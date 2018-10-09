Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Wendell Smallwood the top priority among free agents

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



We got hit with a big injury Monday evening when it was reported that Eagles running back Jay Ajayi will be placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL. It will make Wendell Smallwood quite popular on this week's waiver wire.

Smallwood will be part of a rotation with Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, but Smallwood should get the most touches in Week 6 at the Giants. The game is Thursday night, and Clement (quad) has not played since Week 3, while Sproles (hamstring) remains out since getting hurt in Week 1.

Clement is also worth adding in all leagues and could eventually become the starter, but the Eagles will likely use multiple backs for the rest of the season based on coach Doug Pederson's track record. Or Philadelphia could be a buyer via trade -- Le'Veon Bell is clearly a possibility -- after the team acquired Ajayi from Miami last year in a mid-season deal.

For now, Smallwood should be the No. 1 player added in all leagues. And he will likely be a starting Fantasy option in Week 6, especially if Clement isn't ready for a heavy workload in his return to the field.

In other injury news, Alfred Morris could also be a popular waiver-wire addition with Matt Breida (ankle) hurt. And Fantasy owners will likely need some receiver help with Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) both ailing.

And with New Orleans and Detroit on a bye, we are without several stars in Week 6, including quarterbacks Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford. Jameis Winston is a priority add for anyone in need of a quarterback because he could be a top-10 Fantasy passer for the rest of the season.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Quarterbacks

Key players on a bye: Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford



Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford Injuries of note: Deshaun Watson (chest)



Deshaun Watson (chest) Priority list: Jameis Winston (49 percent ownership), Baker Mayfield (62 percent), Eli Manning (41 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (42 percent), Case Keenum (36 percent), C.J. Beathard (12 percent)



Top priorities 49% Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston will be Tampa Bay's starter coming off the bye in Week 5, and hopefully he plays like Ryan Fitzpatrick did during the first three games of the year. I never expected to write that sentence, but Fitzpatrick was exceptional at the start of the season before falling apart at Chicago in Week 4. Now, we'll see if Winston can take advantage of this favorable situation, which includes an aggressive play-caller in Todd Monken, as well as a loaded receiving corps. Winston gets a great matchup in Week 6 at Atlanta, and he's worth starting in most leagues right away. Plan on spending 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget on Winston. 62% Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield may not be the best starting option in Week 6 against the Chargers in anything more than two-quarterback leagues, although Los Angeles has allowed some big games to Patrick Mahomes , Jared Goff and C.J. Beathard this year. And Mayfield is coming off his best Fantasy performance with 19 points against Baltimore in Week 5. But the main reason to add Mayfield now is for his upcoming schedule, which includes games at Tampa Bay in Week 7, at Pittsburgh in Week 8, vs. Kansas City in Week 9 and vs. Atlanta in Week 10. Those are four of the five worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Mayfield will be a streaming option during that stretch. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 41% Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning is worth a look as a streaming option in Week 6 with his matchup against the Eagles. In two road games, Philadelphia has allowed 746 passing yards and seven total touchdowns to Fitzpatrick and Marcus Mariota . Manning has 23 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, including Week 5 at Carolina, and last year had 800 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions against the Eagles in two meetings. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 42% Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB We'll see if Trubisky can build off his last game in Week 4 against Tampa Bay when he scored 55 Fantasy points on 354 passing yards and six touchdowns, along with 53 rushing yards. The Dolphins have only allowed multiple touchdowns against Tom Brady this year and have at least one interception in each game, but Trubisky is still worth a look in two-quarterback leagues given what we saw from him prior to his bye in Week 5. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 36% Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum is worth a Hail Mary play in two-quarterback leagues with his matchup against the Rams in Week 6. They were expected to have a great defense, but a poor pass rush, as well as injuries in the secondary, have allowed several quarterbacks to have success against this defense. Philip Rivers , Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson have combined for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions against the Rams in the past three games. Keenum isn't in that tier of quarterbacks, but he does have two games this season with 25 Fantasy points and isn't a horrible option in a desperate situation. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 12% C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB Speaking of Hail Mary plays, Beathard might not be horrible either in deeper two-quarterback or superflex formats. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two consecutive starts for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL), and he's facing a Packers defense in Week 6 that has allowed multiple touchdowns to Cousins, Alex Smith and Stafford in three of its past four games. With the game in Lambeau Field, expect most of Beathard's production to be in garbage time. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidates: Alex Smith (86 percent), Blake Bortles (66 percent), Derek Carr (60 percent)

Running backs

Add 'Em 10% Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB Smallwood should be the No. 1 player to add this week with Ajayi out, but also check if Clement is available. For Week 6, since Clement hasn't played in two games, we should see Smallwood get the majority of work against the Giants on a short week. But Clement might have the higher ceiling moving forward and shouldn't be overlooked, especially if Sproles remains out. With the injuries of late, Smallwood has scored 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's also averaging 6.0 yards per carry for the season with 10 catches on 15 targets. Clement scored 28 combined PPR points in his last two games before getting hurt and is averaging 4.2 yards per carry with eight catches on 10 targets. Barring a trade, these will be Philadelphia's top two running backs for the rest of the season with Ajayi out. Smallwood is worth at least 25 percent of your FAAB budget, and Clement is worth at least 20 percent where available. Sproles is also worth a flier at 1 percent of your FAAB in deeper PPR leagues. 49% Alfred Morris San Francisco 49ers RB We don't know how long Breida will be out with his ankle injury, but ESPN reports he's considered doubtful for Monday's game at Green Bay in Week 6. That should allow Morris to have a featured role, although Juszczyk can be involved in the passing game after he just had six catches for 75 yards on seven targets in Week 5 against Arizona. Juszczyk is worth 1 percent of your FAAB in deep PPR leagues. As for Morris, he's been the No. 2 running back for the 49ers behind Breida, but he has at least 12 carries in four of five games and has scored 12 PPR points in two of his past three outings. He has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats this week against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score multiple touchdowns (Adrian Peterson in Week 3 and LeGarrette Blount in Week 5) in two of the past three games. Morris is worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB. 66% Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB The Colts run game has been non-existent, and maybe Mack getting healthy or more work for Robert Turbin , who just ended his four-game suspension prior to Week 5, will improve things. But the one constant in Indianapolis' backfield thus far has been Hines, especially in the passing game, and we'll make an exception to mention him here despite his ownership at 66 percent. He has three games with at least seven catches, including 16 receptions in the past two outings for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. If this continues, Hines will put himself in consideration as at least a flex option in non-PPR leagues. In PPR, he's becoming a must-start running back. He's worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB. 33% Ronald Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB We'll see what Tampa Bay does with its backfield coming off the bye in Week 5, but you should expect Jones to see more work. He made his NFL debut in Week 4 at Chicago and had 10 carries for 29 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard. Obviously, those aren't great numbers, but Peyton Barber wasn't lighting up the scoreboard either to start the season. You don't have to start Jones in Week 6 at Atlanta, but he is someone to stash if you have an open roster spot. Hopefully, he can become a difference maker toward the end of the season. Jones is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. 45% Mike Davis Seattle Seahawks RB I'm taking Davis over Jones if I need someone for this week, and potentially over Hines in non-PPR leagues. He was clearly great in Week 3 at Arizona when Chris Carson was out with a hip injury when he had 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 23 yards. But he was also good in Week 4 in sharing touches with Carson when he had 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 7 yards. This looks like a backfield tandem that can be successful for Fantasy owners, even though Carson remains the lead runner. And Davis has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against Oakland in London. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. 54% Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB We'll see if Cook can return this week for the Vikings , but Minnesota might be cautious with him since he's had a hard time staying healthy. If Cook is out, I like Murray as a No. 2 running back this week with his matchup at home against Arizona. The Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Murray just had a respectable game in Week 5 at Philadelphia with 56 total yards on 13 total touches. Keep an eye on Cook's status, but Murray could be a solid starter in Week 6 if given a heavy workload. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB. 22% Alfred Blue Houston Texans RB Miller is expected to return in Week 6 against Buffalo, but keep an eye on his status in case he doesn't play against the Bills . He was active in Week 5 against Dallas, but the Texans held him out as a precaution. In his place, Blue was great with 19 PPR points, and he would be a must-start running back against Buffalo if Miller is out. And after this week, the Texans backfield could become a jumbled mess since Foreman is eligible to come off the PUP list as early as Week 7 from last year's Achilles injury. Foreman might eventually become the best running back in Houston, so stash him now if you have an open roster spot. Blue is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Foreman is worth 1 percent. 2% Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB I don't have much interest in Perine or Bibbs in most seasonal leagues, but they could be thrust into prominent roles if Peterson and Thompson are out in Week 6 against Carolina. Keep an eye on the Washington backfield, but Perine in non-PPR leagues and Bibbs in PPR formats are worth a look with 1 percent of your FAAB. 12% Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Richard is worth a look in all PPR leagues because he's been the pass-catching running back for the Raiders and should continue in that role all year. He already has 24 catches for 205 yards on 29 targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of five games. While he might not help you in non-PPR leagues, he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB budget in deeper PPR formats.

Drop candidates: Jay Ajayi (99 percent), Giovani Bernard (83 percent), Jamaal Williams (68 percent), Peyton Barber (55 percent), Duke Johnson (46 percent), Rashaad Penny (42 percent)

Wide receivers

Drop candidates: Larry Fitzgerald (87 percent), Kenny Stills (85 percent), Randall Cobb (74 percent), Quincy Enunwa (74 percent), Chris Hogan (73 percent), Ted Ginn (56 percent), Marquise Goodwin (53 percent)

Tight ends

Add 'Em 27% Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate will start while Howard is out, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 6 at Atlanta. It helps that he's reunited with Winston given their track record together, and Brate comes into Week 6 with eight targets for six catches, 63 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget. 53% Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Like Sanu, Hooper has quietly played well and has scored at least seven PPR points in three of his past four games, including two with at least 16 points. He was excellent in Week 5 at Pittsburgh with nine catches for 77 yards on 12 targets, and he has a great matchup in Week 6 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Hooper should be considered a starter in all formats. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 20% Hayden Hurst Baltimore Ravens TE Hurst isn't someone you have to start in Week 6 at Tennessee, but he is someone to stash if you have an open roster spot. He made his NFL debut in Week 5 at Cleveland after being out to start the season with a foot injury, and he finished with one catch for 7 yards on two targets. He should continue to be more involved moving forward, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 23% C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah is a good streaming option for Week 6 against Pittsburgh now that Kroft is hurt, with Tyler Eifert (ankle) out for the season. The Steelers just struggled with Hooper. and Uzomah should be the fourth option in the passing game behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon . Uzomah is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 16% Geoff Swaim Dallas Cowboys TE Swaim had another quality outing in Week 5 against Houston with three catches for 55 yards on three targets, and he has now scored at least eight PPR points in three games in a row. He's become the primary tight end for the Cowboys , and he's a low-end starting option in Week 6 against Jacksonville. Swaim is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Drop candidates: Ricky Seals-Jones (50 percent), O.J. Howard (49 percent), Benjamin Watson (43 percent)

DST streamers

Packers (51 percent) vs. SF



Seahawks (38 percent) at OAK



Cowboys (47 percent) vs. JAC



K streamers

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.