The first really tough week of byes is coming in Week 7, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all out. That makes, by my count three top-12 QBs, four top-24 RBs, six top-24 WRs (and probably eight top-36 ones), and two top-12 tight ends who won't be available next week.

That's gonna make for some tough lineup decisions, and if you didn't plan your team out well enough, it could really leave you in a hole. We'll help you with that all week, long, beginning with my early Week waiver-wire targets Sunday night. You may also find you are missing some contributors due to injury, and you can learn about those with my recap of all the injuries you need to know about from Sunday.

This newsletter is all about sorting through everything else from Sunday. Or, at least, everything I think you need to know about. As always, if you've got any questions about what we saw Sunday or what to do for Week 7 and beyond, send them my way with the subject line "#AskFFT" to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to get help with trades, your lineup, and more. And now, he's my Week 6 recap:

Week 6 Recap

Falcons 28-49ers 14

Winner: Marcus Mariota. The Falcons are winning in exceedingly unorthodox ways, and Mariota deserves an inordinate amount of the credit for that. Against a 49ers defense that was arguably the best in the league entering Sunday, Mariota accounted for three touchdowns despite just 14 pass attempts. That won't happen every week, but with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Kirk Cousins on bye in Week 7, Mariota is probably going to be worth starting in most leagues next week.

Jeff Wilson. The 49ers abandoned the run early in this one, and Wilson's fumble that turned into a defensive touchdown for the Falcons probably had something to do with that. He had just three carries from that point on, though Tevin Coleman still only played 12 snaps to Wilson's 29, so I'm not too concerned about Wilson's role moving forward. It was just a weird game script, but probably nothing more. One more thing: Kyle Pitts found the end zone, but this was yet another concerning game, as it was one of just three catches for 19 yards on three targets in the game. He played 14 of 17 pass snaps, and the latter is clearly the problem here: The Falcons just don't throw the ball enough for anyone to succeed in this passing game. There will be games where Mariota has to throw more, and Pitts' skill set (and, most importantly, his position) mean I'll probably just keep rolling him out there in my lineup. But it's pretty hard to feel encouraged, even if the results were decent this time around.

Patriots 38-Browns 15

Winner: Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson played 85% of the snaps Sunday, and he played a similar share after Damien Harris left Week 5, so it seems like he's locked into a truly massive role until Harris returns. And we saw in this one how that paid off for him, as it ensured he got plenty of touches (19 carries, five targets) even when he wasn't going all that well, and that led to a couple of touchdowns. Damien Harris was limited at practice this week, so he could return for Week 7, but if not, Stevenson is probably going to be a top-five RB again.



Jets 27-Packers 10

Winner: Breece Hall. The best thing for most running backs is to be on a winning team, and against all odds, Hall finds himself on one right now. I don't think the Jets are truly contenders, but they've been a lot more respectable than anyone really expected, and their upcoming schedule doesn't look too daunting -- at Denver, vs. New England, vs. Buffalo, at New England, and then vs. the Bears over the next six weeks, with only the Bills looking like a sure-fire loss. Hall has a role in the passing game that makes him look somewhat game-script independent, but the Jets being more competitive than expected is only good news, as seen by his 20 carries Sunday. He's the clear RB1 here -- Michael Carter had six carries and one target -- and might just be a top-12 option the rest of the season.



Colts 34-Jaguars 27

Injuries: Deon Jackson (quad) -- The Colts made Jackson a key part of their offense Sunday and he responded in a big way with 121 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and 10 catches, but he left with the injury in the third quarter and wouldn't return. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines likely back in Week 7, Jackson's time in the spotlight is short-lived, but he showed the kind of upside you want from a handcuff running back, so if you've got a roster spot to play with, don't just cut him yet.

Vikings 24-Dolphins 16

Injuries: Skylar Thompson (hand) -- Thompson suffered the injury at some point in the first half and went to the locker room to get the hand wrapped -- at one point, the camera was on him and it looked like he was bleeding. It's not clear what happened, exactly, but with Tua Tagovailoa expected back in Week 7, Thompson will return to being Miami's No. 3 QB.

Bengals 30-Saints 26

Winner: Joe Burrow. Burrow still didn't attempt many deep passes -- just two of his 37 attempts went 21 or more yards down the field -- but the Bengals offense found a way to move the ball efficiently despite that. Sure, it came against a Saints defense missing Marshon Lattimore, but beggars can't be choosers, and we've been begging for a game like this (300 yards, three touchdowns) from Burrow all season. We'll take it.



Giants 24-Ravens 20

Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (knee) -- Dobbins' knee tightened up on him and he wasn't able to play in the second half of this one. Coach John Harbaugh said that the turf in Met Life Stadium might have played a role, but I don't see how you can trust Dobbins in Week 7 after watching this -- and the Ravens play on Thursday night in Week 8 with just three days off, so I'm not sure you'll be able to trust him then even if he's good next week. This is bad news, even for what might not be a serious injury.

Steelers 20-Buccaneers 18

Injuries: Kenny Pickett (concussion) -- Pickett hit the turf hard in the second half and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who actually played pretty well in leading the Steelers to the win. Pickett will have to be cleared from the concussion protocol to be able to play in Week 7, and that means he won't be able to practice until Thursday at the earliest.

Rams 24-Panthers 10

Winner: Darrell Henderson. Henderson didn't dominate running back work with Cam Akers inactive, but he played a more-than solid role, playing 70% of the snaps, including 80% of the passing plays. He certainly benefited from the fact that Malcolm Brown is really the only other running back who saw the field, and while Brown can hold his own as a pass-blocker, he's not much of a pass-catcher. If Henderson can remain the lead rusher while dominating passing downs, he's going to be a starting-caliber RB, even if the overall offensive struggles limit his upside.



Seahawks 19-Cardinals 9

Injuries: Marquise Brown (ankle) -- Brown suffered the injury on a late pass attempt where he landed awkwardly and may have gotten rolled up on. He was spotted after the game with crutches, and it's especially bad timing for the Cardinals offense, as they are just about to get DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension.

Bills 23-Chiefs 20

Winner: Devin Singletary. The trend at this point is clear: When the Bills are in a close game, they're going to ride Singletary. He played 63 of 72 snaps in this one and has now played at least 73% in all three of the games the Bills have won by less than a touchdown. In the three they've won by 21 or more, he's played 59%, 54%, and 54% of the snaps. You won't be starting Singletary in Week 7 -- the Bills are on a bye -- but let's hope the Packers can keep Week 8's matchup close.



Eagles 26- Cowboys 17