It has been an up-and-down season for the 2022 rookie class of wide receivers. Garrett Wilson, Drake London, and Jahan Dotson started off on fire, but none of them rank inside my top 30 wide receivers this week. Chris Olave is currently the top rookie at WR17, but he's also currently in concussion protocols. Romeo Doubs and George Pickens have each shown flashes but look to be caught in muddy target situations. There's still very much to like about this group, and I'm optimistic almost across the board. And in Week 5 another rookie emerged who just might be the best rookie option in Week 6.

Alec Pierce caught eight of nine targets against the Broncos for 81 yards. It was his second game in a row with at least 12 PPR Fantasy points, and Matt Ryan raved about the rookie. While we don't really believe Pierce will threaten Michael Pittman's role as WR1, the pass volume in Indianapolis has surged to a level where he may not have to.

Matt Ryan has now thrown at least 37 passes in four of five games this season. To put that in perspective, last year Carson Wentz attempted 37 passes or more passes four times all last season. If this volume continues, there's plenty of room for Pierce to see seven or eight targets a game and deliver WR3 production. Especially on a week with Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brandin Cooks on a bye, Pierce's emergence is a welcome sight. He's a high-end No. 3 wide receiver this week. He'll be the same moving forward if the volume holds up.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Hayden Hurst is a much better stream at tight end if Higgins is out. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Michael Thomas is expected back and should be a top 20 wide receiver.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

58 -- DK Metcalf has never posted more than 58 receiving yards against the Cardinals. We expect that to change in Week 6.

10 -- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL.

-- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL. 53.1 -- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL.



-- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL. 74 - Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022.



- Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022. 1 -- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos.

-- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos. 7 -- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out.

-- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out. 4 -- Gabe Davis scored four touchdowns the last time he faced the Chiefs. He still has a low floor, but you're starting him in this shootout.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 26th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 15 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 9th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 39 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 13th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 209 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 55 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.5

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (WR Preview) Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Pierce has topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games and he still hasn't played 60% of the snaps in a game yet. Expect his role to grow after Matt Ryan gushed about him. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 30th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Slayton looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants and faces an excellent matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens. My only hesitation is that the Giants are not throwing the ball very much at all and it doesn't feel great to trust Daniel Jones.

Stashes (WR Preview) Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 26th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 As for now we expect Isaiah McKenzie to man the slot role in Buffalo, but Shakir is nipping at his heels. If McKenzie is hurt again or Shakir steals the job, you'll have a weekly flex on your hands.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -2.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 26th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 52 REYDS 508 TD 5 FPTS/G 24 Stack up those Bills. The Chiefs secondary had no chance against Derek Carr and Davante Adams on Monday Night. This is an even bigger mismatch.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 13th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 209 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 I expect a coming-out party from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend, and Lazard is the most likely receiver on the team to have a multi-touchdown outing.