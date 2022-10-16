deebo-samuel-1400.jpg
USATSI

It was surprising to see Tevin Coleman play a significant role for the 49ers in Week 5, but it was even more surprising to see that it came at Deebo Samuel's expense. Samuel's emergence as a playmaker in the running game has been one of the biggest developments for the 49ers offense over the past few seasons, but he's taken on a smaller role over the past few weeks, and it seems like Coleman's return to the team has played a role:

Samuel has just four carries over the past two games, and he played just one snap in the backfield in Week 5; in Week 3, by comparison, he had five carries and lined up in the backfield on eight snaps. If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic in spite of that, Samuel does have a 28% target share with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. That's similar to how he was used last season, so he can still be very, very good. 

But that has come with just a 5.96 average depth of target in the past three games, down significantly from last season's 8.4-yard mark. Samuel made up for declining downfield and overall receiver usage down the stretch last season with his role as a part-time running back. That's not what we've seen lately, and it's fair to wonder if he can still be an elite Fantasy option. I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here ranking him as my WR6, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. 

Here's are my wide receiver rankings for Week 6. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the LionsTitansRaiders, and Texans are all out -- so, no Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, or Brandin Cooks below. You can probably survive without most of them, but you'll miss St. Brown and Adams, at least.    

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
  2. Justin Jefferson @MIA
  3. Stefon Diggs @KC
  4. A.J. Brown vs. DAL
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @NO
  6. Deebo Samuel @ATL
  7. Mike Williams vs. DEN
  8. Michael Pittman vs. JAX
  9. Marquise Brown @SEA
  10. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  11. Mike Evans @PIT
  12. CeeDee Lamb @PHI
  13. Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
  14. DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. TB
  16. Chris Godwin @PIT
  17. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  18. Christian Kirk @IND
  19. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  20. Amari Cooper vs. NE
  21. Jakobi Meyers @CLE
  22. Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
  23. Gabe Davis @KC
  24. D.J. Moore @LAR
  25. Adam Thielen @MIA
  26. Tee Higgins @NO
  27. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  28. Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
  29. Rondale Moore @SEA
  30. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
  31. Devin Duvernay @NYG
  32. Drake London vs. SF
  33. Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
  34. George Pickens vs. TB
  35. Josh Palmer vs. DEN
  36. Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
  37. Garrett Wilson @GB
  38. Darius Slayton vs. BAL
  39. Zay Jones @IND
  40. Richie James vs. BAL
  41. Alec Pierce vs. JAX
  42. Allen Robinson vs. CAR
  43. K.J. Osborn @MIA
  44. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
  45. Robby Anderson @LAR
  46. Tyler Boyd @NO
  47. Chase Claypool vs. TB
  48. Corey Davis @GB
  49. Isaiah McKenzie @KC
  50. Noah Brown @PHI
  51. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
  52. Greg Dortch @SEA
  53. Elijah Moore @GB
  54. Marquez Callaway vs. CIN
  55. DeVante Parker @CLE
  56. Russell Gage @PIT
  57. Randall Cobb vs. NYJ