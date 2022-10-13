alec-pierce-1400-us.jpg
It has been an up-and-down season for the 2022 rookie class of wide receivers. Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson started off on fire, but none of them rank inside my top 30 wide receivers this week. Chris Olave is currently the top rookie at WR17, but he's also currently in concussion protocols. Romeo Doubs and George Pickens have each shown flashes but look to be caught in muddy target situations. There's still very much to like about this group, and I'm optimistic almost across the board. And in Week 5 another rookie emerged who just might be the best rookie option in Week 6.

Alec Pierce caught eight of nine targets against the Broncos for 81 yards. It was his second game in a row with at least 12 PPR Fantasy points, and Matt Ryan raved about the rookie. While we don't really believe Pierce will threaten Michael Pittman's role as WR1, the pass volume in Indianapolis has surged to a level where he may not have to.

Matt Ryan has now thrown at least 37 passes in four of five games this season. To put that in perspective, last year Carson Wentz attempted 37 passes or more passes four times all last season. If this volume continues, there's plenty of room for Pierce to see seven or eight targets a game and deliver WR3 production. Especially on a week with Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brandin Cooks on a bye, Pierce's emergence is a welcome sight. He's a high-end No. 3 wide receiver this week. He'll be the same moving forward if the volume holds up.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hayden Hurst is a much better stream at tight end if Higgins is out.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Michael Thomas is expected back and should be a top 20 wide receiver.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 58 -- DK Metcalf has never posted more than 58 receiving yards against the Cardinals. We expect that to change in Week 6.
  • 10 -- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL
  • 53.1 -- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL. 
  • 74 - Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022. 
  • 1 -- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos
  • 7 -- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out.
  • 4 -- Gabe Davis scored four touchdowns the last time he faced the Chiefs. He still has a low floor, but you're starting him in this shootout.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -3 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
20
REYDS
309
TD
3
FPTS/G
15
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
39
REYDS
266
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
25
REYDS
209
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.7
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
19.8
WR RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
55
REYDS
417
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.5
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds (WR Preview)
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
22
REYDS
222
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
Pierce has topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games and he still hasn't played 60% of the snaps in a game yet. Expect his role to grow after Matt Ryan gushed about him.
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
47th
ROSTERED
8%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
9
REYDS
90
TD
0
FPTS/G
4
Slayton looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants and faces an excellent matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens. My only hesitation is that the Giants are not throwing the ball very much at all and it doesn't feel great to trust Daniel Jones.
Stashes (WR Preview)
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -3 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
9
REYDS
98
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.9
As for now we expect Isaiah McKenzie to man the slot role in Buffalo, but Shakir is nipping at his heels. If McKenzie is hurt again or Shakir steals the job, you'll have a weekly flex on your hands.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Stefon Diggs WR
BUF Buffalo • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -2.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
21.2
WR RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
52
REYDS
508
TD
5
FPTS/G
24
Stack up those Bills. The Chiefs secondary had no chance against Derek Carr and Davante Adams on Monday Night. This is an even bigger mismatch.
Contrarian DFS Play
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ GB -7.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
25
REYDS
209
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.7
I expect a coming-out party from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend, and Lazard is the most likely receiver on the team to have a multi-touchdown outing.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections