It was surprising to see Tevin Coleman play a significant role for the 49ers in Week 5, but it was even more surprising to see that it came at Deebo Samuel's expense. Samuel's emergence as a playmaker in the running game has been one of the biggest developments for the 49ers offense over the past few seasons, but he's taken on a smaller role over the past few weeks, and it seems like Coleman's return to the team has played a role:
Rush share by Week— Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) October 10, 2022
Week 3
Wilson 63%
Deebo 26%
Week 4-5
Wilson 68%
Deebo 7.8%
Samuel has just four carries over the past two games, and he played just one snap in the backfield in Week 5; in Week 3, by comparison, he had five carries and lined up in the backfield on eight snaps. If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic in spite of that, Samuel does have a 28% target share with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. That's similar to how he was used last season, so he can still be very, very good.
But that has come with just a 5.96 average depth of target in the past three games, down significantly from last season's 8.4-yard mark. Samuel made up for declining downfield and overall receiver usage down the stretch last season with his role as a part-time running back. That's not what we've seen lately, and it's fair to wonder if he can still be an elite Fantasy option. I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here ranking him as my WR6, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous.
Here's my first round of wide receiver rankings for Week 6, with player notes from the rankings and projections process on some of the most interesting names this weekend. We'll have updates throughout the week based on changes to the injury reports. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out -- so, no Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, or Brandin Cooks below. You can probably survive without most of them, but you'll miss St. Brown and Adams, at least.
- Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
- Justin Jefferson @MIA -- The Vikings are averaging 40 passes per game, up from 35.5 last season, and Jefferson has sustained a 29% target share. This is exactly what we were hoping for when the Vikings installed new head coach Kevin O'Connell, and Jefferson is now on pace for nearly 1,900 receiving yards. He's absolutely incredible.
- Stefon Diggs @KC
- A.J. Brown vs. DAL -- Week 5 was a weird game for the Eagles, where they didn't really take shots down the field, and this week could be similar against the Cowboys' ferocious pass rush. Even with that in mind, I couldn't possibly think about sitting Brown. He still has a 30% target share for the season, and is as capable as anyone in this offense of taking a quick pass to the house if he gets a sliver of space.
- Ja'Marr Chase @NO -- Tee Higgins being limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury led to Chase having a bigger target share in Week 5, but he continued to have trouble breaking through against defenses intent on making sure he can't get loose down the field. He had 12 targets for 50 yards on seven catches, and is now averaging just 10.7 yards per catch -- down from 18.0 as a rookie. The Bengals are struggling mightily right now, and Chase is feeling it perhaps most of all. He's too good to even consider sitting, but it's a lot like Tyreek Hill last season, where it's become harder to expect the massive performances every week given how defenses are focusing on Chase. Higgins being out probably won't make it any easier.
- Deebo Samuel @ATL
- Mike Williams vs. DEN -- Obviously, Keenan Allen being out has been quite good for Williams, who has three 100-yard games in the four games Allen has missed. There was some hand wringing about Williams after the first couple of games, but he's proven his value. The Broncos are a tough matchup, and Asante Samuel Jr. has established himself as one of the best DBs in the league in his second season, but that's not enough of a reason to go away from Williams in this one.
- Marquise Brown @SEA -- It hasn't always felt like it, but Brown has been one of the best receivers in Fantasy so far, ranking sixth in scoring heading into Monday Night Football. The return of DeAndre Hopkins in Week 7 will change his usage some, but Brown should still be a WR2 moving forward. Drafting him has worked out about as well as you could possibly have hoped.
- Courtland Sutton @LAC -- If you had told us Sutton would have a 28% target share through five games, I think most Fantasy players would have ranked Sutton as a top-12 WR before the season. You could view this as an opportunity to buy if you think Russell Wilson is going to be better moving forward, but watching the games, it's hard to have much faith in that. There's definitely top-12 upside here for Sutton, though.
- Mike Evans @PIT
- CeeDee Lamb @PHI -- Lamb's Week 5 showing was a disappointment, but it's worth keeping in mind that his eight targets represented fully half of Dallas' total pass attempts in the game. If Dak Prescott is able to come back soon, Lamb could be even better than he has been. There's definitely top-12 upside here.
- Michael Pittman vs. JAX -- Pittman is one of many players who is helping prove that we should never, ever say, "Well it can't get worse" about a QB change. Matt Ryan has managed to be quite a bit worse than Carson Wentz was so far, though I do think they'll figure things out at least a little bit. Pittman is still garnering a ton of targets (nine per game so far), and that's enough to keep him in your lineup despite the down times. It's been tough sledding so far, but I'm keeping the faith.
- Tyreek Hill vs. MIN -- The Dolphins could be down to their third-string QB this week, which is obviously less than ideal for Hill, who also dealt with a quad injury and got his foot stepped on in Week 5. This situation doesn't seem great right now, and while I'm not going to sit Hill, he's definitely a lot harder to trust right now than usual. That goes even more for Jaylen Waddle, who is dealing with injuries of his own.
- DeVonta Smith vs. DAL -- The Eagles have a very concentrated passing game, with Smith sitting at a 25% target share through five games. He's been a bit hit-or-miss, and this is a tough matchup, but with three hits in five games, you should probably just be starting Smith every week.
- Diontae Johnson vs. TB -- Johnson hasn't been able to get on the same page as rookie Kenny Pickett in their first two games together, connecting on just seven of 15 targets. However, Johnson has been Pickett's top target, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise -- he consistently earns targets at an incredibly high rate, no matter the quarterback. This is another tough spot for the Steelers offense, but Johnson is a buy for me.
- Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
- Christian Kirk @IND -- I don't think Kirk's early production was a total mirage, but Week 5 was rough -- he had just three targets, turning them into one catch for 11 yards. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt, but Trevor Lawrence's struggles the past few weeks might be more reason for concern, especially if the Jags continue to spread the ball around.
- DK Metcalf vs. ARI -- The Seahawks are directing 54% of their targets to Metcalf and Lockett, and they've both been incredibly effective with Geno Smith. It's fair to be skeptical about their chances of sustaining this level of play, but it's also worth considering the possibility that we were just wrong about this team. Lockett and Metcalf both deserve spots in your lineup at this point.
- Chris Godwin @PIT -- Godwin had a fine game in Week 5, but he played just 52% of the snaps, so I'm not sure I'm ready to say he's back to being his typical self. I'm still starting him, but he's not the top-12 guy I hoped he would be yet.
- Amari Cooper vs. NE -- Is there any rhyme or reason apparent to Cooper's performance so far? It's hard to come up with a pattern -- he's had bad games and good games in losses. He's performed well against bad matchups and poorly against good matchups. I think he's probably the kind of player you just ride the ups and downs with as a WR3, because he's just a really good player in a suboptimal situation. But I'm honestly having a hard time coming up with a sound theory of Cooper right now.
- Jakobi Meyers @CLE -- Meyers has a massive 31% target share on the season, and he just put up an 8-7-111-1 line with third-stringer Bailey Zappe in Week 5. With 206 yards over his past two games -- he missed two with a knee injury between them -- it's awfully hard to justify sitting Meyers at this point, even if Mac Jones is out. The Browns are a tougher matchup than either Pittsburgh or Detroit were, but Meyers' production speaks for itself right now.
- Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @KC -- Davis' target share for the season still sits at 13%, and even in his massive Week 5 performance, it was just 17%. I think that's just who he is -- a relatively low target share guy who gets lower percentage, high-upside targets. When he hits, he'll be a star; when he doesn't, he'll frustrate you. What, you guys don't remember what the Emmanuel Sanders experience was like? I think you just set and forget Davis, because the good will outweigh the bad.
- Curtis Samuel @CHI -- The Commanders crowded backfield hasn't had room for Samuel, who has no carries over the past two weeks, after having eight the first three games. He's still getting a bunch of targets and converting a high percentage of them, but Samuel looks more like a PPR specialist right now than anything else.
- D.J. Moore @LAR -- We've learned well enough by this point not to say, "Well, it can't get worse," when it comes to the Panthers QB situation. P.J. Walker could, in fact, be worse for Moore than Baker Mayfield was, and I've downgraded Moore as a result. But I'm too big a believer in his talent to ever flatly call him a sit -- especially with the Panthers giving him 19 targets over the past two games. He's hard to trust -- obviously -- but I'm not giving up on Moore.
- Adam Thielen @MIA
- Jerry Jeudy @LAC -- Jeudy has had some issues with drops this season, something we hoped he had put behind him last season. I don't think that matters too much, but given that this Broncos offense has been much worse than we expected, he can't exactly afford to leave points on the field. Jeudy is a pretty middling Fantasy option at this point, though there's still some upside if Russell Wilson can figure things out.
- Allen Lazard vs. NYJ -- Lazard has either a touchdown or 100 yards in each game so far, which makes his play sound better than it probably has been. You could also say he has just one game with more than 45 yards in his first four if you want to be a pessimist. He clearly has Aaron Rodgers' trust near the end zone, which is a good thing, but I think he's still going to be more touchdown-dependent than most WRs. You should probably still start him, but I can easily see disappointment looming.
- Rondale Moore @SEA -- With A.J. Green back, Moore played out of the slot more in Week 5 and saw his average depth of target drop dramatically. He still had a solid game because the Cardinals threw the ball so much, but his low ADoT and the impending return of DeAndre Hopkins make it fair to question whether he has much long-term upside, but I think he's still worth using this week, at least.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
- Terry McLaurin @CHI -- McLaurin continues to do just enough to remain in consideration for a starting spot, and I do wonder if the Commanders wouldn't be better served making him more of a focal point. Even with Jahan Dotson out in Week 5, McLaurin's target share was just 16%, and I just don't think that makes very much sense. His downfield-oriented route tree might just not mesh well with Carson Wentz, whose time in the pocket this season is down to just 1.9 seconds, by far the lowest of his career. McLaurin is a very good player in a system that isn't getting the most out of him, and that makes him a pretty middling Fantasy option for the time being.
- Drake London vs. SF -- The limitations of the Falcons offense aren't only impacting Kyle Pitts. London had a 28% target share in Week 5, but the Falcons threw it just 25 times, leading to a pretty middling seven targets. London is a good player with a valuable role, but the Falcons offense is going to hold him back from his full potential. He's a useful Fantasy option, but not necessarily a must-start.
- Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ -- Doubs still led the team's wide receivers in routes in Week 5, so I don't think you should take too much from a disappointing effort. However, his overall target share of 18% is still pretty middling, and he has just one game with more than 47 yards. He's a decent start, but not a must-start player at this point in his career.
- George Pickens vs. TB -- Pickens has shown an immediate connection with Kenny Pickett, catching 10 of 12 passes from him for 154 yards in just one and a half games. That comes out to a 19% target share, and while that isn't elite, it's pretty solid for a talented young receiver with a downfield oriented route tree. This offense is still a work in progress, but Pickens has huge weekly and season-long upside.
- Josh Palmer vs. DEN -- Palmer gets a little bit of the benefit of the doubt for the past few weeks due to an injury he's been playing through, but it's not like he has such a long track record that you can just ignore poor performances. If Keenan Allen remains out, Palmer is a fringe starter, but he has just a 15% target share this season with Allen playing just one half of football in five games, so he's certainly not a must-start guy.
- Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
- Garrett Wilson @GB -- The Jets have three wide receivers they like plus two running backs who get decent usage in the passing game, which makes it awfully hard to trust any of the wide receivers right now. Wilson has just 10 targets for 68 yards in two games with Zach Wilson at QB, and while I'm still holding him, I prefer not to start him at this point.
- Darius Slayton vs. BAL -- It took injuries to just about every other wide receiver on the roster, but Slayton played and looked pretty good in Week 5, with six catches on seven targets for 79 yards. You'd have to be pretty desperate to trust him, but Slayton is out there and at least worth considering if the Giants injuries leave them this shorthanded again.
- Devin Duvernay @NYG -- Duvernay was better than I expected with Rashod Bateman sidelined by a foot injury last week, but he still didn't play even 75% of the snaps in Week 5, and it seems like that's just how the Ravens want to use their wide receivers -- Bateman has seen similar limitations to his usage. If Bateman is out, Duvernay is a useful Fantasy option, but not a must-start one, even against a good matchup.
- Richie James vs. BAL
- Alec Pierce vs. JAX -- I'm probably not starting Pierce, but he looks like a pretty solid player so far. His eight-catches-for-81-yards performance in Week 5 included a handful of plays where he made something out of nothing on contested plays. I'm not sure this Colts offense led by Matt Ryan can support multiple Fantasy relevant pass catchers yet, but Pierce is an intriguing stash coming off consecutive 80-yard games. He might just be a really good player.
- Allen Robinson vs. CAR -- At this point, you can just go ahead and drop Robinson, I think. He's got a 12% target share this season while averaging 8.9 yards per catch with a 52% catch rate. I have to imagine things will get better at some point -- how could they get worse? -- but there's no justification for rostering a guy averaging 21.4 yards per game on an offense that doesn't look particularly good at this point.
- K.J. Osborn @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
- Darnell Mooney vs. WAS -- Mooney was a one-handed catch away from a one-catch, 13-yard effort. As is, he had 7.2 PPR points last week. He's clearly a very good player, but this offense just isn't letting him shine.
- Robby Anderson @LAR
- Marvin Jones @IND
- Tyler Boyd @NO -- Boyd saw a snap share increase to 97% in Week 5, but he had just three catches for 32 yards on four targets. I would give him a little bump if Higgins is out, but I think Boyd is still a pretty boring Fantasy option, especially with the Bengals offense really struggling.
- Chase Claypool vs. TB
- Corey Davis @GB
- Zay Jones @IND
- Khalil Shakir @KC -- Shakir worked out for you in Week 5 if you rolled the dice, but it was hardly a triumph of process over results thinking -- he had just five targets, catching three of them, but happened to hit on a big play. He's a worthwhile dice roll as long as Isaiah McKenzie is out, but he'll rightly be viewed as a boom-or-bust WR4/5.
- Noah Brown @PHI
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
- DeVante Parker @CLE
- Greg Dortch @SEA
- Elijah Moore @GB
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. MIN
- Russell Gage @PIT
- Randall Cobb vs. NYJ