There were several players mentioned in last week's waiver wire column who played a big part in a lot of victories in Week 5. Sam Darnold was a top-three quarterback. Rico Dowdle was the No. 2 running back. And Theo Johnson and Darren Waller were both top-five tight ends.

Now, let's see if there are any plug-and-play options off the waiver wire to help in Week 6.

There are only two teams on a bye in Week 6 with Minnesota and Houston, but we still have several injuries to monitor, notably for Omarion Hampton (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve. With Hampton out, it will likely be a tandem of Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, which could be messy, but we'll address that below.

Kenneth Gainwell will be the top running back to add this week, but keep an eye on if Michael Carter is still available. And we'll have other running backs to add as well, including Kendre Miller, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Tyjae Spears.

At wide receiver, the top player to add this week is Kendrick Bourne, especially if Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (knee) remain out in San Francisco. Other receivers to add include Tre Tucker, Rashid Shaheed and Jalen Coker (quadriceps), who will hopefully make his 2025 debut in Week 6.

Darnold is the No. 1 quarterback to add for Week 6, but don't forget about Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, who could get another start in place of Brock Purdy (toe). And the top tight ends to add this week include Mason Taylor, A.J. Barner, Theo Johnson and Jake Tonges, who are all coming off strong performances in Week 5.

We'll also have streaming DST and kicker options for you to add as well. It's that time of year where injuries and bye weeks are wreaking havoc on your roster, but the waiver wire is here to help.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: C.J. Stroud, Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Brock Purdy (toe), Joe Burrow (toe) and J.J. McCarthy (ankle).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: C.J. Stroud (70 percent rostered). Stroud is playing well going into his bye in Week 6 with back-to-back games with at least 22.4 Fantasy points. It helps that he's faced the Titans and Ravens in those two games, and his schedule post-bye isn't easy with matchups against Seattle, San Francisco and Denver out of the gate. That said, if Stroud can recapture the form from his rookie season, which he looked like the past two weeks, we could have a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues to close the year.

Drop candidates: Geno Smith (51 percent rostered). You have to wonder if the Raiders are considering benching Smith if he continues to play like he has in the past two games against Chicago and Indianapolis where he combined for 345 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues can't start him, so he's droppable in those formats. And he's a questionable starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues heading into Week 6 against Tennessee, but don't drop him there. Just stash him on your bench for now, but it's ugly for Smith, especially with Brock Bowers (knee) hurt.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SEA -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 1246 RUYDS 38 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.9 Darnold had a breakout Fantasy game in Week 5 against Tampa Bay with 35.6 points, and he should be considered a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues heading into Week 6 at Jacksonville. Darnold had scored between 18.1 and 20.7 Fantasy points in his three games prior to facing the Buccaneers, so he was already on the cusp of a borderline starter in all leagues. He attempted a season-high 34 passes against Tampa Bay, and more volume will definitely help Fantasy managers trust him. He's worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 1008 RUYDS 28 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 19 Tagovailoa ironically had his best game of the season in the first outing without Tyreek Hill (knee) with 28.7 Fantasy points. It helped that he played Carolina, but Tagovailoa has now combined for 433 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two games against the Jets and Panthers. Things get a little tougher in Week 6 against the Chargers, Tagovailoa is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues. Even without Hill, he still has plenty of weapons in Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller and De'Von Achane. And Miami's defense will force Tagovailoa into several shootouts or comeback efforts, making him worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 10 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 23 Brock Purdy (toe) could return in Week 6 at Tampa Bay, so keep that in mind for Jones. But if Jones starts again then he's worth using as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues, and he's a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. He's now started three games for the 49ers in place of Purdy, and Jones has scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of those outings. And he has a great matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Jones should be added in all one-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. And he's worth 10-15 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 951 RUYDS 54 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Young earned a win against the Dolphins in Week 5, but he only scored 16.0 Fantasy points. This was the first game of a tremendous three-game stretch for Young against the Dolphins, Cowboys and Jets, so hopefully he'll perform better as a Fantasy quarterback in those matchups, starting with Dallas in Week 6. The Cowboys are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Young is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in that matchup. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Dillon Gabriel QB CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 209 RUYDS 5 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Gabriel held his own in his first NFL start against Minnesota in London. That's not an easy matchup, and Gabriel scored 20.1 Fantasy points with 190 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with two carries for 5 yards. He has another tough matchup at Pittsburgh in Week 6, but Gabriel should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. He could turn into a weekly starter in those formats if he continues to perform like he did against the Vikings.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones, Zavier Scott, Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.

Injuries: Omarion Hampton (ankle), Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), Chuba Hubbard (calf), Jaylen Warren (knee), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Antonio Gibson (knee), Trey Benson (knee), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rico Dowdle (83 percent rostered), Bhayshul Tuten (76 percent) and Michael Carter (67 percent). Dowdle was a monster against the Dolphins in Week 5 as the starter for the Panthers in place of Hubbard with 32.4 PPR points. We don't know if Hubbard will play in Week 6, but Dowdle will be a must-start running back if Hubbard is out against Dallas in a revenge game. ... I'll update this post for Tuten after Monday night's game against Kansas City, but I still want to roster Tuten in all leagues, even if he's just a handcuff for Travis Etienne. ... Carter did fine as the starter for the Cardinals in place of Benson with 18 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 22 yards on five targets in Week 5 against Tennessee. I doubt Emari Demercado will be a huge threat to Carter's workload in Week 6 at Indianapolis, and Carter is worth trusting as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Colts.

Drop candidates: Emari Demercado (87 percent rostered), Ollie Gordon II (64 percent) and Sean Tucker (38 percent). I like how Demercado owned up to his fumble at the goal line in Week 5 against Tennessee, but it's hard to expect him getting more work after that mistake. And he only had three carries for 81 yards in the game, along with no targets, while Carter dominated touches. ... Gordon can be rostered as the handcuff for De'Von Achane if you want, but he doesn't have much standalone value right now. In his past two games against the Jets and Panthers, Gordon has combined for nine carries for 8 yards and one target. ... Tucker is worth rostering as the handcuff for Rachaad White while Irving is out, but it's clear that White will handle the majority of touches until Irving returns. In the first game without Irving in Week 5 at Seattle, Tucker only had three carries for 3 yards and three catches for minus-4 yards on three targets.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 13 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 We don't know if Jaylen Warren (knee) will return in Week 6 against Cleveland after Pittsburgh's bye week. And, if Warren is able to play, we don't know how the Steelers will use both running backs after Gainwell was awesome in place of an injured Warren in Week 4 against Minnesota in Ireland. In that game, Gainwell had 19 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 35 yards on six targets. I'm going to lean toward Warren getting his starting job back, but Gainwell probably deserves more work moving forward. And if Warren is out again then Gainwell is a must-start running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 1 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 See: Haskins write up below. Hassan Haskins RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAC -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 Omarion Hampton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, and I would give a slight lean toward Vidal as the top running back for Los Angeles, ahead of Haskins. This is speculative as of Monday, but in Week 5 against Washington, Vidal had four carries for 18 yards and one catch for 1 yard on one target, while Haskins had five carries for 13 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target. In two drives without Hampton against the Commanders, Vidal played more snaps and ran more routes than Haskins, while both handled the same amount of carries. We will hopefully get an answer during the week on who will lead the backfield in place of Hampton, but I would add Vidal first for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB, with Haskins right behind him at 5-10 percent. The Chargers have an unbelievable matchup in Week 6 against the Dolphins, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so Vidal or Haskins could be a borderline starter in all leagues. The other running back can still be a potential flex option as well, and then we'll see what happens going forward until Hampton returns. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 165 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 For the first time all season in Week 5 against the Giants, Miller handled more carries than Alvin Kamara, and Miller played a season-high 39 percent of the snaps. He had 10 carries for 41 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target, and Miller now has 21 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in his past two outings against the Bills and Giants. Over that same span, Kamara had 23 carries for 97 yards and no touchdowns, but he did have eight catches for 30 yards on 11 targets. I'm still starting Kamara ahead of Miller, but this is a problem for the former and good news for the latter. You should be stashing Miller in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB, and he's a lottery ticket in case Kamara were to miss any time due to injury. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 68 REC 8 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 It sounds like Tracy (shoulder) is close to a return, and he's worth adding just in case he can play in Week 6 against the Eagles. Cam Skattebo has played well in place of Tracy in the past two games and will likely remain the starter, but Skattebo had a key fumble in Week 5 at New Orleans, which could help Tracy when he's healthy. He's worth stashing on your bench for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 Spears did little in his 2025 debut with four carries for 14 yards and no targets in Week 5 at Arizona. He missed the first four games of the season with an ankle injury, so he was likely shaking off the rust. Spears will continue to play behind Tony Pollard, and Spears should get more work as the season goes on. He's a good running back to stash on your bench heading into Week 6 against the Raiders for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trevor Etienne RB CAR Carolina • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 2 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 We got a slight scare from Rico Dowdle in Week 5 against Miami when he hobbled off the field due to cramps. Thankfully, that's all it was, but Etienne is now No. 2 on the depth chart for the Panthers while Chuba Hubbard (calf) is out. Dowdle was dominant against the Dolphins with 23 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 28 yards on four targets. Etienne also added four carries for 22 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 6 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Davis is worth stashing in deeper leagues as the handcuff for Breece Hall now that Braelon Allen (knee) is out. In the first game without Allen in Week 5 against Dallas, Davis had one carry for 5 yards and three catches for 28 yards on four targets. Davis has lottery-ticket upside, especially in PPR, if Hall were to miss any time, and Davis is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Emanuel Wilson RB GB Green Bay • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -14.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 3 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 Wilson is worth stashing in deeper leagues coming out of Green Bay's bye in Week 5 since he's the handcuff to Josh Jacobs. We'll see what happens with MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) when healthy, but it appears like Wilson is the No. 2 running back for the Packers moving forward. In the past two games against the Browns and Cowboys, Wilson had 14 carries for 69 yards and three catches for 37 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

Injuries: Darius Slayton (hamstring), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Jauan Jennings (ankle), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Calvin Austin III (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Mike Evans (hamstring), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), KeVontae Turpin (foot), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Alec Pierce (concussion), Christian Watson (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Wan'Dale Robinson (82 percent rostered), Cooper Kupp (78 percent), Matthew Golden (76 percent), Jauan Jennings (74 percent), Romeo Doubs (72 percent) and Calvin Ridley (72 percent). Robinson had five catches for 30 yards on seven targets in Week 5 at New Orleans, and he might be the best receiver for the Giants moving forward if Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for an extended period of time. ... Kupp just had nine targets in Week 5 against Tampa Bay and finished with six catches for 59 yards. He's still worth stashing in all PPR leagues. ... Golden went into Green Bay's bye in Week 5 with nine catches for 110 yards on 10 targets in his past two games against Cleveland and Dallas. Hopefully, he's just getting started with his production, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... Jennings isn't guaranteed to play in Week 6 at Tampa Bay after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. But when healthy, Jennings can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues and is worth stashing where available. ... Doubs should be added in all leagues after his big game in Week 4 at Dallas with six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets. The Packers face the Bengals in Week 6, which should benefit the entire receiving corps in Green Bay. ... It was good to see Ridley finally do something in Week 5 at Arizona with five catches for 131 yards on 10 targets. Hopefully, it wasn't a one-hit wonder since he scored 8.7 PPR points or less in the first four games of the season, but it's worth adding Ridley in all leagues where available heading into Week 6 at Las Vegas.

Drop candidates: Jerry Jeudy (88 percent rostered), Travis Hunter (74 percent) and Rashod Bateman (44 percent). Jeudy has struggled this season and scored 9.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, including Week 5 against Minnesota in the first start with Dillon Gabriel with two catches for 15 yards on five targets. He might surprise us in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but you can drop Jeudy in all 10-team leagues for now. ... We'll see what Hunter does Monday night against Kansas City, but he's scored 9.3 PPR points or less in all four games prior to Week 5 with no touchdowns and no games with more than 42 receiving yards. ... Bateman combined for one catch for 24 yards on five targets in his past two games against the Chiefs and Texans. He was tough to trust with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) healthy, but it's easy to move on from Bateman in all leagues while Jackson is out.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 229 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.2 We'll see what happens with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) heading into Week 6 at Tampa Bay, but Bourne should be added in all leagues in case Pearsall and/or Jennings remain out. Both missed Week 5 at the Rams, and Bourne had a breakout game with 10 catches for 142 yards on 11 targets. He should be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he tops the depth chart in Week 6 against the Buccaneers, and Bourne is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Coker (quadriceps) has missed the first five games of the season, but Dave Canales said Monday that he will return to practice Wednesday. We hope he will play in Week 5 against Miami, and then he gets the Cowboys in Week 6 and the Jets in Week 7. We could be looking at Coker as a starting option in three-receiver leagues right away, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. When healthy, Coker should be the No. 2 receiver for the Panthers behind Tetairoa McMillan, and Bryce Young is expected to lean heavily on Coker as a go-to target in the passing game. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 286 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.9 Tucker had four catches for 62 yards on six targets in Week 5 at the Colts with Brock Bowers (knee) out. Since Bowers hurt his knee in Week 1 at New England, Tucker has had three games in four outings with at least six targets. He has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Bowers is out again in Week 6 at Tennessee, and Tucker is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 288 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Shaheed finally had a big play in Week 5 against the Giants with an 87-yard touchdown catch, and he finished the game with four catches for 114 yards and the score on five targets. He's been at six targets or less in four games in a row and finished with exactly four receptions in each outing. And, prior to Week 5, his best game of the season was 52 yards in Week 2 against San Francisco. That said, Shaheed is always capable of one big play, and he should be considered a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 6 against New England. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Ryan Flournoy WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 149 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 I'm hoping that CeeDee Lamb (ankle) returns in Week 6 at Carolina, and we'll see what happens when KeVontae Turpin (foot) is healthy. But if both are out again in Week 6 then Flournoy could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues against the Panthers. In Week 5 at the Jets with Lamb and Turpin out, Flournoy came out of nowhere with six catches for 114 yards on nine targets. That might be the best game of his season -- or career -- but he's worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Dak Prescott starts to trust Flournoy then he could emerge as the No. 3 receiver for the Cowboys moving forward behind Lamb, when healthy, and George Pickens. Isaiah Bond WR CLE Cleveland • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 21 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Bond only had two catches for 29 yards in Week 5 against Minnesota, but he had seven targets in the first game without Cedric Tillman (hamstring) and in the first start for Dillon Gabriel. Bond now has 13 targets in his past two games against the Lions and Vikings, so it's clear the Browns are trying to get Bond more involved. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 79 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Mooney (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 6 against Buffalo after leaving Week 4 against Washington due to an injury, and hopefully he healed during Atlanta's bye in Week 5. It's been a tough year so far for Mooney with a shoulder injury to start the season and now this hamstring issue, and his best game was Week 3 at Carolina with 8.4 PPR points. I still expect him to be productive as the season goes on, and he's worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI IND -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 175 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Downs matched his season high in targets (eight) and receptions (six) in Week 5 against Las Vegas, and he finished with a season-best 54 yards. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he has three games with 6.4 PPR points or less. He's also been outplayed by Michael Pittman and Tyler Warren. But maybe his performance against the Raiders is the start of something, and Downs is worth a flier in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He could still emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues as the season goes on. Tory Horton WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SEA -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 113 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Horton has now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games heading into Week 6, and he's worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. He's yet to top four targets, three catches or 39 receiving yards in any outing this year, and he's clearly behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp for the Seahawks. But if Horton started getting more targets then he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN GB -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Watson (knee) returned to practice Monday for the first time all season, and he could be active for the Packers in the next three weeks. He's worth stashing now in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if you have an IR spot. When healthy, we'll see how Watson fits in with Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed (collarbone) will also return to action later this season. But Watson has plenty of upside when active, so stash him now if you can.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Schultz.

Injuries: Brock Bowers (knee), George Kittle (hamstring), Colston Loveland (hip), Tyler Higbee (hip), Michael Mayer (concussion) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: David Njoku (69 percent rostered) and Kyle Pitts (67 percent). Njoku had a big game in Week 5 against Minnesota in the first start for Dillon Gabriel with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come, and Njoku should be added in all leagues heading into Week 6 at Pittsburgh. ... Pitts went into his bye on a high note with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 4 against Washington. He should benefit if Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is out in Week 6 against Buffalo, but even if Mooney is healthy, Pitts should be added in all leagues.

Drop candidates: T.J. Hockenson (85 percent rostered), Juwan Johnson (68 percent) and Isaiah Likely (38 percent). Hockenson is not worth holding during his bye in Week 6. While he scored 9.8 PPR points in Week 5 against Cleveland in London, that's his second best total of the season. He has one touchdown this year, and he'll be tough to trust moving forward now that Jordan Addison is back. ... Johnson has faded with his production the past two games with a combined five catches for 45 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets. Prior to Week 4, Johnson had at least eight targets in each of his first three games. Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are now healthy, and Johnson is not worth rostering in most 10-team leagues. ... In two games back after missing the first three games of the season with a foot injury, Likely has combined for just one catch for 12 yards on one target. He'll be tough to trust while Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is out, and Likely can be dropped in all leagues heading into Week 6 against the Rams.

Add in this order:

Week 6 Waiver Priority List Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 175 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Taylor is on fire heading into Week 6 against Denver, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. He has 25 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in each of his past two outings against Miami and Dallas. Against the Cowboys, Taylor had nine catches for 67 yards on 12 targets, and he's become a go-to option for Justin Fields. The Broncos matchup won't be easy, but Taylor faces the Panthers and Bengals after that. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 23 REYDS 182 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 I'll update this post after Monday night's game against the Chiefs, but Strange went into Week 5 having scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Houston and San Francisco. In Week 6, Strange gets a fantastic matchup against the Seahawks, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Johnson should continue to be a featured part of the Giants offense heading into Week 6 against the Eagles with Darius Slayton (hamstring) hurt. Johnson has also done well since Jaxson Dart took over as the starting quarterback for the Giants. In two games with Dart against the Chargers and Saints, Johnson has 12 targets for nine catches, 50 yards and three touchdowns. He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Eagles, but Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. AJ Barner TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SEA -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 134 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Barner has scored three touchdowns in his past two games and four times in his past four outings. In Week 5 against Tampa Bay, he was featured with seven targets, and he finished with seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. We'll see if that continues moving forward, but Barner is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB to find out. He should be considered a low-end starter in Week 6 at Jacksonville. Jake Tonges TE SF San Francisco • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Tonges is a short-term add since George Kittle (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 7, and we'll see what happens with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. If Pearsall and/or Jennings are out against the Buccaneers then Tonges should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. In Week 5 at the Rams with both receivers out, Tonges had seven catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Tampa Bay just allowed two touchdowns to A.J. Barner in Week 5 in Seattle, and Tonges could once again be a prominent part of the 49ers offense if the receivers remain out. Tonges is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 David Njoku was the top tight end for the Browns in Week 5 against Minnesota in the first game with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but Fannin was also productive with four catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Fannin still has the potential to be a low-end starter in all leagues, even when Njoku is healthy, and Fannin is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 19 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Engram has 13 targets in his past two games heading into Week 6, and hopefully he'll start getting more involved for the Broncos. In Week 5 at Philadelphia, Engram had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on six targets, which was his first of the season, and we'll see if he can build off that performance in Week 6 at the Jets, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Engram is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 Loveland (hip) missed Week 4 at Las Vegas, but hopefully he healed during Chicago's bye in Week 5 and can return in Week 6 at Washington. He's had a slow start to his career so far with 4.1 PPR points or less in his first three games before being out, but he still has the potential to be a starting Fantasy option in all leagues. In deeper leagues, you should stash Loveland on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Mayer (concussion) missed the past two games, but he could potentially return to action before Brock Bowers (knee). If that happens then Mayer could be a borderline starter in all leagues if he's the top tight end for the Raiders. Keep an eye on Mayer's health heading into Week 6 against the Titans, and he could be worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Patriots (30 percent rostered) at NO

Raiders (10 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Titans (3 percent rostered) at LV

Kicker streamers