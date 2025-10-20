Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season brought some new players to the forefont with breakout performances that belong on your Fantasy Football radar now. On the Fantasy side, we received more data on how each offense plans to utilize its personnel. Our expectations for backfield touches, targets in the pass game, snap shares, and overall usage are often not met, and that's when we have to pivot.

In Week 7, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 8 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers

After breaking out in Week 6, I was surprised to see Gadsden still available in so many leagues even leading up to Week 7 Sunday kickoffs. I can understand the hesitation considering how many options are available to Justin Herbert in the pass game, but Gadsden is quickly proving to be one of their best. Gadsden provides Herbert a mismatch as he can be matched up against linebackers in man coverage. With defenses focused on stopping the top-three trio of Chargers receivers, Gadsden has found a way to shine with a quarterback who is willing to go through his full progression and get past his first and second reads. Gadsden turned his Week 6 breakout into an even bigger one in Week 7 when he went off for six receptions, 156 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He will be the top priority waiver addition at any position this week.

Legette showed signs of developing as Bryce Young's No. 2 target in Carolina's Week 7 win. He turned 11 targets into nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. He is starting to develop as a strong option for Young in the red zone but in Week 7 he showed he can be more than that. Legette played a key role as a chain mover and turned double-digit targets into nine receptions and nearly 100 yards. That's someone worth rostering as attrition continues and bye weeks make those FLEX decisions much harder.

The Bears came out of the bye last week and showed some signs of getting their rookie back more involved. That continued in Week 7. Monangai saw 13 rushing attempts and turned them into 81 yards and a touchdown. He also saw three targets in the pass game, catching two of them for 13 yards. Monangai is worth rostering as a handcuff but is quickly proving to be a capable back-end FLEX option when the Bears have a positive gamescript in the matchup ahead and 2.

When the Chiefs drafted Smith -- the former collegiate wide out turned running back -- their director of player personnel made it clear that Andy Reid envisioned a role for him early on. The Chiefs are paying up on that promise already not even halfway through the season. Smith's role has grown in each passing week and in Week 7 he saw a career high 14 rushing attempts. Smith's value will come mostly via the pass game where he turned five targets into five receptions for 42 receiving yards. Smith is a priority add in all PPR leagues.

Dike was the first receiver the Titans drafted this past May after drafting Cam Ward, but he fell behind on the depth chart this offseason. However, he offers an over-the-top type speed that fits Ward's arm talent. With Calvin Ridley out, Dike got his opportunity in Week 7 and turned four receptions into 70 yards and a touchdown.

Bellinger helped kickstart the Giants pass game in Week 7 and finished with 88 yards receiving and a touchdown on three receptions. Bellinger came inches away from hauling in his second touchdown pass later that game. With the Giants dealing with so many injuries on the receiver front, Bellinger could emerge as a favorite target for Dart.

This Flacco-Bengals thing sure looks it's going to work out. Flacco lit the Steelers up for 342 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 7. Flacco should be added in all leagues where you need quarterback help. In the right matchup, he can easily find himself as a top-12 option given the receivers he has to work with, the way the Bengals call their offense, and the state of the Bengals defense.