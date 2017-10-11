Fantasy Football Week 6: What you missed Tuesday, including Adrian Peterson's trade and Tom Brady's shoulder

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday:

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Adrian Peterson

In all likelihood, Peterson doesn't have much left in the tank. The 32-year-old back is one of the greatest in the history of the league, but he's also a 32-year-old back who hasn't scored in double figures in Fantasy points since the 2015 season. For all the New Orleans Saints ' talk about how impressive he was in camp, he ended his tenure with the team having rushed for a whopping 81 yards over four games.

However, just because he is unlikely to make an impact after being traded to Arizona Wildcats doesn't mean he isn't worth owning in Fantasy. There's a pretty good chance you have someone on your roster who isn't likely to make an impact as well; a Terrance West (57 percent owned) or Donte Moncrief (57 percent), perhaps.

Peterson probably isn't the kind of back who can make magic happen in bad circumstances anymore, and all signs point to the Cardinals being a pretty bad circumstance. They rank dead last in yards per carry as a team, at 2.6, for example. Expectations should be low for Peterson. However, with Chris Johnson being released, Peterson should be the team's primary running back in non-passing downs, and that's enough to make him worth a flier.

Tom Brady is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder

Brady has been beat up this season. He's downplayed the effects, because that's what he does, but there's no denying Brady's taken a beating so far. And it's caught up to him, as a hit last Thursday left Brady with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder.

The injury kept Brady out of practice Tuesday, the first he has missed all season. Brady told reporters he is not concerned about the injury, and will plan on playing, and Fantasy players can't be concerned until Brady is. However, he has been hit 32 times through five games, with 16 sacks, and if that trend continues, he is going to remain at risk of further aggravating this injury.

He can play through it for now – and Tuesday's practice was an extra scheduled one, so getting him on the field wasn't a necessity – but this might be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Other notes