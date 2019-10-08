Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays, and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including who to prioritize on waivers.
I wrote Monday about breakouts from D.J. Chark and Will Fuller and how I'm mostly buying Chark as a top-15 receiver. But they've been far from the only breakouts at the position. In fact, receiver has arguably been the least predictable of all through five weeks. The preseason top-10 is riddled with disappointments.
DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all outside the top-20. Mike Evans and Davante Adams have only had one good game. Stefon Diggs can't buy a target. I'm mostly unconcerned with those receivers. Well, except for Smith-Schuster and Diggs. I expect Hopkins and Beckham will be top-10 receivers soon enough and Evans and Adams have several good games to come. I'm more interested in a few other receivers who are legitimately breaking out.
Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin look like top-10 receivers even once they inevitably cool off. They're dominating targets while maintaining very good efficiency in pass-heavy offenses. I've done a complete 180 on Courtland Sutton, who now looks like a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the Broncos and a top-20 option in Fantasy. But his ascension could be bad news for Emmanuel Sanders, who is losing targets. I'd like to say I buy Terry McLaurin as well. At the very least, I buy that he's very good. Hopefully Dwayne Haskins can get him the ball.
With all that's changed in five weeks at receiver, we'll have some very interesting lineup decisions in Week 6.
Week 6 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
This could give Golden Tate and Darius Slayton more opportunity but it's a terrible matchup.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
If Watkins and Tyreek Hill are out I'll strongly consider starting Byron Pringle.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In deeper leagues Jakobi Meyers could be interesting but mostly I expect a consolidation of targets around Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and James White.
Numbers to Know
- 4 - Wide receivers are averaging more than 10 targets per game; Cooper Kupp, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen and Tyler Boyd.
- 16 - Average targeted air yards for Mike Evans this season. Among receivers with at least 30 targets only Terry McLaurin has a higher mark.
- 395 - Completed air yards for Amari Cooper, the most in the NFL. Michael Gallup is in the top 30 even with his missed time. This offense is going vertical.
- 113 - Yards per game for Gallup. It's hard to believe Cooper and Gallup can both be this good but the sample size is growing and they get the Jets this week.
- 13.1 - Yards per target for D.J. Chark, the most among receivers with at least 30 targets. Chark's breakout looks legit.
- 6.1 - Yards per target for Curtis Samuel this year, which is worse than his career mark. He's getting targets from Kyle Allen but he's not capitalizing.
- 70.8% - On target catch rate for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That ranks 58th out of 60 players with at least 30 targets.
Matchups that matter
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Mohamed Sanu WR
ATL Atlanta • #12
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
If you need someone in a pinch, Sanu is your guy. He's averaging better than seven targets per game and has always been a high catch rate guy. That makes him better in PPR but you could consider him in non-PPR as well due to the high-scoring game we expect this week in Atlanta.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tate was a little bit disappointing in his first week as a starter but this week's matchup against the Ravens might be even better than what he had last week. He has 22 targets over his past three games and is averaging around seven yards per target so you should consider his floor around nine PPR Fantasy points. That's good enough to be a borderline No. 3 until A.J. Green returns.
KC Kansas City • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If we knew Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill were both out then Pringle would be the clear No. 1 option. He caught six of nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in that same situation in Week 5. But he'd just be a one-week add even in that scenario. I also think it's pretty likely one of the Chiefs' stars return. Just keep your ears open.
Williams has 19 targets in Josh Rosen's two starts and now gets a matchup against a Washington defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. If the Dolphins figured a few things out over the bye we could see Williams morph into a rest of season contributor in Week 6.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I don't want to start any Jets pass catchers in Darnold's first start back but there is certainly longterm appeal here. In theory an offense with Anderson, Le'Veon Bell and Chris Herndon should be able to move the ball and put up points. Unfortunately, at this point that's still just a theory.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The quarterback situation is probably too bad to learn much about Johnson this week but he has out-targeted Smith-Schuster in the Steelers' last two games.
DFS Plays
No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Falcons, so if he can't get it going this week I may have to stop making this argument. Fitzgerald is the No. 1 option in this offense, it just hasn't quite clicked the past two weeks. He's still dominating targets, the Cardinals just haven't been able to put the ball in the end zone. I expect that to change this week and at this price there's enormous upside.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd has one game this season with fewer than 10 targets. His 37 catches are the fourth most amongst NFL receivers. A lack of touchdowns are the only thing keeping him from being ranked (and priced) like an elite NFL wide receiver. He's scored 22 Fantasy points in a game twice this season without needing a touchdown to help. Boyd has a huge ceiling each week and his volume should give him a better floor than he's shown.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We're guessing this early in the week, but I don't expect an underpriced Sutton to be that popular in a low-scoring game against a good Titans defense. Sutton had six more targets than Emmanuel Sanders in Week 5 and has 10 more since Week 3. He looks like the No. 1 receiver in this offense with enormous weekly upside.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
Non-PPR FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
15.21
23.31
2
2
Amari Cooper
15.15
21.65
5
3
Tyler Boyd
13.36
21.21
4
4
Cooper Kupp
13.64
21.03
3
5
Chris Godwin
13.67
19.88
7
6
Julian Edelman
12.81
19.21
8
7
Larry Fitzgerald
12.79
19.02
9
8
Keenan Allen
12.48
18.71
6
9
D.J. Chark
12.82
18.17
10
10
Julio Jones
12.31
17.98
15
11
DeAndre Hopkins
11.44
17.64
12
12
Michael Gallup
12.18
17.51
14
13
Tyler Lockett
11.63
17.37
11
14
Courtland Sutton
12.22
17.36
21
15
Robert Woods
10.54
16.65
13
16
Josh Gordon
11.80
16.32
16
17
Will Fuller
11.31
16.06
17
18
Odell Beckham
11.29
15.85
22
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
10.42
15.50
18
20
Adam Thielen
11.01
15.23
20
21
Marquise Brown
10.79
14.96
25
22
Kenny Golladay
10.09
14.93
19
23
Terry McLaurin
10.82
14.90
38
24
Golden Tate
8.28
14.58
28
25
Calvin Ridley
9.70
14.57
26
26
Jarvis Landry
9.97
14.51
23
27
Mike Evans
10.25
14.39
24
28
Marvin Jones
10.16
14.28
34
29
Alshon Jeffery
8.65
14.26
33
30
Emmanuel Sanders
9.28
13.96
29
31
Demarcus Robinson
9.69
13.89
27
32
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
9.72
13.83
30
33
Byron Pringle
9.57
13.68
39
34
Darius Slayton
8.05
13.44
42
35
Mohamed Sanu
7.73
13.42
31
36
Mike Williams
9.43
13.33
32
37
Stefon Diggs
9.42
13.10
36
38
Auden Tate
8.60
12.88
35
39
D.J. Moore
8.62
12.87
37
40
Curtis Samuel
8.35
12.42
43
41
Dede Westbrook
7.54
12.27
46
42
Diontae Johnson
7.08
11.54
40
43
Preston Williams
7.92
11.37
45
44
Geronimo Allison
7.11
11.06
41
45
Mecole Hardman
7.83
10.64
52
46
KeeSean Johnson
6.11
10.25
44
47
D.K. Metcalf
7.27
9.86
53
48
Ted Ginn
6.03
9.78
