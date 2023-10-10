Any time a veteran player exceeds expectations like Adam Thielen has, the calls to sell high are sure to come soon after. Considering Thielen has absolutely smashed his perceived ceiling through five weeks, it should be no surprise if those calls are a bit louder, and maybe even unanimous.

Thielen currently ranks as the No. 10 WR in full PPR scoring and he started the year with two catches for 12 yards against the Falcons. Since he has 36 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns in four games. His 82.6% catch rate is a career-high, his 8.6 yards per target is his best mark since 2020, and his 78.8 yards per game is his best mark since 2018. All this at 33 years old.

There lies the problem. Thielen is 33 years old so, as we discussed on Sunday night's Fantasy Football Today, nobody is going to give you WR1 value despite however legitimate it may seem. People are expecting not just a normal level of regression to the mean, but a regression to Thielen's mean for the past two seasons.

I project Thielen around WR22 rest of season, which means I'm not dealing him unless I can get high-end WR2 value and you shouldn't either. Just enjoy the found money, even if he's your flex.

Last week, my projections had both Cooper Kupp and D.J. Moore as WR1 plays and DFS must adds. If you want more projection-based plays, you can find my projections for every Fantasy-relevant player on Sportsline.

Here is the rest of the Week 6 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison will be the top two wide receivers for Kirk Cousins. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Robert Woods is a No. 3 wide receiver if Tank Dell is out. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. You should start both Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 317 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 249 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG BUF -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 320 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds (WR Preview) Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 255 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Downs could be a legitimate WR3 on a weekly basis with Gardner Minshew leading the offense. He has a 24% target share with Minshew under center and he's caught 70% of those targets. He's a better option in full PPR than half. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 26 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Osborn has really struggled at times this season and I do expect T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison to see more targets, but Minnesota is going to keep throwing it 40 times a game, so even an inefficient third target is Fantasy viable. And it's certainly possible there are weeks where Osborn is first or second in targets. He's seen at least six targets in eight games since the start of last year and he's scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in more than half of them. That's a fine WR3. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 27 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 I can't say that I like how much Samuel is involved, but we can't ignore his role. He ranks second on the team in receptions and receiving yards and has a rushing touchdown to boot. He's a fine flex this week against Atlanta.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 It's Week 6 and the consensus best wide receiver in the draft is coming off of his bye week. If you're going to stash any healthy wide receiver, this should be your first look. Smith-Njigba's usage has been borderline hilarious early in the year but he's talented and they didn't draft him to do this. A positive role change could put him on the path to Fantasy production. I still believe he could be the best Seahawks wide receiver late in the season. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Like JSN, Johnston is a Round 1 rookie coming off a bye. He doesn't have the upside Smith-Njigba does, but he does have a much clearer path to targets after Mike Williams' season-ending injury. He also has an island game against the Cowboys this week. This may be your last chance to add him cheap.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyreek Hill WR MIA Miami • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 20.9 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 49 REYDS 651 TD 5 FPTS/G 26.5 Normally you might be worried about game script and Hill sitting out the fourth quarter. He might, but he'll do a lot of damage before we get to that point. Hill has one game this season with fewer than 15 Fantasy points and he's topped 30 three times already. Start with him when building your cash lineups.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 274 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.6 I think more people will expect Jimmy Garoppolo to go back to Davante Adams after a quiet Week 5, but this is the rare double revenge game and Myers' departure is fresh. he's shown big-time upside when teams attempt to take away Adams and that's exactly what a typical Belichick defense would do.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.