Fantasy Football Week 6 Winners and Losers: Patrick Mahomes has company at top; Stefon Diggs explodes

Earlier in Week 6, Heath Cummings asked a simple question: "Are we sure everything is OK with Patrick Mahomes?"

The answer is clearly, "No, but it probably doesn't matter." Mahomes continued to look hobbled by his lingering ankle injury Sunday, often failing to step into his deep attempts and simply looking significantly less sharp than we're used to seeing. However, he also threw three touchdowns and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt, in what would have been a banner day for 25 other NFL quarterbacks.

That performance amounted to 24.8 Fantasy points, again less than we're used to, but plenty to keep anyone from complaining too much. He's at 28.4 Fantasy points per game on the season, less than his historic 2019 season, but still plenty good when taking into account the natural regression we were expecting anyway.

What's interesting is that Mahomes ranks just fourth in the NFL in Fantasy scoring at 28.4 points per game, while the No. 2 quarterback in 2018 had just 25.8 points per game. Mahomes currently trails Russell Wilson (30.6 Fantasy points per game), Deshaun Watson (29.7), and Lamar Jackson (29.0), all of whom put together 30-plus Fantasy point efforts in Week 6. Toss in Dak Prescott, and you had five quarterbacks coming in Week 6 averaging more points than last year's No. 2 finisher.

Part of this is just the result of small-sample size, though that doesn't explain it away this time: Mahomes and Matt Ryan were the only quarterbacks averaging at least as much as Jackson through Week 6 last season.

More likely, we're witnessing the culmination of a handful of league-wide trends coming to a head: Rules that make it easier to pass; offenses that prioritize efficiency and spreading the field; and quarterbacks who can make plays with their legs as well as their arms.

We saw the latter on full display Sunday, with Russell and Watson both rushing for a touchdown and Jackson becoming just the third quarterback to rush for 150-plus yards in a regular season game. All three are threats to add 10-plus Fantasy points with their legs in any given game, and that might be what makes it toughest for Mahomes to distinguish himself this season, as his ankle injury seems to be making it tougher for him to make plays with his feet.

That doesn't mean Mahomes is bad. Or that he isn't the best quarterback in Fantasy. Or that you should ever consider sitting him. However, based on what we've seen, he may not be quite as far ahead of the pack as we thought coming into the season.

With three other passers joining him in the elite tier, that's not a bad thing for Fantasy players.

Week 6 Instant Reaction Winners and Losers

Winners Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 6 Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 167 TD 3 FPTS 42 The squeaky wheel narrative doesn't always work out, but when it works out like this, people are obviously going to keep chasing it. It took some time to work out — Diggs had just three catches for 44 yards after missing meetings and practice in Week 5 — but Diggs had his biggest game of the season by far Sunday as the Vikings' offense came to life in a big way. Kirk Cousins threw for four touchdowns, and three of them went Diggs' way; he had seven catches on 11 targets for 167 yards. It was Diggs' second 100-plus yard game of the season, and second in three games, so maybe things are starting to turn around. The only question is whether this is a sell-high opportunity for those of you who have Diggs. His breakout game came with Cousins still throwing the ball fewer than 30 times, and while Diggs was the top option today, Thielen has been the No. 1 in Minnesota for a lot longer. If you still think Thielen is likely to be the No. 1 moving forward, this might be an opportunity to move Diggs for something of real value. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 6 Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.6 There is still plenty of room in this offense for multiple Fantasy viable wide receivers, though it is clear that Evans' role is a bit less consistent than that of Chris Godwin, who had another 100-yard game Sunday. Evans had 17 targets Sunday, one week after being targeted just three times, and he caught nine of them for 96 yards. That gives him at least 89 in three of his past four games and 464 yards through six games. That puts Evans on pace for 1,200-plus yards, and if that isn't quite what you hoped for from him, it's plenty. Evans might not be the best Fantasy receiver on his own team, and he left plenty of points on the field in Week 6 with uncharacteristically poor plays on a handful of deep balls. But as long as the Buccaneers' running game remains non-existent and Jameis Winston continues to air it out, you're keeping him in your lineup every week. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Week 6 Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 100 TD 2 FPTS/G 26 Not much has gone right for Washington this season, and its chances of getting the No. 1 pick in next year's draft took a significant hit Sunday. But their third-round pick is looking like one of the steals of the draft. McLaurin had just 75 catches in four years at Ohio State, but he is already showing he can be more than just a big-play role player. McLaurin is the team's no-doubt-about-it top option in the passing game, and he hauled in four more passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against Miami. He now has 23 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns in as many games, and with how productive McLaurin has been with Case Keenum under center, he looks like a must-start Fantasy option moving forward. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 6 Stats RUYDS 118 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Washington interim coach Bill Callahan talked about wanting to run the ball more, and then he went out and did it in his first game in charge. The quality, or lack thereof of the opponent certainly helped that strategy, but Peterson at least showed he could do it against a bad team, rushing for 118 yards on 23 carries. There might not be another game Washington can count on having a lead for the entire game again, and consecutive matchups against the 49ers, Vikings, and then Bills could make things very tough for him before the bye week, but it's hard to take this kind of workload as anything but a win for Peterson, who should continue to be a focal point with Callahan in charge.