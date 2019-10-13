Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Expectations for Tyreek Hill in return from injury

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including how to handle Tyreek Hill.

It's not easy dealing with any player in their first game back from injury, but the way we do it often depends on the upside they possess and our concern about reinjury. Tyreek Hill is a great example.

Hill is on schedule returning from a broken clavicle after he started practicing last week. There's no chance the Chiefs are bringing him back if re-injury is an actual concern. And you know the upside: He was the No. 1 wide receiver in non-PPR last year. 

There was some talk circulating that he could be involved in limited packages this week, so I cut his target rate from 25% where I'd normally put it to 20% this week. That knocked him all the way down to No. 7 in non-PPR and No. 13 in PPR. If Tyreek Hill is active on Sunday, you're starting him. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
This could give Golden Tate and Darius Slayton more opportunity but it's a terrible matchup.
Sammy Watkins WR
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle remain flex plays even with Hill back.
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In deeper leagues Jakobi Meyers could be interesting but mostly I expect a consolidation of targets around Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and James White.
Numbers to Know
  • 4 - Wide receivers are averaging more than 10 targets per game; Cooper Kupp, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen and Tyler Boyd.
  • 16 - Average targeted air yards for Mike Evans this season. Among receivers with at least 30 targets only Terry McLaurin has a higher mark. 
  • 395 - Completed air yards for Amari Cooper, the most in the NFL. Michael Gallup is in the top 30 even with his missed time. This offense is going vertical. 
  • 113 - Yards per game for Gallup. It's hard to believe Cooper and Gallup can both be this good, but the sample size is growing and they get the Jets this week.
  • 13.1 - Yards per target for D.J. Chark, the most among receivers with at least 30 targets. Chark's breakout looks legit.
  • 6.1 - Yards per target for Curtis Samuel this year, which is worse than his career mark. He's getting targets from Kyle Allen, but he's not capitalizing. 
  • 70.8% - On target catch rate for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That ranks 58th out of 60 players with at least 30 targets. 
Matchups that matter
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NE -16.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
35
REYDS
280
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
Larry Fitzgerald WR
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
17.7
WR RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
44
REYDS
358
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.8
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
7.2
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
30
REYDS
201
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.8
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
10.3
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
23
REYDS
253
TD
1
FPTS/G
8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
56%
Tate was a little bit disappointing in his first week as a starter, but this week's matchup against the Ravens might be even better than what he had last week. He has 22 targets over his past three games and is averaging around 7 yards per target, so you should consider his floor around nine PPR Fantasy points. That's good enough to be a borderline No. 3 until A.J. Green returns.
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
12%
Williams has 19 targets in Josh Rosen's two starts and now gets a matchup against a Washington defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. If the Dolphins figured a few things out over the bye we could see Williams morph into a rest-of-season contributor in Week 6.
Stashes
Robby Anderson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
58%
I don't want to start any Jets pass catchers in Darnold's first start back but there is certainly longterm appeal here. In theory an offense with Anderson, Le'Veon Bell and Chris Herndon should be able to move the ball and put up points. Unfortunately, at this point that's still just a theory.
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
36%
The quarterback situation is probably too bad to learn much about Johnson this week but he has out-targeted Smith-Schuster in the Steelers' last two games.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Larry Fitzgerald WR
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$5,600
DraftKings
$6,100
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Falcons, so if he can't get it going this week, I may have to stop making this argument. Fitzgerald is the No. 1 option in this offense, but it just hasn't quite clicked the past two weeks. He's still dominating targets, but the Cardinals just haven't been able to put the ball in the end zone. I expect that to change this week, and at this price there's enormous upside.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 6 Prices
FanDuel
$6,400
DraftKings
$6,300
Boyd has one game this season with fewer than 10 targets. His 37 catches are the fourth most amongst NFL receivers. A lack of touchdowns are the only thing keeping him from being ranked (and priced) like an elite NFL wide receiver. He's scored 22 Fantasy points in a game twice this season without needing a touchdown to help. Boyd has a huge ceiling each week and his volume should give him a better floor than he's shown.
Contrarian Plays
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 5 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$5,000
We're guessing this early in the week, but I don't expect an underpriced Sutton to be that popular in a low-scoring game against a good Titans defense. Sutton had six more targets than Emmanuel Sanders in Week 5 and has 10 more since Week 3. He looks like the No. 1 receiver in this offense with enormous weekly upside.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

WR 

Non-PPR FPTs 

PPR FPTs 

Amari Cooper 

15.15 

21.65 

Michael Thomas 

13.73 

21.42 

Tyler Boyd 

13.36 

21.21 

Cooper Kupp 

13.64 

21.03 

Chris Godwin 

13.67 

19.88 

12 

Keenan Allen 

11.85 

17.83 

D.J. Chark 

12.82 

18.17 

Julio Jones 

12.31 

17.98 

11 

Julian Edelman 

12.12 

17.95 

15 

10 

DeAndre Hopkins 

11.44 

17.64 

13 

11 

Larry Fitzgerald 

11.83 

17.56 

10 

12 

Michael Gallup 

12.18 

17.51 

13 

Tyreek Hill 

12.63 

17.51 

14 

14 

Tyler Lockett 

11.63 

17.37 

15 

Courtland Sutton 

12.22 

17.36 

21 

16 

Robert Woods 

10.54 

16.65 

18 

17 

Odell Beckham 

10.99 

15.55 

22 

18 

JuJu Smith-Schuster 

10.42 

15.50 

20 

19 

Will Fuller 

10.71 

15.46 

16 

20 

Josh Gordon 

11.12 

15.24 

17 

21 

Adam Thielen 

11.01 

15.23 

26 

22 

Kenny Golladay 

10.09 

14.93 

19 

23 

Terry McLaurin 

10.86 

14.79 

27 

24 

Calvin Ridley 

9.70 

14.57 

23 

25 

Mike Evans 

10.25 

14.39 

24 

26 

Marquise Brown 

10.19 

14.36 

25 

27 

Marvin Jones 

10.16 

14.28 

33 

28 

Alshon Jeffery 

8.65 

14.26 

28 

29 

Jarvis Landry 

9.67 

14.21 

31 

30 

Emmanuel Sanders 

9.28 

13.96 

29 

31 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 

9.42 

13.53 

39 

32 

Golden Tate 

7.75 

13.53 

40 

33 

Mohamed Sanu 

7.73 

13.42 

32 

38 

Mike Williams 

9.12 

12.84 

30 

34 

Stefon Diggs 

9.42 

13.10 

37 

35 

Christian Kirk 

8.35 

13.02 

35 

36 

Auden Tate 

8.60 

12.88 

34 

37 

D.J. Moore 

8.62 

12.87 

36 

39 

Curtis Samuel 

8.35 

12.42 

42 

40 

Dede Westbrook 

7.54 

12.27 

