In 2021 Deebo Samuel finished as WR3 overall due to an extremely valuable role (121 targets and 59 carries) and crazy efficiency (eight rushing touchdowns, league-best 18.2 yards per catch). At the start of 2022, the regression we expected has hit hard, and it looks as though the role is changing as well.

Samuel has scored just once on 21 carries and his yards per catch has fallen all the way to 13.3. Worse, his catch rate has plummeted to a career-low 54.1% despite the fact that his aDOT is only 4.2. I would expect the catch rate to rebound, but the rest of the efficiency regression looks just about right. Which would be fine if he had the same role.

Samuel did have a similar role earlier in the season. He had at least five rush attempts in each of his first three games and topped 50 rushing yards in two of those games. But he only has four rush attempts in the past two games combined, as Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman have dominated the 49ers' ground attack.

Week 6 previews: RB QB

The lack of rushing work and efficiency regression means two things. One, Samuel will need more targets to finish as a No. 1 wide receiver. So far he's only pacing towards 125 targets, which may not be enough. The second thing is that with Samuel back as a full-time receiver, and George Kittle healthy, Brandon Aiyuk may be in trouble. Aiyuk only has eight targets in the past two games combined and has yet to top 65 yards in a game this season.

So what do we do with the 49ers receivers? I'd be looking to see if anyone in my league still values Samuel as a top-12 wide receiver and sell while you can. As for Aiyuk, he's worth a hold for a few more weeks just to see if anything changes, but right now he's nothing more than a desperation bye-week replacement.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Hayden Hurst is a much better stream at tight end if Higgins is out. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Michael Thomas is expected back and should be a top 20 wide receiver.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

58 -- DK Metcalf has never posted more than 58 receiving yards against the Cardinals. We expect that to change in Week 6.

10 -- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL.

-- Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 10 receptions, the 127th most in the NFL. 53.1 -- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL.



-- Fantasy points per game surrendered to wide receivers by the Ravens in the last three weeks, the most in the NFL. 74 - Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022.



- Jakobi Meyers has caught 74% of his targets in 2022. 1 -- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos.

-- Three teams have only given up one receiving touchdown to wide receivers in 2022: Texans, Bengals and Broncos. 7 -- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out.

-- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high seven targets in Week 5. He's a No. 2 receiver if Rashod Bateman remains out. 4 -- Gabe Davis scored four touchdowns the last time he faced the Chiefs. He still has a low floor, but you're starting him in this shootout.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 15 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 39 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.5 Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 209 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 19.8 WR RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 55 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.5

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (WR Preview) Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 21st ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 Meyers should be rostered and started every week in full PPR leagues. In that format, he's worth up to 15% of FAB. In half-PPR he's still a good add and a weekly WR3. You might need to start him this week in non-PPR because of the byes, but that's his worst format for sure. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Pierce has topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games and he still hasn't played 60% of the snaps in a game yet. Expect his role to grow after Matt Ryan gushed about him. He's a bit of a problem for Michael Pittman and a high-end WR3 in Week 6. Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 If it wasn't for the possibility of Bateman returning this week, I'd put Duvernay ahead of Pierce. The Ravens are manufacturing ways for him to touch the ball and his efficiency has been off the charts. That can happen when you play with Lamar Jackson. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Slayton looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for the Giants and faces an excellent matchup in Week 6 against the Ravens. My only hesitation is that the Giants are not throwing the ball very much at all and it doesn't feel great to trust Daniel Jones.

Stashes (WR Preview) Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Both Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie need to be rostered in most leagues. One of them will be a boom-or-bust flex this week against the Chiefs, the other will be a very good stash, an injury away from being a big part of Josh Allen's offense. If McKenzie misses another week, Shakir becomes the top priority, and I think he has the most upside as well.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 19.8 WR RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 55 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.5 This may be the last week for it, but Brown is locked into double-digit targets against one of the worst defenses in football. He's a top-five wide receiver for me this week and he's considerably cheaper than everyone else I can say that about.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ GB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 209 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 I expect a coming out party from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend, and Lazard is the most likely receiver on the team to have a multi-touchdown outing.