There are plenty of options to add off the waiver wire at receiver this week, but we'll get to Chase Claypool a little bit later. With bye weeks, we are getting to the point where we're going to have to drop some wide receivers we never really planned on dropping. And the decisions you make there can be just as important as who you add.

T.Y. Hilton has been just about as bad as I could have imagined him being, and his quarterback hasn't been much better. That being said, Hilton is one of the guys I'd really like to hold on to if I can. He's coming off his best game of the season, and while it still wasn't a good game, it's enough to keep Hilton on my bench.

I can hear some of you asking: "If I can't drop the No, 58 receiver in Fantasy, who can I drop?" You can start with A.J. Green and Sammy Watkins. Their injuries combined with their uninspired play make that choice pretty easy. I also wouldn't blame you for dropping Scott Miller or Greg Ward despite the fact that you just added them. Marvin Jones is going to have a monster game at some point, but in a pinch I'd rather drop him than Hilton as well. Same goes for his former teammate, Golden Tate.

While I wouldn't be all that surprised if we were adding some of these receivers later this season, it's more important right now to make room for some exciting young receivers.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

42.6 -- Chase Claypool was the first rookie to score 40 Fantasy points in a game since Kareem Hunt.

-- Chase Claypool was the first rookie to score 40 Fantasy points in a game since Kareem Hunt. 48.36% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for nearly half of the Vikings' air yards.

-- Adam Thielen is responsible for nearly half of the Vikings' air yards. 109 -- Mike Williams posted 109 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back. If Keenan Allen misses time, Williams could be a No. 1 receiver. He's a must-add regardless.

-- Mike Williams posted 109 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back. If Keenan Allen misses time, Williams could be a No. 1 receiver. He's a must-add regardless. 24 -- Tee Higgins has seen 24 targets over the past three weeks. I don't believe A.J. Green is any more than the No. 3 on this team when he gets back.

-- Tee Higgins has seen 24 targets over the past three weeks. I don't believe A.J. Green is any more than the No. 3 on this team when he gets back. 21.5 -- Henry Ruggs' average depth of target will come down with volume, but he's really helped change the Raiders pass offense when he's been on the field.

-- Henry Ruggs' average depth of target will come down with volume, but he's really helped change the Raiders pass offense when he's been on the field. 263 -- DeAndre Hopkins leads receivers with 263 yards after catch. Any talk about him losing a step looks foolish.

-- DeAndre Hopkins leads receivers with 263 yards after catch. Any talk about him losing a step looks foolish. 10 -- Jamison Crowder has at least 10 targets in every game he's played.

-- Jamison Crowder has at least 10 targets in every game he's played. 69% -- Mecole Hardman played a season-high 69% of the offensive snaps in Week 5. That should be the norm with Sammy Watkins out.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 4 Waivers Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -3.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 39% I want to be clear, I don't know how this Steelers' receiver room is going to shake out. But Claypool is an elite athlete and arguably a better prospect than Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster was coming out of college. And even if it's only a 20% chance he's the Steelers best receiver rest of season, that's worth a chunk of your FAB. In most leagues I'll be around 15% on Claypool, but I'm going up to 30% in a league where I'm undefeated and receiver is my weak spot. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Hardman is technically a little above the line here, but I thought he was still worth mentioning. He should be rostered in 100% leagues and started in many as a No. 3 option this week. There's a huge ceiling and very little floor. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL ARI -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 48% Kirk doesn't actually show well in the projections, but he has a great matchup and he's scored double-digit Fantasy points each of the past two weeks. This is more about his pedigree than it is his recent production. Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED We keep saying Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are going to come back, but it's time to pay some attention to Travis Fulgham. He's been the best pass catcher for the Eagles each of the past two weeks and saw 13 targets in Week 5. Even if it doesn't pan out, that's a performance you can't leave on the waiver wire.

Stashes Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% Williams is right up there with Claypool and Hardman in terms of guys I want to roster. But he has a bye in Week 6, so you'll have to wait at least one more week to use him. He's had a 1,000-yard season and a 10-touchdown season playing with Keenan Allen, so don't think he needs a long-term Allen injury to be relevant. All the preseason concerns we had about this offense have been erased by the play of Justin Herbert.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Until we get pricing late in the week, I'll go with my favorite play on the slate, and that's Davante Adams. it's easy to forget, but he had 17 targets in Week 1 against Minnesota and his Week 6 game against Tampa Bay looks like it could be a shootout. Adams may just be the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy from this point forward.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 16.7 WR RNK 12th One bad week is not going to scare me off Terry McLaurin, especially when he gets the Giants in Week 6. Thee different receivers have already scored 20 fantasy points against them this season.