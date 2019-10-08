Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays, and more

I wrote Monday about breakouts from D.J. Chark and Will Fuller and how I'm mostly buying Chark as a top-15 receiver. But they've been far from the only breakouts at the position. In fact, receiver has arguably been the least predictable of all through five weeks. The preseason top-10 is riddled with disappointments.

DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all outside the top-20. Mike Evans and Davante Adams have only had one good game. Stefon Diggs can't buy a target. I'm mostly unconcerned with those receivers. Well, except for Smith-Schuster and Diggs. I expect Hopkins and Beckham will be top-10 receivers soon enough and Evans and Adams have several good games to come. I'm more interested in a few other receivers who are legitimately breaking out.

Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin look like top-10 receivers even once they inevitably cool off. They're dominating targets while maintaining very good efficiency in pass-heavy offenses. I've done a complete 180 on Courtland Sutton, who now looks like a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the Broncos and a top-20 option in Fantasy. But his ascension could be bad news for Emmanuel Sanders, who is losing targets. I'd like to say I buy Terry McLaurin as well. At the very least, I buy that he's very good. Hopefully Dwayne Haskins can get him the ball.

With all that's changed in five weeks at receiver, we'll have some very interesting lineup decisions in Week 6.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. This could give Golden Tate and Darius Slayton more opportunity but it's a terrible matchup. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. If Watkins and Tyreek Hill are out I'll strongly consider starting Byron Pringle. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. In deeper leagues Jakobi Meyers could be interesting but mostly I expect a consolidation of targets around Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and James White.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

4 - Wide receivers are averaging more than 10 targets per game; Cooper Kupp, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen and Tyler Boyd.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -16.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 358 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 65% If you need someone in a pinch, Sanu is your guy. He's averaging better than seven targets per game and has always been a high catch rate guy. That makes him better in PPR but you could consider him in non-PPR as well due to the high-scoring game we expect this week in Atlanta. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 53% Tate was a little bit disappointing in his first week as a starter but this week's matchup against the Ravens might be even better than what he had last week. He has 22 targets over his past three games and is averaging around seven yards per target so you should consider his floor around nine PPR Fantasy points. That's good enough to be a borderline No. 3 until A.J. Green returns. Byron Pringle WR KC Kansas City • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 0% If we knew Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill were both out then Pringle would be the clear No. 1 option. He caught six of nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in that same situation in Week 5. But he'd just be a one-week add even in that scenario. I also think it's pretty likely one of the Chiefs' stars return. Just keep your ears open. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 9% Williams has 19 targets in Josh Rosen's two starts and now gets a matchup against a Washington defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. If the Dolphins figured a few things out over the bye we could see Williams morph into a rest of season contributor in Week 6.

Stashes Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 57% I don't want to start any Jets pass catchers in Darnold's first start back but there is certainly longterm appeal here. In theory an offense with Anderson, Le'Veon Bell and Chris Herndon should be able to move the ball and put up points. Unfortunately, at this point that's still just a theory. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 42% The quarterback situation is probably too bad to learn much about Johnson this week but he has out-targeted Smith-Schuster in the Steelers' last two games.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $6,100 No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Falcons, so if he can't get it going this week I may have to stop making this argument. Fitzgerald is the No. 1 option in this offense, it just hasn't quite clicked the past two weeks. He's still dominating targets, the Cardinals just haven't been able to put the ball in the end zone. I expect that to change this week and at this price there's enormous upside. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $6,300 Boyd has one game this season with fewer than 10 targets. His 37 catches are the fourth most amongst NFL receivers. A lack of touchdowns are the only thing keeping him from being ranked (and priced) like an elite NFL wide receiver. He's scored 22 Fantasy points in a game twice this season without needing a touchdown to help. Boyd has a huge ceiling each week and his volume should give him a better floor than he's shown.

Contrarian Plays Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,000 We're guessing this early in the week, but I don't expect an underpriced Sutton to be that popular in a low-scoring game against a good Titans defense. Sutton had six more targets than Emmanuel Sanders in Week 5 and has 10 more since Week 3. He looks like the No. 1 receiver in this offense with enormous weekly upside.

WR Preview Heath's Projections