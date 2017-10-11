Fantasy Football Week 6: What you missed Tuesday, including Adrian Peterson's trade and Tom Brady's shoulder
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup of yesterday's news.
The Arizona Cardinals traded for Adrian Peterson
In all likelihood, Peterson doesn't have much left in the tank. The 32-year-old back is one of the greatest in the history of the league, but he's also a 32-year-old back who hasn't scored in double figures in Fantasy points since the 2015 season. For all the New Orleans Saints ' talk about how impressive he was in camp, he ended his tenure with the team having rushed for a whopping 81 yards over four games.
However, just because he is unlikely to make an impact after being traded to Arizona Wildcats doesn't mean he isn't worth owning in Fantasy. There's a pretty good chance you have someone on your roster who isn't likely to make an impact as well; a Terrance West (57 percent owned) or Donte Moncrief (57 percent), perhaps.
Peterson probably isn't the kind of back who can make magic happen in bad circumstances anymore, and all signs point to the Cardinals being a pretty bad circumstance. They rank dead last in yards per carry as a team, at 2.6, for example. Expectations should be low for Peterson. However, with Chris Johnson being released, Peterson should be the team's primary running back in non-passing downs, and that's enough to make him worth a flier.
Tom Brady is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder
Brady has been beat up this season. He's downplayed the effects, because that's what he does, but there's no denying Brady's taken a beating so far. And it's caught up to him, as a hit last Thursday left Brady with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder.
The injury kept Brady out of practice Tuesday, the first he has missed all season. Brady told reporters he is not concerned about the injury, and will plan on playing, and Fantasy players can't be concerned until Brady is. However, he has been hit 32 times through five games, with 16 sacks, and if that trend continues, he is going to remain at risk of further aggravating this injury.
He can play through it for now – and Tuesday's practice was an extra scheduled one, so getting him on the field wasn't a necessity – but this might be something to keep an eye on moving forward.
Other notes
-
Sam Bradford
's MRI show no additional damage… That's the good news, though how good the news is remains to be seen. Remember, Bradford hasn't been dealing with any structural damage, but has essentially been unable to play since Week 1. Given his history, and how unhealthy he looked Monday night, I wouldn't expect to see Bradford this week. I don't share the team's optimism.
-
Devin Funchess
(knee) has been unable to practice… It seems like every week the Thursday Night Football game features one unexpected absence due to an injury that would likely be fine on a Sunday, and we'll just hope Funchess isn't it this week. Funchess hasn't practiced yet this week, so we'll see what Wednesday holds, but Ron Rivera told reporters Funchess is "fine".
-
Wendell Smallwood
(knee) did not practice Tuesday… Smallwood's absence Thursday wouldn't be a surprise, as he was forced to sit out last week's contest with a knee injury. We'll see what Wednesday holds for him, but if Smallwood is unable to play,
LeGarrette Blount
would dominate the backfield work again. He rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries in Week 5.
-
Sterling Shepard
was spotted in a walking boot… Shepard sprained the same (left) ankle in training camp, and was forced to miss about a week and a half of action, so this might not be a one-day thing. He is taking it day-by-day right now, and the
New York Giants
could certainly use him with
Brandon Marshall
and
Odell Beckham
out for the season. I would hang on to Shepard, because he should be the team's No. 1 option when healthy.
-
Jonathan Stewart
(ankle) was limited in practice Tuesday… We'll see if Stewart is at risk of sitting out Thursday, or if this is just routine maintenance for the veteran. He improved from "did-not-practice" to "limited" Tuesday, so Wednesday will tell the story. He is trending up.
-
