in Week 5 at Tennessee. He's worth a look in deeper leagues. The same goes for Jones, who could emerge as the No. 2 receiver in Oakland behind Tyrell Williams. Jones has struggled this season with a combined 12 PPR points in five games, but he played well last year (at least 17 PPR points in four of his final seven games) and could benefit with a bigger role. Both receivers are worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE TIGHT ENDS

On a bye: Darren Waller, Dawson Knox, Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Trey Burton

Darren Waller, Dawson Knox, Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Trey Burton Injuries of note: Evan Engram (knee), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Hunter Henry (knee), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vernon Davis (concussion), James O'Shaughnessy (knee)

Evan Engram (knee), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Hunter Henry (knee), Jordan Reed (concussion), Vernon Davis (concussion), James O'Shaughnessy (knee) Priority list: Hunter Henry (49 percent ownership), Chris Herndon (34 percent), Gerald Everett (3 percent)

Hunter Henry (49 percent ownership), Chris Herndon (34 percent), Gerald Everett (3 percent) Check to see if available: Jimmy Graham (73 percent). Graham would be the No. 4 tight end to add from this group if you don't need to start him. If you need to start them then he's first on the list.

Jimmy Graham (73 percent). Graham would be the No. 4 tight end to add from this group if you don't need to start him. If you need to start them then he's first on the list. Drop candidates: Eric Ebron (83 percent), O.J. Howard (83 percent), Jason Witten (58 percent), Vance McDonald (55 percent). Ebron is not worth holding onto during his bye, and Howard has been a bust this year. Witten has struggled of late, and McDonald isn't worth stashing now with Hodges starting and a bye for the Steelers in Week 7.

Herndon is eligible to play in Week 6 against Dallas now that his four-game suspension is over, but Jets coach Adam Gase said he wants to see Herndon in practice first before making him active. I've been talking about Herndon as a stash candidate for weeks, and he should be added in all leagues. Like Henry, he could be a difference maker for all Fantasy managers down the stretch. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Week 6 Priority List Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR OWNED 49% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Henry could return for Week 6, which would be a surprise. But if he's close to playing then he's the No. 1 tight end to add for this week if you are just looking to stash someone. He's been out since Week 1 with a knee injury, but he could be a standout Fantasy tight end when healthy, ahead of Herndon and Everett. I'm picking up Henry in every league where available, and he could be a huge difference maker down the stretch. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 9th OWNED 4% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Everett is my favorite tight end for Week 6 of this trio, but it's contingent on Brandin Cooks (concussion) being out. If Cooks plays, the ceiling is lower for Everett against the 49ers this week. But it's hard to ignore his production in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Seattle when Everett had 16 targets for 12 catches, 180 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points over that span. The only concern I have with Everett in regards to that production is Jared Goff threw 117 passes in those two games, so everyone saw a spike in targets. Still, it's worth investing in Everett if this is a sign of things to come, especially if Cooks is out. Everett is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Priority list: Zane Gonzalez (30%), Josh Lambo (57%), Chase McLaughlin (6%), Mike Nugent (53%)

WAIVER WIRE DST

Priority list: Cowboys (65%) at NYJ, Seahawks (61%) at CLE, Packers (51%) vs. DET, Steelers (53%) at LAC, 49ers (44%) at LAR, Dolphins (1%) vs. WAS, Redskins (15%) at MIA

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 6? And which shocking wide receiver could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 6, all from the Fantasy expert named one of the most accurate in the nation.