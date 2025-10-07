Two of the most interesting receiver rooms to watch in Week 6 are two that were on bye in Week 5. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers both have offenses that are in the top half of the league in scoring and passing, but so far they have only had one reliable wide receiver between the two of them: Rome Odunze. What they do have are a lot of wide receivers that are sitting on Fantasy manager's benches because of their potential.

DJ Moore has the highest profile of these receivers and he has been an enormous disappointment through four weeks. He has a 16% target share, which ranks not only behind Odunze, but also Olamide Zaccheaus. His aDOT (8.2) looks a lot like last year but he has lost two yards of YAC. His 4.1 YAC is his lowest since he joined the Bears. I have not even considered dropping Moore yet, but if his role in the offense doesn't change coming out of the bye it is going to be hard to keep hoping.

Romeo Doubs has been the most productive Packers' wide receiver, but that is largely a result of his three-touchdown game against the Cowboys in Week 4. Doubs had a season-high eight targets in that game, which is much more sustainable than the touchdowns. If he comes out of the bye as the clear top target for Jordan Love, we'll feel much more comfortable starting him as a WR3. Against Cincinnati in Week 6 the Packers may not throw enough to find out for sure.

A pair of rookie wide receivers are by far the most exciting bench stashes on the Packers and Bears. Matthew Golden was held by Fantasy managers over the bye, but Luther Burden saw his roster rate fall to 27% while he was on bye. This makes some sense as Golden has played more than half the snaps in three straight games, but rookies often get more involved after a bye week and I will be stashing Burden anywhere I can. Rookie wide receiver are the most common league winning second half breakouts we see.

Everything we just said about Green Bay could be complicated by the fact that Christian Watson returned to practice and could be back in the field in the next couple of weeks. In deeper leagues, or league with open IR spots, Watson is yet another bench stash from these two receiving rooms. Hopefully in Week 6 one or two of these guys get promoted to Fantasy starters.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

9.2 -- Number one wide receivers have averaged 9.2 PPR FPPG against Pat Surtain and the Broncos. This is a brutal matchup for Garrett Wilson.

-- Number one wide receivers have averaged 9.2 PPR FPPG against Pat Surtain and the Broncos. This is a brutal matchup for Garrett Wilson. 6 -- Davante Adams is tied for the league lead with six targets inside the five yard line. He has only caught one of them.

-- Davante Adams is tied for the league lead with six targets inside the five yard line. He has only caught one of them. 17.5% -- Tee Higgins only has a 17.5% target share this season. Hopefully Joe Flacco looks his way a little more often.

-- Tee Higgins only has a 17.5% target share this season. Hopefully Joe Flacco looks his way a little more often. 43.8 -- The Cowboys have given up a league-high 43.8 PPR FPPG tow wide receivers. Surely this will be the week for the Tetairoa McMillan explosion.

-- The Cowboys have given up a league-high 43.8 PPR FPPG tow wide receivers. Surely this will be the week for the Tetairoa McMillan explosion. 43 -- Jameson Williams has one game with more than 43 yards this season. I am not dropping, but I understand why you are asking.



-- Jameson Williams has one game with more than 43 yards this season. I am not dropping, but I understand why you are asking. 2.97 -- Stefon Diggs is averaging almost three yards per route run. He looks like he is back as a must-start wide receiver.

-- Stefon Diggs is averaging almost three yards per route run. He looks like he is back as a must-start wide receiver. 11.52 -- D.J. Moore's average route depth is one of the highest in the league at 11.52, he is just not being targeted on the deep stuff.

-- D.J. Moore's average route depth is one of the highest in the league at 11.52, he is just not being targeted on the deep stuff. 67% -- Travis Hunter played a season-high 67% of the offensive snaps in Week 6. The breakout could be coming after a big play on Monday night.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (WR Preview) Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 286 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.9 Tucker is the definition of a boom/bust WR3. He has 11 or more PPR points in three of his five games and at least six targets in three of his last four games. He leads the Raiders with a 68% catch rate and 10.2 yards per target. He is also the only Raiders wide receiver who has scored a touchdown this season. There is not much floor here, but Tucker does have the upside to win you a week, as he has done once already. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 288 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Shaheed is not much different than Tre Tucker, they are both boom/bust WR3s, though Shaheed may have a slightly higher floor. This week I slightly favor Tucker because he has a better matchup and his team has a higher implied point total. Even if you don't need to start them this week these are bye week replacements I would like to have on my roster when we get to weeks with more guys on bye. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DEN -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 231 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Franklin's 19% target share marks him out as the clear second option in the Broncos' passing game. This week the number one, Courtland Sutton, gets Sauce Gardner. That could result in a few more targets for Franklin, who is already a decent WR3. Calvin Austin and Ryan Flournoy had better weeks than DK Metcalf and George Pickens against this defense. Franklin could do the same with Sutton this week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Coker may still be a couple of weeks away, but this Panthers offense is desperate for another wide receiver to step up alongside Tetairoa McMillan. In the last seven games of his rookie season Coker averaged 10.4 PPR FPPG. The way this position looks right now, that could be very helpful.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 43 REYDS 351 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 It feels like McMillan has been so close to a breakout, but other than the 100-yard game in Week 2 to production has remained fairly mediocre. That is at least partially because he hasn't reached the end zone yet. The Cowboys have already given up 10 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. That lack of scoring has kept McMillan's price tag low, but I expect him to be a top 10 wide receiver this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 34 REYDS 272 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Cam Ward and Calvin Ridley showed signs of life in Week 5 and I am hoping for a full on breakout, and Ridley's first touchdown, in Week 6 against the Raiders. Las Vegas is bottom 10 in sacks and pressure rate this year, two things that have often disrupted the Titans passing game. If Ward has a little more time, we could see several more deep shots to Ridley.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 5. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.