In 2021 Deebo Samuel finished as WR3 overall due to an extremely valuable role (121 targets and 59 carries) and crazy efficiency (eight rushing touchdowns, league-best 18.2 yards per catch). At the start of 2022, the regression we expected has hit hard, and it looks as though the role is changing as well.
Samuel has scored just once on 21 carries and his yards per catch has fallen all the way to 13.3. Worse, his catch rate has plummeted to a career-low 54.1% despite the fact that his aDOT is only 4.2. I would expect the catch rate to rebound, but the rest of the efficiency regression looks just about right. Which would be fine if he had the same role.
Samuel did have a similar role earlier in the season. He had at least five rush attempts in each of his first three games and topped 50 rushing yards in two of those games. But he only has four rush attempts in the past two games combined, as Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman have dominated the 49ers' ground attack.
The lack of rushing work and efficiency regression means two things. One, Samuel will need more targets to finish as a No. 1 wide receiver. So far he's only pacing towards 125 targets, which may not be enough. The second thing is that with Samuel back as a full-time receiver, and George Kittle healthy, Brandon Aiyuk may be in trouble. Aiyuk only has eight targets in the past two games combined and has yet to top 65 yards in a game this season.
So what do we do with the 49ers receivers? I'd be looking to see if anyone in my league still values Samuel as a top-12 wide receiver and sell while you can. As for Aiyuk, he's worth a hold for a few more weeks just to see if anything changes, but right now he's nothing more than a desperation bye-week replacement.
Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 6 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hayden Hurst is a much better stream at tight end if Higgins is out.
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Michael Thomas is expected back and should be a top 20 wide receiver.
Numbers to Know
- 58 -- DK Metcalf has never posted more than 58 receiving yards against the Cardinals. We expect that to change in Week 6.
- 10 -- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL.
- 53.1 -- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL.
- 74 - Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022.
- 1 -- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos.
- 7 -- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out.
- 4 -- Gabe Davis scored four touchdowns the last time he faced the Chiefs. He still has a low floor, but you're starting him in this shootout.
Matchups that matter
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Meyers should be rostered and started every week in full PPR leagues. In that format, he's worth up to 15% of FAB. In half-PPR he's still a good add and a weekly WR3. You might need to start him this week in non-PPR because of the byes, but that's his worst format for sure.
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pierce has topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games and he still hasn't played 60% of the snaps in a game yet. Expect his role to grow after Matt Ryan gushed about him. He's a bit of a problem for Michael Pittman and a high-end WR3 in Week 6.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If it wasn't for the possibility of Bateman returning this week, I'd put Duvernay ahead of Pierce. The Ravens are manufacturing ways for him to touch the ball and his efficiency has been off the charts. That can happen when you play with Lamar Jackson.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants and faces an excellent matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens. My only hesitation is that the Giants are not throwing the ball very much at all and it doesn't feel great to trust Daniel Jones.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Both Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie need to be rostered in most leagues. One of them will be a boom-or-bust flex this week against the Chiefs, the other will be a very good stash, an injury away from being a big part of Josh Allen's offense. If McKenzie misses another week, Shakir becomes the top priority, and I think he has the most upside as well.
DFS Plays
This may be the last week for it, but Brown is locked into double-digit targets against one of the worst defenses in football. He's a top-five wide receiver for me this week and he's considerably cheaper than everyone else I can say that about.
I expect a coming out party from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend, and Lazard is the most likely receiver on the team to have a multi-touchdown outing.