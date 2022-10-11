deebo-samuel-1-1400.jpg
In 2021 Deebo Samuel finished as WR3 overall due to an extremely valuable role (121 targets and 59 carries) and crazy efficiency (eight rushing touchdowns, league-best 18.2 yards per catch). At the start of 2022, the regression we expected has hit hard, and it looks as though the role is changing as well.

Samuel has scored just once on 21 carries and his yards per catch has fallen all the way to 13.3. Worse, his catch rate has plummeted to a career-low 54.1% despite the fact that his aDOT is only 4.2. I would expect the catch rate to rebound, but the rest of the efficiency regression looks just about right. Which would be fine if he had the same role.

Samuel did have a similar role earlier in the season. He had at least five rush attempts in each of his first three games and topped 50 rushing yards in two of those games. But he only has four rush attempts in the past two games combined, as Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman have dominated the 49ers' ground attack. 

The lack of rushing work and efficiency regression means two things. One, Samuel will need more targets to finish as a No. 1 wide receiver. So far he's only pacing towards 125 targets, which may not be enough. The second thing is that with Samuel back as a full-time receiver, and George Kittle healthy, Brandon Aiyuk may be in trouble. Aiyuk only has eight targets in the past two games combined and has yet to top 65 yards in a game this season.

So what do we do with the 49ers receivers? I'd be looking to see if anyone in my league still values Samuel as a top-12 wide receiver and sell while you can. As for Aiyuk, he's worth a hold for a few more weeks just to see if anything changes, but right now he's nothing more than a desperation bye-week replacement.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hayden Hurst is a much better stream at tight end if Higgins is out.
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Michael Thomas is expected back and should be a top 20 wide receiver.
  • 58 -- DK Metcalf has never posted more than 58 receiving yards against the Cardinals. We expect that to change in Week 6.
  • 10 -- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL
  • 53.1 -- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL. 
  • 74 - Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022. 
  • 1 -- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos
  • 7 -- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out.
  • 4 -- Gabe Davis scored four touchdowns the last time he faced the Chiefs. He still has a low floor, but you're starting him in this shootout.
headshot-image
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -3 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
11
TAR
20
REYDS
309
TD
3
FPTS/G
15
headshot-image
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
9th
PROJ PTS
10.2
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
39
REYDS
266
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
25
REYDS
209
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.7
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
19.8
WR RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
55
REYDS
417
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.5
Week 6 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
21st
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
27
REYDS
261
TD
1
FPTS/G
17.6
Meyers should be rostered and started every week in full PPR leagues. In that format, he's worth up to 15% of FAB. In half-PPR he's still a good add and a weekly WR3. You might need to start him this week in non-PPR because of the byes, but that's his worst format for sure.
headshot-image
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
22
REYDS
222
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
Pierce has topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games and he still hasn't played 60% of the snaps in a game yet. Expect his role to grow after Matt Ryan gushed about him. He's a bit of a problem for Michael Pittman and a high-end WR3 in Week 6.
headshot-image
Devin Duvernay WR
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG BAL -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
28th
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
20
REYDS
226
TD
3
FPTS/G
12
If it wasn't for the possibility of Bateman returning this week, I'd put Duvernay ahead of Pierce. The Ravens are manufacturing ways for him to touch the ball and his efficiency has been off the charts. That can happen when you play with Lamar Jackson.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
30th
WR RNK
43rd
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
9
REYDS
90
TD
0
FPTS/G
4
Slayton looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants and faces an excellent matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens. My only hesitation is that the Giants are not throwing the ball very much at all and it doesn't feel great to trust Daniel Jones.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC BUF -3 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
9
REYDS
98
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.9
Both Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie need to be rostered in most leagues. One of them will be a boom-or-bust flex this week against the Chiefs, the other will be a very good stash, an injury away from being a big part of Josh Allen's offense. If McKenzie misses another week, Shakir becomes the top priority, and I think he has the most upside as well.
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
19.8
WR RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
55
REYDS
417
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.5
This may be the last week for it, but Brown is locked into double-digit targets against one of the worst defenses in football. He's a top-five wide receiver for me this week and he's considerably cheaper than everyone else I can say that about.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
14.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
25
REYDS
209
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.7
I expect a coming out party from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend, and Lazard is the most likely receiver on the team to have a multi-touchdown outing.
Heath's Projections